Why Is Pyth Network (PYTH) Price Surging 70% Today?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 12:30
NEAR
NEAR$2.49-1.07%
B
B$0.67528+20.67%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004699-4.18%
RealLink
REAL$0.05733-3.25%
Capverse
CAP$0.07101-0.96%
Pyth Network
PYTH$0.2162+83.68%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002754-3.43%

Key Notes

  • The Bureau of Economic Analysis will distribute GDP and other macroeconomic indicators across nine major blockchains including Bitcoin and Ethereum.
  • PYTH dramatically outperformed Chainlink’s 4% gain, reaching $1 billion market cap for the first time since May 2025.
  • Technical analysis shows golden cross formation with RSI at 70.91, suggesting potential for further gains toward $0.21 resistance level.

After opening trading near $0.11, Pyth Network

PYTH
$0.22



24h volatility:
83.8%


Market cap:
$1.22 B



Vol. 24h:
$1.97 B

price surged almost 70% intraday on Thursday, Aug. 28, breaching the $0.19 level to hit $1 billion market capitalization for the first time since May.

The rally was triggered after the US Department of Commerce confirmed plans to publish official economic data through both Chainlink

LINK
$24.18



24h volatility:
1.1%


Market cap:
$16.39 B



Vol. 24h:
$2.66 B

and Pyth Network. The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will distribute macroeconomic indicators, including GDP, PCE Price Index, and Real Final Sales, across nine blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, TRON, Stellar, Avalanche, Arbitrum One, Polygon PoS, and Optimism.


Pyth Network Price Action on Aug 28 2025 | Source: CoinMarketCap

While Chainlink’s LINK token gained just over 4% before encountering resistance at $25, PYTH dramatically outperformed with a 68% jump.

Notably, Mike Cahill, CEO of Pyth parent firm Douro Labs, was the only executive quoted in the official White House press release distributed via Bloomberg, signaling Pyth’s prominent role in the initiative.

Pyth Network, a decentralized oracle provider, supplies real-time financial data for blockchain applications. Its native token, PYTH, is used for governance and incentivizing data contributors.

Earlier this week, PYTH hit a monthly low of $0.10 on Aug. 26 according to CoinMarketCap data, meaning traders who bought that dip are now sitting on gains of nearly 95%. At press time, PYTH trades above $0.18 with intraday spot volume surging 330% to $884 million, signaling more upside potential.

PYTH Network Price Forecast: Can Bulls Hold Out For $0.20 Breakout?

Pyth Network’s 70% intraday price rally and overheating RSI reading confirm overheating market conditions. However, other key trading indicators suggest no signs of buyer fatigue have emerged yet.

First, the PYTHUSD chart below confirms a golden cross breakout, with the 5-day SMA flipping above the 8-day and 13-day moving averages in one session.

Pyth Network Price Forecast | TradingView PYTHUSD 24H Chart Aug. 28, 2025

RSI stands at 70.91, indicating the market is approaching overbought territory. However, the sharp increase in spot volume, up more than 330%, suggests buyers are not yet showing fatigue.

If PYTH bulls hold out for a multi-day close above $0.18, it could provide a momentum boost to retest the next resistance levels at $0.21 and $0.24. A decisive close above $0.24 could open the door to testing $0.27 in the near term. On the downside, immediate support lies at $0.15, with stronger backing at $0.13 where 13-day and 8-day short-term moving averages converge.

SUBBD Presale Crosses $1M as Pyth Traders Book Profits

With Pyth Network’s rally generating nearly 100% profits for savvy traders this week, speculative capital could begin to flow into early-stage projects like SUBBD ($SUBBD), an AI-powered platform for content creators.

SUBBD Presale

At the time of writing, SUBBD has raised $1.071 million of its $1.29 million cap, reflecting strong early adoption. Priced at $0.0563 per token, SUBBD aims to transform creator-fan engagement by leveraging AI-enhanced, tokenized interactions.

Its utility includes premium access to influencer-approved content, staking benefits tied to exclusive livestreams and behind-the-scenes features, discounts across platform subscriptions, and XP-based reward multipliers. Holders also gain priority access to beta launches and loyalty rewards that scale with engagement.

As traders rotate gains from volatile plays like PYTH into speculative presales, SUBBD is emerging as a high-upside bet. Investors can now secure early entry via the official SUBBD site before the presale closes.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News, Price Prediction


Ibrahim Ajibade is a seasoned research analyst with a background in supporting various Web3 startups and financial organizations. He earned his undergraduate degree in Economics and is currently studying for a Master’s in Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies at the University of Malta.

Ibrahim Ajibade on LinkedIn

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/why-is-pyth-network-pyth-price-surging-70-today/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

21Shares seeks SEC approval for first spot Sei ETF

21Shares seeks SEC approval for first spot Sei ETF

21Shares has filed with the SEC for a spot Sei ETF, aiming to expand altcoin exposure for U.S. investors.
SEI
SEI$0.3003+1.31%
U
U$0.01222+28.63%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006025-2.22%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/29 13:44
Share
New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.1066+1.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Share
21Shares Seeks SEC Approval for Spot SEI ETF as Altcoin ETF Race Heats Up

21Shares Seeks SEC Approval for Spot SEI ETF as Altcoin ETF Race Heats Up

Crypto asset manager 21Shares has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking SEI, the native token of the Sei network, the firm announced on Thursday. The S-1 registration proposes using CF Benchmarks to aggregate price data across multiple exchanges and name Coinbase Custody Trust Company […]
SEI
SEI$0.3003+1.31%
U
U$0.01222+28.63%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005301-0.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 12:24
Share

Trending News

More

21Shares seeks SEC approval for first spot Sei ETF

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

21Shares Seeks SEC Approval for Spot SEI ETF as Altcoin ETF Race Heats Up

Luxfolio LTC Investment: Ambitious $73M Raise Targets 1 Million LTC by 2026

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse