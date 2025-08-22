Why Ripple (XRP) is Dumping While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Pumps

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/22 09:30
XRP
XRP$2.8583-3.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001709-3.44%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000545+21.65%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002856+6.52%

While Ripple’s XRP is fighting against selling pressure, everybody is looking at Mutuum Finance (MUTM), the new DeFi player going viral with strong presale growth. Over 15450 investors have already invested in the project presale, and over $14.7 million has been raised. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is already at Stage 6 of Presale at $0.035. Phase 7 will be a 14.29% boost to $0.04. Although XRP is trending lower, MUTM is defying the overall sentiment of the market, gaining traction with traders seeking new momentum in decentralized lending and liquidity protocols

Ripple (XRP) Holds Steady Amid Rebalancing of the Market

Ripple’s XRP hovers at approximately $3.02 with little movement within the constricted intraday range of about $2.95 to $3.10. The token continues robust as a blue-chip asset, supported by its established cross-border payments use case and institutional pipes. While total sentiment remains cautious in response to regulatory uncertainty and market-wide volatility, stability of XRP reflects a period of consolidation and not directional conviction. Decentralized finance tokens like Mutuum Finance (MUTM) are instead attracting attention of late with their own energy.

Mutuum Finance Progresses to Phase 6 of Its Presale

Mutuum Finance recently concluded Phase 5 of its very successful presale and has progressed into Phase 6. In this phase, tokens are available at $0.035 per token, with early investors having a second opportunity to purchase MUTM at lower rates prior to public listing. The presale has already been very popular, with over $14.7 million in funds raised and over 15,450 holders worldwide. 

This rising rate of growth signals the tremendous belief that the community has in the project and its future prospects in the decentralized finance (DeFi) arena. With each round of presale, interest in tokens has continued to rise consistently, painting a picture of robust investor appetite and growing levels of adoption for Mutuum Finance. The transition to Phase 6 symbolizes not only community enthusiasm but also the master plan of strategic growth that the project has had. 

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Partners with CertiK to Carry out $50K Bug Bounty

In its ongoing efforts towards attaining the greatest level of security and transparency, Mutuum Finance has also partnered with CertiK, a leading industry blockchain security and auditing firm. The two have also launched a $50,000 Bug Bounty Program, whose goal is to invite security researchers and white-hat hackers to identify potential weaknesses within the ecosystem. 

Reward pool will be distributed across four levels of severity, i.e., low, minor, major, and critical, depending on the nature and severity of the identified problem. This comes after Mutuum Finance got a comprehensive audit from CertiK, which also attested to the platform’s dedication to user fund safety, smart contract stability, and integrity of the blockchain.

Mutuum Finance Launches MUTM Giveaway

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is also running a $100,000 giveaway in which 10 of its users will receive $10,000 in MUTM tokens. It has also made an announcement regarding a leaderboard system that will be rewarding the top 50 Mutuum Finance (MUTM) token holders with a bonus.

Mutuum Finance is a P2P and P2C lending protocol in which the users have complete ownership of their funds. It is a full DeFi experience end-to-end that is better tailored to the needs of the customer and safer, clearer, and more flexible than centralized lending products. It is picking up momentum as a DeFi project with potential for generating greater returns than a majority of the earlier altcoins.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has raised $14.7M from 15,450+ investors, and presale Stage 6 live at $0.035. Stage 7 raises the price 14.29% to $0.04, providing instant gains for early investors. With a CertiK audit and strong support behind it, MUTM is projected for 400%+ gains on launch. Get on Stage 6 today before the next price hike.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

