Why is Crypto Gaming Worth $14B?

Gaming = $2.1 Trillion Market Cap. Today, the public market valuation of all video gaming companies is $2.1 trillion. This is 2.4% of the ~$87 trillion in global GDP. The game industry’s value is often cited in relation to revenue generation.

It’s commonly said that the web3 gaming industry is the next big thing, which it is; but who’s to say it’s not going to 2x, but rather 100x?

Crypto gaming is gaming but with a caveat; the caveat being that you can also earn money from it. In traditional games, the time you spend holds entertainment value but no monetary return. In crypto games, every hour played has the potential to generate financial upside. That shift from time spent to time invested is why $14B today might look tiny tomorrow.

When you zoom out, $14B represents less than 1% of the traditional gaming market cap — If crypto gaming even captures 10% of that $2.1T market, you’re looking at $210B. That’s a 15x from here. And that’s not even accounting for the fact that web3 gaming unlocks new revenue models! trading skins on-chain, player-owned economies, decentralized esports, NFT rentals, and tokenized guilds. These aren’t “features’ they’re entirely new industries that can stack on top of gaming itself!

The $14B valuation isn’t the ceiling. It’s the floor we’re standing on.

So the question isn’t if crypto gaming grows it’s which games are best positioned to recieve and capture that growth. And that’s where Crypto Royale comes in.

Crypto Royale captures what sets web3 gaming apart. No downloads, no wallet sign ups, no hidden payment barriers, no installations. Just open a tab and you’re there. This level of accessibility is important because it is the biggest obstacle in web3 gaming. Royale had a solution from day one.

It is also entertaining. Unlike the clones in play-to-earn which rely on mindless grinding, Royale rewards real gameplay. More wins = More better strategies = More profit. This allows for a competitive ecosystem, much closer to esports than to passive farming.

There is also genuine liquidity. Players are rewarded in ROY, a token that has real value and markets unlike in-game currencies which becomes worthless when the fad ends. Royale has maintained liquidity for several years, something that bridges the gaming and finance worlds.

Most importantly, Royale has proven to be a survivor. In a field where 99% of projects stop functioning within months, Royale has been operating since 2021, with daily matches, consistent players, and payouts. It has managed to achieve this without having any billion-dollar investments, or needing to make any flashy trailers. It has one thing; a working product that people still enjoy.

Instead of it being one of the quickest proof points, Royale helps clarify why the industry could be worth 10 times, 50 times, and maybe even 100 times more than the current $14 billion valuation. Royale is pristine evidence of how entertainment will be prioritized, all money second, and neatly intertwined.

Why is Crypto Gaming Worth $14B? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.