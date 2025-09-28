Why More People Are Suddenly Traveling Alone

Daniele Foti, Vice President of Marketing, Lavazza North America courtesy Daniele Foti

As Vice President of Marketing for Lavazza North America, Daniele Foti, 38, is a frequent business traveler who takes 40 to 50 trips annually. His role at the global coffee company, headquartered in Turin, Italy, often entails long work days and after-work meetings with colleagues and clients.

So, how does this native Italian executive (now living and working in New York City) spend his free time when he isn’t “on the road” for his employer?

Rather than indulging in the proverbial “il dolce far niente” (the joy of doing nothing), Foti actively pursues his personal passion: traveling alone.

The Growing Wave of Solo Travel

Solo travel has seen a significant increase in popularity since the pandemic.

A report by Grand View Research suggests that motivations for traveling alone among men have broadened beyond adventure to include chances for “self-reflection, personal development, and cultural immersion.” The same report noted that Google searches for “solo travel” doubled from 2018 to 2023.

Solo travelers, once considered a niche group of young backpackers, now represent a broader market. As noted by the work solutions company Aquent, it includes married individuals, parents, and professionals.

Foti didn’t come from a family of adventurers. “Family travel for us typically involved summer road trips on the Italian Autostrada,” he recalls, “long 10-12-hour drives in July or August to visit relatives in the south.”

“In fact, at the age of 21, I was the first in my family to ever get on a plane,” he says.

Foti’s introduction to international travel began with his education. He completed a semester of study in Richmond, Virginia, obtained his Master’s Degree in Finance in Stockholm, Sweden, and spent an additional semester in Tokyo, Japan.

The Unique Joys of Solo Travel

Feeling the pulse of a wedding in Oaxaca Daniele Foti

Although Foti is warm, affable and comfortable with people, he explains why he prefers solo travel.

A chance to forge connections

Ironically, he views solo travel as an effective way to form new social connections. “Traveling solo opens doors that often stay closed when you’re in a group,” he says. “Locals approach you more easily, curious to understand who you are and why you are on your own. Conversations are more spontaneous and the experience feels more authentic.”

“Traveling with people you know is about interaction, sharing moments, and enjoying the journey together,” he says.

Opportunities for discovery

“Preparation for solo trips takes more time because every detail is entirely on you. But, in exchange, you gain absolute freedom, the ability to decide what to do, when, and how.

“Being alone also allows me to be flexible,” he says, “I can adapt plans on the spot, follow up unexpected invitations, or simply wander without an agenda. That freedom has allowed me to discover places and moments I never planned for.”

On a recent solo trip, Foti spent 13 days exploring small towns in the Oaxaca and Chiapas regions in Mexico. He stumbled upon and was invited to join strangers in a joyful wedding celebration on a street; experienced a powerful earthquake in Oaxaca, which reminded him of the brutal force of nature; and bore witness to pagan church rituals that blended religion with ancient traditions.

More Immersive experiences, including photography

Capturing a photo in Marrakech Daniele Foti

An avid photography enthusiast, Foti always travels with a camera, two or three lenses, and other photography gear.

“Capturing meaningful images demands patience, time and stillness,” he explains. “When I’m alone, I don’t have to feel guilty about slowing someone down or making them wait; I can spend hours in a single spot until the light, atmosphere, or people around me spark a moment worth capturing.”

Foti’s Tips For Solo Travelers

Daniele Foti on a solo trip in Turkey Daniele Foti

For someone new to solo travel, Foti offers three simple tips for increasing the odds of a rewarding trip:

Distance: Keep it close, ideally no more than a three- or four-hour flight. That way, you avoid big time-zone changes, and it feels less intimidating mentally.

Logistics: Don’t choose a country where you’ll spend half your time in transit. Transportation can be one of the trickiest (and least safe) parts of traveling alone, whether by rental car or public transport (my personal favorite).

Language: For your first solo trip, it helps enormously to go somewhere where English is widely spoken. It lowers the barrier for connection and makes you feel more secure.

Foti recognizes that his extensive business travel has made solo travel easier. “I’ve become extremely familiar with the rhythm of airports, boarding lines, hotel check-ins, and endless Uber Rides,” he says.

However, he cherishes the unpredictability that his solo trips offer. He never knows whom he’ll meet, what he’ll discover or what he will learn on a given day.

“To me, travel is never about checking off a list of destinations. It’s about realizing you’re more resourceful than you think and that the world, more often than not, can teach you many new things.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

