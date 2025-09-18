Why LYNO’s Presale Could Trigger the Next Wave of Crypto FOMO After SOL and PEPE

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 16:11
Threshold
T$0.01724-0.28%
Solana
SOL$247.55+0.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.06498+0.60%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$57.91-1.69%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010087-0.45%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001433-6.88%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001134-0.52%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003008-22.67%

Cryptocirca has never been bereft of hype cycles and fear of missing out (FOMO). The case of Solana (SOL) and Pepe (PEPE) is one of the brightest examples that early investments into the correct projects may yield the returns that are drifting. Today there is an emerging rival in the limelight—LYNO. LYNO is in its presale stage, and already it is being compared to former breakout tokens, as many investors are speculating that LYNO will be the next big thing to ignite the market in a similar manner.

Early Bird Presale: Lowest Price

LYNO is in the Early Bird presale and costs only $0.050 for each token; the initial round will rise to $0.055. To date, approximately 629,165.744 tokens have been sold, with approximately $31,458.287 of that amount going towards the $100,000 project goal. 

The crypto presales allow investors the privilege to acquire tokens at reduced prices before they become available to the general market, and they tend to bring substantial returns in the case of great fundamentals. The final goal of the project: 0.100 per token. This gradual development underscores increasing investor confidence and it brings a sense of urgency to those who wish to be first movers.

LYNO’s Edge in a Competitive Market

LYNO isn’t just another presale token—it’s a powerful AI-driven cross-chain arbitrage platform designed to deliver real utility and long-term growth. Operating across 15+ blockchains, LYNO’s AI engine analyzes token prices, liquidity, volume, and gas fees in real-time to identify the most profitable trade routes. It integrates with bridges like LayerZero, Wormhole, and Axelar, allowing assets to move instantly across networks, so no opportunity is missed. 

The platform also includes community governance, letting $LYNO holders vote on protocol upgrades and fee structures, staking rewards for long-term investors, buyback-and-burn mechanisms to support token value, and audited smart contracts for security. Additionally, its multi-layer architecture—covering data aggregation, AI analysis, automated execution, and settlement—ensures smooth, efficient, and reliable arbitrage trading. With all these features, LYNO appeals to both retail investors seeking quick gains and conservative holders looking for sustainable growth.

Conclusion


Similarly to the case of Solana and Pepe, who lured in early investors with a potential of massive gains, the LYNO presale has the potential to become a comparable trigger of market-wide FOMO. Having its clear model, AI-driven utility, systematic development strategy, and rewarding incentives, LYNO is making itself more than a transient hype initiative. With this momentum in place, LYNO is perhaps the catalyst to stimulate the next crypto craze and early adoption could become a move that investors could reflect upon as a turning point.

For more information about LYNO, visit the links below:

Website: https://lyno.ai/ 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI 

Telegram: https://t.me/lyno_ai

Source: https://finbold.com/why-lynos-presale-could-trigger-the-next-wave-of-crypto-fomo-after-sol-and-pepe/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has applauded the SEC's approval of Grayscale's Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) conversion into an ETF. For context, this Grayscale fund holds ADA, along with other high-caliber crypto assets such as XRP, Ethereum, Solana, and Bitcoin.Visit Website
Capverse
CAP$0.15736+0.38%
XRP
XRP$3.0775-0.51%
FUND
FUND$0.01851+5.77%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/19 00:16
Share
CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13

CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13, offering flexible contracts and expanding crypto risk management tools. CME Group has announced it will launch options on Solana (SOL) and XRP futures on October 13, 2025. However, this launch still depends on final regulatory approval. The new products will offer standard and micro-sized […] The post CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Solana
SOL$247.35+0.27%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000793-2.69%
XRP
XRP$3.0775-0.51%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 15:00
Share
Expert Says XRP Supply Shock Is Inevitable, Never Sell Your XRP

Expert Says XRP Supply Shock Is Inevitable, Never Sell Your XRP

Versan Aljarrah, co-founder of Black Swan Capitalist, believes an XRP supply shock is only a matter of time. In a recent podcast, he warned retail investors not to sell their holdings.Visit Website
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3364+9.39%
XRP
XRP$3.0775-0.51%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.001047+2.24%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 23:38
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13

Expert Says XRP Supply Shock Is Inevitable, Never Sell Your XRP

Coinbase ‘1k Shib Index’ Spurs Talk of Shiba Inu ETF Arrival

Solana Dominates Crypto Token Launches, 85,000,000 Assets Registered