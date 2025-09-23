The post Why Pi Network Crashed Despite Founders’ Public Debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pi Network token endured a brutal selloff this week, losing nearly half its value in a matter of hours. Analysts point to a mix of structural weaknesses, leveraged trading liquidations, and shaken community confidence as key factors behind the drop. Pi Network Liquidations Spark a Domino Effect Sponsored According to Pi Network Update, the collapse was triggered by leveraged futures liquidations that set off a cascade of forced sales. The initial selloff may have begun with only a few thousand PI coins changing hands on a smaller exchange. However, the thin liquidity proved enough to tip the market into freefall. “The Pi Crash on a 1-minute chart. It’s never one thing. Leveraged futures get liquidated, causing a cascade of sales. The initial drop could have been caused by the sale of only thousands of Pi on a small exchange. Until the system shakes out OG miners and billions of unmigrated Pi, the long-term trend is down,” the network shared. As of this writing, the PI coin price was $0.2751, down over 5% in the last 24 hours. Pi Network (PI) Price Performance. Source: TradingView Sponsored The commentary highlights a persistent issue facing Pi coin. A vast supply of tokens remains locked or unmigrated. This overhang continues to pressure sentiment, leaving the project more vulnerable to sudden price shocks. Some analysts also compared Pi to Bitcoin, with Jatin Gupta, a builder and pioneer, acknowledging that Pi coin price tends to mirror Bitcoin’s corrections. However, Gupta warned that its drawdowns are typically far sharper. “What the F*** is wrong with Pi. I understand there’ll be a correction in Bitcoin, and it’ll drop below, but while following Bitcoin, Pi would fall to $0.18!! Damn, that’s horrible,” wrote Gupta. The remarks mirror a growing concern among traders that Pi lacks the resilience of… The post Why Pi Network Crashed Despite Founders’ Public Debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pi Network token endured a brutal selloff this week, losing nearly half its value in a matter of hours. Analysts point to a mix of structural weaknesses, leveraged trading liquidations, and shaken community confidence as key factors behind the drop. Pi Network Liquidations Spark a Domino Effect Sponsored According to Pi Network Update, the collapse was triggered by leveraged futures liquidations that set off a cascade of forced sales. The initial selloff may have begun with only a few thousand PI coins changing hands on a smaller exchange. However, the thin liquidity proved enough to tip the market into freefall. “The Pi Crash on a 1-minute chart. It’s never one thing. Leveraged futures get liquidated, causing a cascade of sales. The initial drop could have been caused by the sale of only thousands of Pi on a small exchange. Until the system shakes out OG miners and billions of unmigrated Pi, the long-term trend is down,” the network shared. As of this writing, the PI coin price was $0.2751, down over 5% in the last 24 hours. Pi Network (PI) Price Performance. Source: TradingView Sponsored The commentary highlights a persistent issue facing Pi coin. A vast supply of tokens remains locked or unmigrated. This overhang continues to pressure sentiment, leaving the project more vulnerable to sudden price shocks. Some analysts also compared Pi to Bitcoin, with Jatin Gupta, a builder and pioneer, acknowledging that Pi coin price tends to mirror Bitcoin’s corrections. However, Gupta warned that its drawdowns are typically far sharper. “What the F*** is wrong with Pi. I understand there’ll be a correction in Bitcoin, and it’ll drop below, but while following Bitcoin, Pi would fall to $0.18!! Damn, that’s horrible,” wrote Gupta. The remarks mirror a growing concern among traders that Pi lacks the resilience of…

Why Pi Network Crashed Despite Founders’ Public Debut

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 17:36
1
1$0.01587+130.36%
SynFutures
F$0.014505-6.84%
GET
GET$0.00579-5.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08501-0.32%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005955+0.88%
Pi Network
PI$0.27382-6.97%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.058-0.63%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002856-5.24%

The Pi Network token endured a brutal selloff this week, losing nearly half its value in a matter of hours.

Analysts point to a mix of structural weaknesses, leveraged trading liquidations, and shaken community confidence as key factors behind the drop.

Pi Network Liquidations Spark a Domino Effect

Sponsored

According to Pi Network Update, the collapse was triggered by leveraged futures liquidations that set off a cascade of forced sales.

The initial selloff may have begun with only a few thousand PI coins changing hands on a smaller exchange. However, the thin liquidity proved enough to tip the market into freefall.

As of this writing, the PI coin price was $0.2751, down over 5% in the last 24 hours.

Pi Network (PI) Price Performance. Source: TradingView

Sponsored

The commentary highlights a persistent issue facing Pi coin. A vast supply of tokens remains locked or unmigrated.

This overhang continues to pressure sentiment, leaving the project more vulnerable to sudden price shocks.

Some analysts also compared Pi to Bitcoin, with Jatin Gupta, a builder and pioneer, acknowledging that Pi coin price tends to mirror Bitcoin’s corrections. However, Gupta warned that its drawdowns are typically far sharper.

The remarks mirror a growing concern among traders that Pi lacks the resilience of more established assets, often falling faster and harder during downturns.

Sponsored

Pi Network Founders Debut, But Fail to Reassure Pioneers

Ironically, the crash occurred the same day Pi Network’s two founders made their first public appearance at a community event in Seoul.

While some attendees expressed optimism about the gathering, it failed to generate any positive momentum for the token’s price.

Sponsored

Critics like Mr. Spock emphasized the deeper issue, highlighting a disconnect between Pi’s community narrative and trading activity.

The episode highlights Pi Network’s fragile position. Despite an active community and a now public visibility of its leadership, the token remains exposed to thin liquidity, speculative trading, and doubts about real adoption.

The challenge for long-time miners and holders is whether Pi can transition from hype to substance, and based on social media sentiment, the market verdict is harsh.

Until the network addresses structural issues, the long-term trend remains tilted downward, but investors should also conduct their own research.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/pi-network-crash-structural-weakness-founders-debut/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to CoinDesk, Boerse Stuttgart Digital, the cryptocurrency business unit of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, announced on Tuesday that it has established a new office in Madrid, Spain, officially entering the Spanish market. This move expands its European presence to eight centers, including Frankfurt, Zurich, and Milan. Earlier this year, the company received Europe's first full-territory license under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) from Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), providing cryptocurrency trading and custody solutions to banks, brokers, and asset managers.
Movement
MOVE$0.116-1.02%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 17:16
Share
Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to CoinDesk, Hyperliquid, once a leading player in the on-chain perpetual swap market, is gradually being overtaken by emerging platforms such as Lighter and Aster, resulting in a decline in market share. According to Dune data, Hyperliquid's market share of the on-chain cryptocurrency perpetual swap market reached 71% in May of this year, but has now fallen to 38%. Meanwhile, Lighter and Aster's market shares have increased from low single-digit percentages in May to 16.8% and 14.9%, respectively. The on-chain perpetual swap market is experiencing rapid growth. Over the past four weeks, cumulative trading volume across all platforms has approached $700 billion, with $42 billion traded in the last 24 hours alone. The number of on-chain perpetual swap protocols has rapidly increased from just two in 2022 to over 80 today. This growth demonstrates the vitality of the market: a thriving market attracts numerous new participants, intensifying competition and challenging the market share and profitability of early entrants.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011187+1.07%
Aster
ASTER$1.7071+7.18%
MAY
MAY$0.03978-3.09%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 17:24
Share
The SEC approves Grayscale’s GDLC: first multi-asset crypto ETP and prospects for over 100 ETFs

The SEC approves Grayscale’s GDLC: first multi-asset crypto ETP and prospects for over 100 ETFs

The SEC has approved the conversion of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) into an ETP traded on NYSE Arca.
Capverse
CAP$0.11846-17.48%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03561-11.21%
FUND
FUND$0.018+11.11%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 20:42
Share

Trending News

More

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

The SEC approves Grayscale’s GDLC: first multi-asset crypto ETP and prospects for over 100 ETFs

US House Pushes To Combine Anti-CBDC And Crypto Market Structure Bills

Solana founder says Bitcoin must act fast to beat quantum computers by 2030