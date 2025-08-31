Why September Could Be Brutal for Bitcoin Investors

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 09:04
Threshold
T$0.01638+1.42%
U
U$0.0185+28.38%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1758-8.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10426+3.28%
Capverse
CAP$0.06931-2.09%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002762+0.25%
Bitcoin

As summer draws to a close, Bitcoin investors are bracing for what many see as the market’s most dreaded month.

Historically, September has carried a reputation for losses across both traditional finance and crypto, sparking fears that 2025 may deliver the same fate.

The so-called “September Effect” isn’t new. For nearly a century, Wall Street has watched the S&P 500 stumble in this month more than any other, making it the only one with a consistent track record of declines. Crypto hasn’t been spared either: data from Coinglass shows that since 2013, Bitcoin has averaged a 3.7% drop in September, with eight steep pullbacks in total.

Why September Matters

Market strategists say the weakness stems less from mystery and more from money flows. Investment funds often close fiscal years in September, forcing them to trim losing positions and rebalance portfolios. At the same time, higher bond issuance draws liquidity away from equities and risk assets.

In crypto, the impact can be harsher. Unlike traditional markets, Bitcoin trades 24/7 with no circuit breakers, meaning sell-offs can spiral quickly. And because Bitcoin’s market cap, while massive, is still smaller than traditional asset classes, large institutional moves carry outsized weight.

“September has become more psychology than math,” explained FinchTrade consultant Yuri Berg. “People sell because they expect others to sell. It feeds on itself.”

A Geopolitical Backdrop in 2025

This year, the calendar flip arrives with extra tension. Inflation in the U.S. remains stubborn at 3.1%, and investors are watching the Federal Reserve’s Sept. 18 meeting for potential rate cuts. At the same time, two active wars are disrupting global supply chains, while new trade disputes involving the U.S. are adding uncertainty to markets.

Daniel Keller, CEO of InFlux Technologies, warns that the setup could create a “perfect storm” for Bitcoin. “Supply chain disruptions, trade wars, and geopolitical instability make September one of the riskiest months we’ve seen in years,” he said.

Is “Red September” Just a Myth?

Not everyone is convinced that a sell-off is inevitable. Ben Kurland, CEO of DYOR, believes Bitcoin’s growing liquidity and institutional presence change the picture. “In earlier years, September looked weak because crypto was small and fragile. Today, liquidity is deeper. Market structure matters more than seasonality,” he argued.

What to Watch

Analysts suggest monitoring fear and greed indices closely in the coming weeks. A rise in sentiment could signal that investors are holding firm, while a drop may confirm expectations of another September slide.

Whether this September repeats history or breaks the pattern, Bitcoin once again finds itself at the center of a global market experiment — where psychology, policy, and geopolitics all collide.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/why-september-could-be-brutal-for-bitcoin-investors/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

As the price of Bitcoin returns to the high of $100,000 and the share price of MSTR continues to rise, the market's divergence on Strategy's valuation is accelerating. On the one hand, many large global institutions are quietly increasing their holdings of MSTR stocks, viewing it as an important financial tool for indirectly allocating Bitcoin; on the other hand, its highly volatile and deeply leveraged asset structure has also attracted the sniping of Wall Street shorts.
SQUID MEME
GAME$25.4905+3.35%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 16:31
Share
BullZilla at $0.00000575 Emerges as Top 100x Crypto Presale in 2025 With SPX6900 and Cat in a Dog’s World Surging

BullZilla at $0.00000575 Emerges as Top 100x Crypto Presale in 2025 With SPX6900 and Cat in a Dog’s World Surging

Cryptocurrency markets are no strangers to sudden surges in growth. Every cycle, new projects emerge that deliver exponential returns to early backers. In 2025, meme coins are once again leading the charge, blending culture, humor, and economics into financial assets with extraordinary potential. Among the top 100x crypto presales in 2025, three projects are making waves. BullZilla […]
Waves
WAVES$1.1465-0.29%
Simons Cat
CAT$0.000008031+6.80%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/31 08:30
Share
XRP Incentives Available to Vivopower Investors Through Crypto Partnership

XRP Incentives Available to Vivopower Investors Through Crypto Partnership

The post XRP Incentives Available to Vivopower Investors Through Crypto Partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vivopower is redefining shareholder value with a bold XRP rewards program, Ripple stake, and crypto partnerships, fusing Wall Street strategies with blockchain-driven innovation. Vivopower Rolls out XRP Shareholder Rewards Vivopower International Plc (Nasdaq: VVPR) announced on Aug. 28, 2025, that it is expanding its collaboration with cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com by launching “a shareholder benefits program.” […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/xrp-incentives-available-to-vivopower-investors-through-crypto-partnership/
XRP
XRP$2.8515+1.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018548-3.55%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 09:32
Share

Trending News

More

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

BullZilla at $0.00000575 Emerges as Top 100x Crypto Presale in 2025 With SPX6900 and Cat in a Dog’s World Surging

XRP Incentives Available to Vivopower Investors Through Crypto Partnership

Cynthia Lummis Urges Congress to Fast-Track GENIUS Act, Warns Crypto Leadership at Stake

Ripple unveils interactive demo for its payments platform