Why New Fed Governor Could Influence FOMC and US Rate Cuts

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 05:51
Threshold
T$0.01672-0.35%
CreatorBid
BID$0.10349+4.32%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.501-0.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08596-2.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017164-0.60%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003427+12.03%

Stephen Miran just took the oath of office, filling the last vacancy as a Fed Governor. His speedy confirmation will allow him to participate in the FOMC meeting.

Despite President Trump’s setbacks in trying to fire Lisa Cook, this new appointment is a victory. Interest rate cuts seem even more likely, thanks to this new Trump-aligned addition.

A New Fed Governor

The FOMC is meeting today and tomorrow, and the whole crypto industry is excited about rate cuts. Ever since Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled his intention to cut US interest rates, markets have been anticipating favorable news.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Still, it doesn’t hurt to stack the odds, and there’s a new Fed Governor starting today:

This new Fed Governor is something of a special case. Traditionally, the seven Governors are appointed for 14-year terms, but Miran’s will end on January 31, 2026. He is replacing Adriana Kugler, who resigned under mysterious circumstances last month, so Miran will have a very short tenure.

Federal Reserve Independence in Question?

Miran’s appointment represents another piece in President Trump’s ongoing fight to end the Fed’s independence. He recently attempted to fire Lisa Cook, one Fed Governor, although this has been unsuccessful so far.

Cook is attending the ongoing FOMC meeting, even if Trump is still appealing his bid to fire her. Even if Trump can’t keep Lisa Cook away from this meeting, he has still managed to confirm a new Fed Governor at the last minute.

Miran, a Trump donor, seems likely to advocate for the President’s policies at the FOMC meeting. Even if rate cuts were probably going to happen anyway, this is an extra guarantee.

Moving forward, this is still a significant advancement for Trump’s designs on Fed independence. Currently, only three of the seven Fed Governors are Democratic appointees, potentially giving the President leverage to influence policy.

Of course, Jerome Powell is himself a Trump appointee, and they are in an ongoing feud. This just goes to show that unpredictable things can happen in this climate.

Still, Miran’s appointment is another win for the President’s agenda. If he does get the chance to fire Lisa Cook, that could herald radical restructuring at the Federal Reserve.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/fed-governor-miran-fomc-rate-cuts-us/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Ethereum Foundation internally transferred 1,000 ETH to an associated address

The Ethereum Foundation internally transferred 1,000 ETH to an associated address

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Paidun monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation has internally transferred 1,000 ETH (worth approximately US$2.5 million) to the associated address 0xc061...0B6d.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0783-8.63%
Ethereum
ETH$4,486.79-0.16%
Share
PANews2025/06/13 15:00
Share
Circle Invests in Hyperliquid and Launches Native USDC Integration

Circle Invests in Hyperliquid and Launches Native USDC Integration

TLDR Circle invests in Hyperliquid’s HYPE token and launches native USDC on the protocol’s HyperEVM network The move follows Hyperliquid selecting Native Markets to issue its own stablecoin USDH after a competitive bidding process Circle is considering becoming a validator on Hyperliquid and has integrated its Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol v2 USDC currently represents nearly $6 [...] The post Circle Invests in Hyperliquid and Launches Native USDC Integration appeared first on CoinCentral.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.97+3.52%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1251+0.16%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/17 16:53
Share
Crypto Is Not A Partisan Issue, Crypto Exec Ryan VanGrack Testifies

Crypto Is Not A Partisan Issue, Crypto Exec Ryan VanGrack Testifies

Ryan VanGrack, Vice President of Legal at Coinbase, claimed that crypto regulation is not a partisan issue while testifying before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs on Tuesday. Ryan VanGrack Urges Clear, National Framework At the June 24 hearing entitled “Exploring Bipartisan Legislative Frameworks for Digital Asset Market Structure,” VanGrack urged U.S. lawmakers to develop “a responsible and robust legal framework” that works for all Americans. “Crypto regulation is not, and never should be, a partisan issue,” VanGrack said. “Economic empowerment, financial innovation, and customer protection are not Republican or Democratic values; they are American values.” Appearing alongside several heavyweight names in the crypto regulatory sector, the Coinbase executive also criticized the United States’ lack of clear market structure when it comes to the digital asset sector. “The absence of clear rules for market structure has forced economic opportunities to move offshore and has left customers behind,” he added. “Regulatory uncertainty doesn’t just carry risks—it actively holds back progress.” Congress Must Act Fast, Lummis Says VanGrack’s comments came shortly after Senate Banking Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC), Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) introduced six central principles for the development of comprehensive market structure legislation. 🚨NEW: @SenatorTimScott , @SenLummis , @SenThomTillis , & @SenatorHagerty unveiled principles for digital asset market structure legislation. These will guide bipartisan efforts to bring regulatory clarity, foster innovation, & protect investors. Read more: https://t.co/5NVwlsUvlZ — U.S. Senate Banking Committee GOP (@BankingGOP) June 24, 2025 “For too long, a lack of clear regulatory authority has forced digital asset innovation beyond our borders and subjected issuers, exchanges, and developers to crippling uncertainty, ” Senator Hagerty said. “By working towards a reasonable, light-touch market structure framework, we can help bolster our nation’s economy and protect American consumers,” he added. The Senate has been a hotbed of crypto activity lately, with the GENIUS Act passing through the chamber just last week in a key victory for digital asset legislation in the United States. Following the GENIUS Act’s advancement to the House, Lummis warned that “Congress must act quickly” to enact additional crypto regulatory measures in order to bolster the legislation. “The success of the GENIUS Act hinges on comprehensive market structure legislation that protects consumers, establishes transparency, and creates clearly defined trading regulations,” Lummis said.
Threshold
T$0.01675-0.17%
Union
U$0.009304-8.76%
SIX
SIX$0.02207+0.77%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/25 05:41
Share

Trending News

More

The Ethereum Foundation internally transferred 1,000 ETH to an associated address

Circle Invests in Hyperliquid and Launches Native USDC Integration

Crypto Is Not A Partisan Issue, Crypto Exec Ryan VanGrack Testifies

US Dollar: Crucial Rebound Signals Forex Market Shift

Zinsschock oder Kursexplosion? Bitcoin vor der Entscheidung