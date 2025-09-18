Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 03:35
RealLink
REAL$0,06508+1,76%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08894+2,00%
SuperRare
RARE$0,05831-0,71%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,0144+6,58%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017481+3,13%
Pepe
PEPE$0,00001138+4,49%
WHY
WHY$0,00000003008-5,76%
Crypto News
  • 17 September 2025
  • |
  • 20:26

While meme tokens like Pepe Coin and established networks such as Tron attract headlines, many investors are now searching for projects that combine innovation, revenue-sharing and real-world utility.

BlockchainFX ($BFX), currently in presale at $0.024 ahead of an expected $0.05 launch, is quickly becoming one of the best cryptos to buy today. With $7m already secured and a unique model spanning multiple asset classes, it is positioning itself as a decentralised super app and a contender to surpass older altcoins.

Early Presale Pricing Creates A Rare Entry Point

BlockchainFX’s presale pricing structure has been designed to reward early participants. At $0.024, buyers secure a lower entry price than later rounds, locking in a cost basis more than 50% below the projected $0.05 launch price.

As sales continue to climb beyond $7m, each new stage automatically increases the token price. This built-in mechanism creates a clear advantage for early investors and explains why the project is increasingly cited in “best presales to buy now” discussions across the crypto space.

High-Yield Staking Model Shares Platform Revenue

Beyond its presale appeal, BlockchainFX is creating a high-yield staking model that gives holders a direct share of platform revenue. Every time a trade occurs on its platform, 70% of trading fees flow back into the $BFX ecosystem:

  • 50% of collected fees are automatically distributed to stakers in both BFX and USDT.
  • 20% is allocated to daily buybacks of $BFX, adding demand and price support.
  • Half of the bought-back tokens are permanently burned, steadily reducing supply.

Rewards are based on the size of each member’s BFX holdings and capped at $25,000 USDT per day to ensure sustainability. This structure transforms token ownership from a speculative bet into an income-generating position, a rare feature among today’s altcoins.

A Multi-Asset Platform With True Super App Ambitions

What really sets BlockchainFX apart – and makes its best crypto price predictions for you so compelling – is its multi-asset scope. Users will be able to trade crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs and more within one decentralised platform.

This integration delivers 10x the asset coverage of competitors like Hyperliquid, opening up multiple revenue streams that feed directly into staking rewards and buybacks. Because it’s fully decentralised, users retain control over their assets while accessing a broad range of markets – an attractive proposition for investors tired of fragmented services.

Exclusive BFX Visa Card Adds Real-World Utility

Another feature driving BlockchainFX’s reputation as one of the best cryptos to buy is its presale-only BFX Visa Card. Available in Metal or 18 Karat Gold, the card allows top-ups with BFX plus over 20 other cryptocurrencies.

It supports up to $100,000 per transaction and up to $10,000 in monthly ATM withdrawals. Even better, holders can use their BFX and USDT staking rewards for payments, with acceptance worldwide both online and in stores. This real-world functionality is available only to presale participants, adding another incentive to act early.

Why BlockchainFX Could Outperform Pepe Coin, Tron And Even Hyperliquid

Pepe Coin has tapped into meme culture and Tron has built a sizable user base, but both have also seen their prices swing in volatile markets. BlockchainFX’s approach – combining presale incentives, high-yield staking, broad asset coverage and real-world spending – creates a more diversified and revenue-driven ecosystem.

Its decentralised super app model and 10x asset coverage even give it an edge over Hyperliquid, a platform with a nearly $15bn market cap and a top ranking on CoinMarketCap. For investors seeking crypto with high ROI, BlockchainFX’s blend of features and early-buyer advantages makes it one of the best cryptos to buy today.

Price Outlook: $0.024 Today, $0.05 At Launch And Beyond

With $7m in sales already achieved and momentum building, BlockchainFX’s presale at $0.024 offers significant upside potential. If it lists at $0.05 as planned, early investors could more than double their entry price. Longer term, the platform’s revenue-sharing mechanism, token burns and diversified asset base could support sustained appreciation well beyond initial targets.

These fundamentals explain why BlockchainFX is appearing more frequently in best crypto price predictions for you and “best presales to buy now” discussions.

Final Thoughts On The Growing Excitement Around BFX

As the crypto market matures, projects offering real utility and diversified revenue streams are likely to stand out from meme coins and single-focus platforms. BlockchainFX’s presale at $0.024 combines a stepped pricing advantage, high-yield staking, a multi-asset decentralised super app and a presale-only Visa Card to create a compelling investment case.

For investors comparing the best cryptos to buy today, BlockchainFX offers a rare chance to enter early into a project designed for both growth and income. With $7m already raised and a $0.05 launch price on the horizon, it may be one of the best presales to buy now before broader market attention drives prices higher.

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/blockchainfx-presale-at-0-024-why-it-could-outperform-pepe-coin-and-tron-with-over-7m-already-raised/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3,1253+3,40%
Wilder World
WILD$0,2821-1,05%
Major
MAJOR$0,16381+2,50%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3,1253+3,40%
SphereX
HERE$0,000249-0,40%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0,06953-27,76%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000589-3,44%
Solayer
LAYER$0,555+7,06%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

XRP Price: First U.S. ETF Goes Live Thursday as Bulls Eye Breakout Above $3