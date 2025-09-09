Why Is Worldcoin (WLD) Price Rising Over 42% Today

TLDR

Worldcoin jumps 42% after Eightco announces a $250M investment to adopt WLD as its primary treasury asset.

Eightco’s treasury plan involves $270M in private placement, with a focus on WLD and Ethereum.

Pantera’s crypto-AI strategy fuels growth in the market, and analysts predict a 200% price rally for WLD.

Eightco’s strategic move bolstered Worldcoin’s position within Ethereum-based ecosystems, aligning with BitMine’s investment.

Worldcoin (WLD) experienced a 42% surge in its price on September 8, 2025, following the announcement of Eightco Holdings Inc.’s groundbreaking Worldcoin treasury strategy. The surge has brought the price of WLD to new highs, with many analysts predicting further potential for growth. Eightco’s announcement that it will adopt Worldcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset has triggered strong market activity, pushing the cryptocurrency past key resistance levels.

The rise in price comes as Eightco revealed its $250 million private placement to implement the Worldcoin treasury strategy. In addition to adopting Worldcoin, the company stated that Ethereum (ETH) will also be held as a secondary reserve asset. The announcement represents a key moment for Worldcoin, which has previously struggled to maintain stable price levels following its launch.

Eightco’s $250M Investment and Worldcoin’s Treasury Strategy

Eightco Holdings, a public e-commerce infrastructure firm, has taken a major step by announcing a $250 million private placement. The company sold 171.2 million shares at $1.46 each, with an additional investment of 13.7 million shares purchased by BitMine Immersion Technologies for $20 million.

This funding will enable Eightco to implement what it calls the first-ever Worldcoin treasury strategy, marking a pivotal moment in Worldcoin’s growth.

Eightco’s primary strategy revolves around using Worldcoin (WLD) as the main asset in its treasury reserves. In addition, Ethereum will serve as a secondary asset. By adopting Worldcoin as its primary reserve, Eightco is betting on the token’s potential within the Ethereum ecosystem, which is closely tied to the ERC-20 protocol. This alignment with Ethereum is expected to offer long-term value to Worldcoin as part of the broader blockchain infrastructure.

Worldcoin’s Price Surge and Potential for a 200% Rally

Following the announcement, Worldcoin’s price broke past the $1.50 mark, reaching a three-month high of $1.58. The cryptocurrency had been trading in a tight range between $0.60 and $1.60 for several months, with previous rallies in May and August failing to sustain price movements above these levels.

However, this latest surge has revived speculation that Worldcoin could see a much larger breakout, potentially seeing a 200% rally to its December highs.

Many analysts are optimistic about the token’s future, as the recent move by Eightco underscores institutional confidence in Worldcoin. With the $250 million treasury strategy, along with continued backing from major Ethereum ecosystem players like BitMine, Worldcoin could see sustained upward momentum in the coming months.

Strategic Investment from BitMine and Market Reactions

In a show of confidence, BitMine Immersion Technologies, the largest Ethereum treasury company, invested $20 million into Eightco as part of the treasury strategy.

This strategic investment marks the beginning of BitMine’s “Moonshot” strategy, which focuses on supporting projects that strengthen the Ethereum ecosystem. BitMine’s participation signals institutional belief in the long-term potential of Worldcoin, further fueling market enthusiasm.

The announcement of the treasury strategy had immediate market effects, with Eightco’s stock price skyrocketing by over 2,000%, from $1.45 to $17.34 intraday. Worldcoin’s price followed suit, surging above $1.50 and testing crucial resistance levels. This momentum reflects increased interest in Worldcoin as it integrates deeper into Ethereum-based projects and systems, further aligning the token with Ethereum’s broader growth.

