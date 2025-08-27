Why Remittix Is A Better Investment Than Dogecoin And Pepe Coin In August As Meme Trading Volume Slows

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/27
remittix8753478 AD 4nXfdk mDbQO3GWc7rofUAUx7XzKC4Yp1iPkOoaGtf5XLFUn3MBa4vYxnw5XMJT84bMlIW1 xVXyQoS6y3Yc15ZdcRmLUCfcX 7H

For years, Dogecoin and Pepe Coin have dominated discussions about meme coins. With its fervent community, Dogecoin, which began as a joke more than ten years ago, continues to garner attention. Recently, Pepe Coin gained attention because of its viral excitement and speculative interest.

But as August comes to an end, trading volumes for both tokens are slowing. Short-term holders are facing losses and momentum-driven plays are becoming riskier. Investors are starting to look for alternatives with real utility and growth potential.

AD 4nXckemcQKKmBqqXvub4e P5yeRZEpV5JXZokuWh5FzfXLbSgs0Ot7CUL1tyZmJcIH0UXVK46tAU6M

Dogecoin: Meme Fame Without Real Utility

The technical indicators for Dogecoin indicate resistance at $0.28 and $0.36. Analysts predict that Dogecoin will rise if the optimistic momentum continues. They do, however, warn that broad market movements or decreasing enthusiasm could halt advances.

The Dogecoin ecosystem depends on community projects, charity initiatives, and memes. Yet there’s little development in payments infrastructure or Layer 2 solutions. While Dogecoin remains a cultural icon, its practical adoption for everyday transactions is limited, making it more speculative than utility-focused tokens.

Pepe Coin: High Volatility and Risky Momentum

Pepe Coin holders are facing extreme swings. Short-term investors are underwater, with 30-day losses approaching 28%. Buy orders slightly outweigh sell orders at 55% to 45%, hinting at cautious optimism but volatility remains high. Key technical levels for the Pepe coin price are $0.00001016 support and $0.00001086 resistance.

AD 4nXeAr9Bvl1T1gH7THLsOzkMKkE3vj53gHD4SmmyPpnuFM1NZDEvta9q97uU2iXTLnAJ9Nit J1XgOvQT6LgyDd303LIcjkY9 faqVbfy5v7FZKvV C RtAlCU48s0qrhfVRnHYD7eA?key=IwNB6vHcgZCfSQcjcVGfTw

Source: TradingView

The token has gained attention due to memes and viral marketing, but lacks real-world use cases. Momentum trades dominate, and whales are moving in and out quickly, creating an unpredictable market for smaller investors.

Remittix: Utility Meets Growth

AD 4nXcB4wizIlgkjBB4UqHwCBhJ7O Evv UKY xT7 xZA7pl9 uhtcAEaLKdB mNwXz63E6cpJrswD61XltJD0mlfqbIdEFsbz9AvZylyVyVYzdZouI44wCRDPSOcpKLSIjrPzb7 tkNg?key=IwNB6vHcgZCfSQcjcVGfTw

Remittix (RTX) is attracting smart money for reasons Dogecoin and Pepe Coin can’t match. The project combines crypto payments with real-world utility.

Here’s why investors are taking notice of Remittix (RTX):

  • Upcoming Exchange Listing
  • Real-World PayFi Model
  • Community-Driven Growth
  • High Upside Potential

With utility already live and multiple exchange listings planned, Remittix (RTX) combines low entry price with strong adoption trends. This is something Dogecoin and Pepe Coin can’t offer at the same scale.

Time To Look Beyond Meme Hype

Meme coins may grab headlines, but investors seeking practical crypto solutions are starting to rotate toward tokens with real use cases and strong growth potential.

Remittix represents that shift. Keeping an eye on the presale and upcoming milestones could give early investors a significant advantage.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/ 

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix 

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

