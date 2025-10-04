Why is XRP up today: Whale inflows, supply squeeze & more…

Key Takeaways

Why is XRP up today?

Smart money whales added +300 million XRP at $2.80–$2.82, triggering a 7% pop and reinforcing strong support zones.

What’s next for Ripple?

Key resistance sits at $3.50–$3.60; with structural resilience, strategic accumulation, and HODLer conviction, XRP could be positioning for a June–July style 75% Q4 rally.

Ripple [XRP] is testing how strong its HODLers really are.

Technically, XRP wrapped up Q3 with the lowest ROI among the top 5 altcoins (just 27%), while even Dogecoin [DOGE] managed a 41% pop. From a portfolio POV, any reshuffling could put Ripple’s Q4 upside at risk.

That said, smart money is moving. XRP’s biggest whale cohort (100 million – 1 billion) added +300 million to their bags in October, pushing their total holdings to 9.48 billion, backing the 7% pop off $2.8.

Meanwhile, XRP’s cost-basis heatmap is backing these flows.

On-chain data shows nearly 2 billion XRP stacked in the $2.80–$2.82 band, making it the densest supply cluster on the chart. This concentration signals strong support in that range, creating a natural “dip-buy” zone.

In short, XRP’s 7% rally isn’t random. That said, Ripple is still lagging behind its high-cap peers. According to AMBCrypto, a clean breakout above key resistance levels will now be critical for XRP to maintain FOMO.

XRP’s technical edge poised to shape its Q4 momentum

Ripple’s daily chart shows it holding a clear technical edge over its peers.

September was dominated by FUD. Ethereum [ETH], for example, broke key support twice and retraced to early-August levels around $4,100. XRP, however, demonstrated structural resilience throughout.

The $2.80 level has held firm, marking the third validation of this support since mid-July. Historically, this pattern has acted as a springboard for breakout runs in risk-on conditions.

Smart money is clearly lining up with this setup.

The recent whale stacking synced with XRP’s 1.16% dip at $2.80, and before a deeper correction could hit, a supply squeeze triggered a 7% pop above $3. Naturally, the next key resistance is around $3.50.

However, with strategic accumulation, solid structural support, and strong HODLer conviction, it looks like whales are front-running a strong Q4 setup, potentially setting Ripple up for a June–July style 75% rally.