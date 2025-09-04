Why Rollblock Is Backed As The Best Crypto To Buy Today For Explosive Gains Over LTC & LINK

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/04 22:00
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Litecoin
LTC$109.71-2.71%
Chainlink
LINK$22.44-5.59%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02669-0.85%
WHY
WHY$0.000000026-5.62%
gamepad main

Trending cryptocurrencies Litecoin (LTC) and Chainlink (LINK) are struggling to maintain momentum as market volatility continues to surge. Meanwhile, a revolutionary newcomer is capturing the attention of veteran investors on the lookout for the next low-cap crypto gem. 

Rollblock’s innovative GambleFi platform combines DeFi features with a comprehensive gaming ecosystem, offering a compelling investment opportunity that could yield outsized gains once the crypto bull run of 2025 enters its most euphoric phase. 

Rollblock: The Ultimate Gaming Investment

Rollblock has distinguished itself as a remarkable outlier within the cryptocurrency landscape with its blockchain-powered gaming platform. Unlike countless new crypto coins that exist purely as speculative instruments without having an actual working product, Rollblock operates as a fully functional GambleFi protocol. Rollblock has already demonstrated exceptional real-world performance over the past 12 months, successfully processing more than $15 million in total wagering activity.

On the platform, gamers will find an extensive catalog of 12,000 titles. These include beloved classics ranging from poker and slots to live experiences to revolutionary AI-enhanced exclusives. A sports betting option awaits as well, and enthusiasts can now place their wagers on the hottest events and tournaments across all major leagues, including the NBA, UEFA and the NFL.

Gaming aside, Rollblock’s most revolutionary innovation lies in its groundbreaking revenue-distribution model that enables users to generate passive income on autopilot. Here’s how this works: the platform systematically reinvests up to 30% of generated revenue to execute strategic RBLK buybacks from open markets and then redistributes part of these tokens as crypto staking rewards. The remaining tokens are burned forever, promoting scarcity-driven appreciation through supply reduction.

This means that holders have the opportunity to become real stakeholders in an ecosystem specifically designed for sustainable long-term growth and exceptional returns.

With its capped token supply, market-leading APY rates, and rapidly expanding community of over 50,000 active users, Rollblock presents a thrilling investment opportunity with massive upside potential, making it one of the best crypto to buy now.

Rollblock 2

Litecoin Shows Indecisiveness As Uncertainty Sweeps The Market

After reaching a local peak around $133 mid-August, Litecoin (LTC) has entered a descending channel as its price kept breaching support levels, only to finally settle just above the $110 mark. As of September 3, Litecoin sells for $111, following a modest 2.4% daily increase, which allowed it to regain some ground against the 5% in monthly losses.

Rollblock 1

Source: CoinMarketCap

Litecoin volume has dropped dramatically as well, and while it previously averaged around $1.1 billion, today it stands at $528 million, indicating a substantial decline in market participation. 

Despite the bearish outlook, trader and analyst Master believes that Litecoin could be on the verge of a reversal. He recently posted a chart reading showcasing the formation of a falling wedge pattern on Litecoin’s crypto chart, with the price breaking above the upper trendline. If this upward surge turns into sustained momentum, Litecoin could flip the trend and reach its previous heights, though caution is advised.

Chainlink Revisits Lower Levels After Major Rally

Chainlink (LINK) has been one of the top gainers in the month of August, surging from the $16.4 support, all the way up to the local high of $27.2, a noteworthy 41% increase. While Chaimlink’s long-term prospects remain solid, a retracement was to be expected, and currently Chainlink is priced at $23.50, following a strong rebound from the $22 area.

Rollblock 3

Source: CoinMarketCap

Despite the rebound, Chainlink’s price is moving below a critical resistance area, with selling orders piling up around $27. For Chainlink’s uptrend to continue, bulls must reclaim milestone and push the price above. Once cleared, Chainlink could be in for new yearly highs, and potentially, a run toward a new all-time peak. As a result, experts believe that Chainlink could become one of the best crypto to buy now. 

Join The Rollblock Presale Before The Next Price Increase

While both Litecoin and Chainlink present the opportunity for consistent returns, Rollblock is on track to outpace them both, also thanks to its magnitudes smaller market capitalization which grants greater room for growth. 

Rollblock 4

During the viral presale of the RBLK token, investors can load up on RBLK for just $0.068. This is an ideal entry point, as analysts expect the price to increase by at least 800% by the end of the presale. Once the token is available on the open market, a 100x rally could kick off, potentially minting a new generation of crypto millionaires, making RBLK the best crypto to buy in Q3.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2792-1.89%
SphereX
HERE$0.00021-18.28%
MAY
MAY$0.04294+0.58%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Share
Presales Reshaping the 2025 Market: Discover the 7 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now

Presales Reshaping the 2025 Market: Discover the 7 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now

What happens when raw culture collides with unstoppable market momentum? Meme coins, once brushed aside as internet jokes, are now rewriting the rules of wealth creation. From viral communities to progressive price engines, these tokens no longer whisper, they roar. In 2025, the hunt for the best new meme coins to buy now has never
Memecoin
MEME$0.002396-7.31%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00732-2.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 22:15
Share
Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Resolv&#39;s goal is to build an efficient revenue cycle that continuously returns value to RESOLV holders.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01205-4.21%
Resolv
RESOLV$0.14005-7.99%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 18:30
Share

Trending News

More

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Presales Reshaping the 2025 Market: Discover the 7 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

SWIFT Chief Executive Targets XRP! "Banks Won't Use XRP!"

Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets