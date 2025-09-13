Why Ozak AI’s $0.01 Token Could Be the Smartest Flip Against Solana and XRP Gains

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 15:32
Ozak AI’s presale has placed its token at a starting price of $0.01, drawing attention from traders who see potential in low entry points. Already over 880 million $OZ tokens have been sold, raising nearly $3 million in funding. The next stage will lift the price to $0.012, while the long-term target is set at $1. With Solana and XRP both trading at far higher levels, analysts are weighing whether Ozak AI offers a sharper opportunity for near-term flips.

Ozak AI’s Low-Cost Opening Compared With Solana and XRP

Ozak AI is built to deliver predictive analytics through artificial intelligence and decentralized infrastructure. Its system includes the Ozak Stream Network for rapid data processing, DePIN for distributed security, and Ozak Data Vaults for long-term storage. Prediction Agents (PA) allow users to create tailored AI models without technical expertise, giving both individual traders and institutions access to customized market insights.

The OZ token underpins the platform. It’s used for transactions, Prediction Agent access, governance, and community rewards. The token supply is capped at 10 billion, with 30% for presale, 30% for ecosystem and community development, 20% for reserves, and 10% each for liquidity and the team. At $0.01, the presale is the lowest entry point before wider adoption could push prices up.

For comparison, Solana’s token is trading at $238.04 with a 6.03% daily gain. XRP is priced at $3.04 with a 0.74% increase. While both assets continue to attract investment, their higher prices make it more difficult for traders to achieve large percentage flips in a short time. Ozak AI’s smaller base price, by contrast, means a move from $0.01 to $0.02 already represents a 100% return.

Strategic Partnerships Supporting Growth

Beyond presale momentum, Ozak AI has begun to establish external partnerships. The project recently confirmed a collaboration with Dex3, a trading data aggregator and on-chain intelligence layer working on Solana and EVM networks. Together, Ozak AI and Dex3 will explore how Prediction Agents can integrate with advanced data tools to improve forecasting, automate trading workflows, and expand cross-community initiatives. People are saying that these partnerships will expand the project’s reach beyond its core ecosystem and add weight to its growth.

Conclusion: A Flip Opportunity Defined by Price and Utility

Ozak AI’s $0.01 presale is lower than Solana and XRP’s entry points for returns. With almost 880 million tokens sold and $3 million raised, the project has already shown early traction. Solana and XRP are great assets, but their current prices are a higher barrier to entry for those looking to flip. Ozak AI, with AI-driven infrastructure and external partnerships, is positioning its token as a lower barrier to entry for those looking to turn small contributions into big gains.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below:

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Source: https://finbold.com/why-ozak-ais-0-01-token-could-be-the-smartest-flip-against-solana-and-xrp-gains/

