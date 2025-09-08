Why New Crypto Investors Are All Buying Remittix Over Dogecoin in September as 100× Gains Could Be Repeated

But September is showing a different trend as new investors are moving their capital toward Remittix (RTX).

With its presale now surpassing $24.3 million, analysts are calling RTX the token most likely to repeat the kind of 100× gains DOGE once delivered.

Dogecoin: Stable but Losing Its Spark

Dogecoin is trading near $0.22, finding support at $0.21 while resistance at $0.26 continues to cap upside. On the charts, DOGE looks range-bound, with analysts predicting it will hover between $0.23 and $0.30 into 2025. That’s steady, but a far cry from the 50× or 100× rallies that defined its glory days.

Dogecoin’s strength remains its community. It’s liquid, meme-driven, and widely recognized, but growth has slowed. Without new catalysts, like a major payments integration or another wave of meme mania, the price action feels capped. Traders now see DOGE as reliable, but not the explosive bet it once was.

Remittix: The Altcoin Set to Steal the Spotlight

While Dogecoin consolidates, Remittix (RTX) is capturing the imagination of new investors. Positioned as a PayFi disruptor, RTX is targeting the $19 trillion global remittance market, a real-world use case that gives it stronger fundamentals than meme coins. With its presale raising over $24.3 million, demand is already proving enormous.

Here’s why Remittix is dominating conversations this September:

  • $24.3M+ raised in presale, with over 649 million tokens sold at $0.105 each.
  • Audited by CertiK, one of the top blockchain security firms.
  • Send crypto to real bank accounts in seconds.
  • Designed for both crypt natives and new users.
  • Business API to help onboard a new wave of liquidity into crypto.

Unlike DOGE, which relies on community hype for its momentum, Remittix (RTX) combines utility and adoption with investor excitement. Analysts are already projecting a run toward $3, which would represent close to 30× growth, with further upside possible as adoption spreads.

Why New Investors Are Choosing RTX

For newcomers, the decision often comes down to risk versus reward. Dogecoin is safer but capped. Remittix, by contrast, is earlier in its journey, offering the chance to enter at near-groundfloor prices before exchange listings unlock liquidity.

That’s why investors are flocking to RTX this month. It’s not just about chasing hype, it’s about being part of a project with actual utility and clear milestones. With a wallet launch just weeks away and listings secured, the timeline for potential growth feels immediate.

Remittix is Set to Surpass Dogecoin’s Historical Feats

Dogecoin once turned small investments into 100× returns, but that story looks like it’s in the past. Remittix is positioning itself to write the next chapter. With over $24.3M raised, confirmed listings, and a product launch on the horizon, RTX offers the rare mix of adoption and momentum that could spark the kind of rally investors dream about.

The message is clear: Dogecoin is steady, but Remittix is where the real excitement lies.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

