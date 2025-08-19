Why is The Crypto Market Down Today?

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/19 17:19
Capverse
CAP$0.06463-0.32%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01376-3.77%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002812-8.96%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002918+0.10%

TLDR

  • Total crypto market cap fell by $75 billion to $3.86 trillion
  • Bitcoin trades at $115,902, showing resilience at the $115,000 support level
  • PUMP token dropped 15% to $0.003074 in 24 hours
  • Japanese construction firm LibWork approved purchase of ¥500 million ($3.4 million) in Bitcoin as treasury asset
  • Market sentiment remains cautious ahead of Jackson Hole symposium where Fed Chair Powell will speak

The cryptocurrency market experienced a notable decline on August 19, 2025, with the total market capitalization dropping by $75 billion to reach $3.86 trillion. Despite the broader market downturn, Bitcoin has maintained its position above the critical $115,000 support level.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $115,902, showing resilience in the face of market fluctuations. The leading cryptocurrency swung between $114,993 and $117,620 on August 18, with trading volumes far above average.

If the current bearish trend persists, Bitcoin’s price might drop below the $115,000 support level toward the $112,526 support. However, improved market conditions could help Bitcoin regain the $117,261 level, potentially setting the stage for a rise toward $120,000.

The total crypto market cap now stands at $3.86 trillion, reflecting increasing uncertainty among investors. Should the bearish trend continue, market capitalization could decline further to $3.81 trillion or even test lower levels near $3.73 trillion.

In contrast, positive sentiment shifts could enable the total market cap to regain $3.89 trillion. Increased buying pressure pushing past $3.94 trillion might accelerate growth toward the $4.01 trillion mark.

Among altcoins, Pump.fun (PUMP) emerged as one of the worst performers, falling by over 15% in 24 hours. The token is currently trading at $0.003074, holding just above the $0.002921 support level.

Institutional Interest Remains Strong

Despite the market downturn, institutional interest in cryptocurrencies remains robust. Japanese construction firm LibWork Co. has approved the purchase of ¥500 million ($3.4 million) in Bitcoin as a treasury asset, marking a key step in corporate adoption of Bitcoin in Asia.

The company plans to acquire Bitcoin gradually over the coming months as a hedge against inflation, joining other corporations that have added Bitcoin to their balance sheets.

VanEck has reiterated its $180,000 year-end Bitcoin target, suggesting that institutions are positioning for continued growth even as retail participation remains limited.

Strategy Inc. made an additional purchase of 430 BTC, highlighting the strong institutional conviction in the cryptocurrency market despite retail hesitancy.

Market Sentiment and Technical Indicators

Market sentiment remains cautious ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium, where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to address policy concerns under the pressure of higher-than-expected inflation.

Derivatives positioning shows signs of caution, with perpetual funding rates turning negative over the weekend, a setup that has preceded earlier market pullbacks. Options skews now favor puts across maturities, indicating defensive positioning ahead of Powell’s speech.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed decisions on three major crypto ETFs, pushing review deadlines to October. These extensions affect ETFs from NYSE Arca, 21Shares, and Bitwise, continuing the SEC’s pattern of delaying ETF rulings throughout the summer.

Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,322, down 3.8% in the last 24 hours but still up 2.6% on the week. The CoinDesk 20 index, which tracks the largest crypto assets, has declined by 2.4%.

Polymarket odds suggest traders are preparing for weakness through the end of August. The most likely outcome for Bitcoin is now a close below $111,000 with a 34% probability.

With crypto search interest at a four-year high and the GENIUS Act moving through Washington regulatory channels, the foundation for a broader rally continues to develop, though current price action indicates that conviction remains concentrated at the top of the market.

The crypto market appears structurally supported by institutional investors while facing short-term caution from traders awaiting clarity from the upcoming economic discussions.

The post Why is The Crypto Market Down Today? appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

The TikTok official X account denies accusations from Congressman Brad Sherman alleging its ‘Chinese owners’ have bought $300 million worth of TRUMP memecoins to get Trump to prolong its extension. In a recent post, the official account replied to Sherman…
U
U$0.021+0.47%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.69-3.54%
GET
GET$0.011587+1.18%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 20:59
Share
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001877+10.02%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078-1.26%
AaveToken
AAVE$279.46-2.96%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Share
Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09999-0.88%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.283-1.07%
HAI
HAI$0.010298-0.82%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Share

Trending News

More

TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds