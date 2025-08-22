Why Jerome Powell Speech At Jackson Hole Could Make or Mar Crypto Market

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 21:49
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is to deliver his Jackson Hole speech at 4:00 PM CET.

Traders across global markets looked to the address for signals on interest rate cuts, inflation, and monetary policy.

Notably, both equities and digital assets are bracing for sharp movements in the aftermath of the speech.

Jerome Powell Faces Divided Economic Picture

In a major development, Jerome Powell, the Chairman of the United States Federal Reserve, is due to deliver his last Jackson Hole speech at 4:00 PM CET.

The speech is coming at a critical moment, with the economy showing mixed signals. Inflation figures is likely to shift, while the job market showed signs of weakness.

It is important to add that political pressure also added to the challenge.

US President Donald Trump had urged Jerome Powell to cut interest rates, but recent inflation data suggested caution.

Futures markets showed investors were betting on a possible cut in September. Optimistic estimates placed the chance of a small cut between 70% and 85%.

Market volatility may trail Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech | Source: Ted Pillows

Some market observers noted that a rate cut might have lifted stocks and crypto, but a tougher stance on inflation could have pushed prices lower.

Traders noted that Powell’s past Jackson Hole speeches often moved markets sharply.

In earlier years, Treasury yields and the dollar went up, while the S&P 500 dropped. This made many expect fresh swings this time too.

Investors across stocks, bonds, and digital assets are prepared for sudden moves depending on his message.

Crypto Traders Watched for Policy Hints at Jackson Hole

The crypto market closely followed the buildup to Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech remarks. Bitcoin and Ethereum were at the center of attention.

Traders noted that a hint of easier conditions could bring rallies, while a stronger focus on inflation could drag prices down sharply.

Commentary shared by market analysts such as CryptoJelleNL captured the mood of caution.

In his post on X, he pointed out that the odds of a September cut could shift depending on Powell’s tone.

Factors backing possible interest rate cut | Source Jelle

According to his assessment, the hours around the New York market open and the speech itself could be marked by higher volatility.

He advised traders to manage leverage carefully to avoid outsized risks during this period.

The speech will not impact the market’s short-term moves. Observers expected Jerome Powell to use the moment to underline the independence of the Federal Reserve.

With political pressure growing, he is likely to defend the central bank’s role in making decisions based on data rather than external demands.

Analysts also expected him to speak on the long-term policy framework, a topic that could shape his legacy.

For crypto traders, the outcome will mark a classic “wait and see” moment for Bitcoin and altcoins. The digital asset market has been quite bearish in recent weeks.

A dovish stance could have reopened investor appetite for risk, while a cautious or firm message could have pushed Bitcoin and other tokens lower.

Anticipation Built Ahead of the Event

The Jackson Hole Summit Speech had long been a stage for central bankers to influence financial markets.

Jerome Powell’s final address there carried weight because it came at a time of both economic strain and political debate.

Inflation data showed prices rising again, while the job market suggested possible weakness.

The balance between these two signals is likely to make the Federal Reserve Chairman’s decision difficult.

If he leaned toward cutting rates, optimism might have spread across both equities and digital assets.

If Powell focused on inflation, investors could have pulled back, causing prices to drop.

Notably, in the hours leading to the speech, markets already looked cautious with BTC price down 0.64% to $112,374.96.

Traders in stocks, bonds, and crypto market prepared for sharp moves either way.

The expectation in the market is that the Powell Speech could shape the outlook for September and beyond.

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
ETF Divergence, Geopolitics, Options Re‑Pricing Weigh on BTC

ETF Divergence, Geopolitics, Options Re‑Pricing Weigh on BTC

Your daily access to the back room.
Blockhead2025/08/22 23:42
Philippines Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill to Accumulate 10,000 BTC

Philippines Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill to Accumulate 10,000 BTC

A lawmaker in the Philippines has submitted a bill seeking to establish a strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) in the country.  In June, Rep. Miguel Luis R. Villafuerte introduced House Bill 421, known as the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act, which proposes the establishment of a national BTC stockpile. Although the bill was introduced in June, the public only recently learned about it.  Philippines Strategic Bitcoin Reserve proposalPhilippines Strategic Bitcoin Reserve proposal Philippines’ Bitcoin Reserve Proposal  Notably, the bill proposed that the Philippine government should direct the country’s central bank, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), to establish an SBR. Under the program, the BSP governor is mandated to acquire up to 2,000 BTC per year over five years, building a total reserve of 10,000 BTC.  The bill proposes that the acquisition must be transparent and strategic to minimize any potential market disruption. According to the bill, the entire 10,000 BTC will be held in a strategic reserve for a minimum of 20 years.  If the legislation is enacted, the central bank governor shall publish an annual report highlighting the progress of the SBR program throughout the 20-year holding period.  A year before the minimum holding period ends, the BSP governor shall inform Congress on whether the country should continue with the SBR program. Upon expiration of the 20-year holding period, the governor can recommend selling the Bitcoin in the reserve. However, only 10% of the total holdings can be sold over two years to prevent large sell-offs.  Rationale Behind Establishing an SBR in the Philippines  While the Philippines currently holds gold and U.S. dollar reserves, Miguel argued that establishing an SBR is crucial to safeguard the country’s financial standing and tackle its rising debt.  In the explanatory note, Rep. Miguel presented key arguments why the Philippine government should consider creating an SBR. It mentioned Bitcoin’s remarkable growth over the years, with Jerome Powell, the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair, characterizing it as digital gold.  The explanatory note pointed out that Bitcoin has outperformed other financial instruments, boasting a 40% CAGR over the past five years. According to Miguel, Bitcoin’s remarkable performance coincides with President Trump’s endorsement of establishing a national Bitcoin stockpile in the United States.  He also pointed out that other countries, including El Salvador and Brazil, have established their Bitcoin Reserve initiatives. With the U.S. and other countries showing interest in Bitcoin, Miguel emphasized that the trend could trigger a wave of BTC acquisition globally. Hence, he suggests that the Philippines should also get involved in the strategic Bitcoin reserve initiative.
The Crypto Basic2025/08/22 22:44
