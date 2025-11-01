The post Why NASDAQ 100 rally has more legs despite post-earnings pullback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The NASDAQ 100 just had its worst day in three weeks, but the monthly chart reveals 11% upside to long-term resistance at 29,000. Clay Webster breaks down why Thursday’s pullback is a buying opportunity, not a reversal – analyzing Fed rate cuts, Big Tech earnings from Alphabet and Microsoft, breadth indicators, and the AI rally’s remaining runway. Expect a retest of 24,500 support before the index charges higher into year-end. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/nasdaq-100-why-recent-pullback-sets-up-11-rally-beyond-new-highs-202510311421 The post Why NASDAQ 100 rally has more legs despite post-earnings pullback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The NASDAQ 100 just had its worst day in three weeks, but the monthly chart reveals 11% upside to long-term resistance at 29,000. Clay Webster breaks down why Thursday’s pullback is a buying opportunity, not a reversal – analyzing Fed rate cuts, Big Tech earnings from Alphabet and Microsoft, breadth indicators, and the AI rally’s remaining runway. Expect a retest of 24,500 support before the index charges higher into year-end. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/nasdaq-100-why-recent-pullback-sets-up-11-rally-beyond-new-highs-202510311421