Why Smaller Meme Coins Like Pepeto May Deliver Bigger Gain

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 13:05
RealLink
REAL$0.06226+3.99%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000123+0.65%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.22+1.64%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012431+1.91%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09812-1.25%
Wink
LIKE$0.011157+1.89%
MAY
MAY$0.04222-1.47%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002531+3.43%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002633-4.42%
Crypto News

Which crypto meme coin has the best chance to lead the 2025 bull run, Shiba Inu or Pepeto?

Meme coins are once again in focus as the market heats up. In the last bull cycle, Shiba Inu (SHIB) turned early buyers into millionaires and showed the power of meme-driven tokens. Now traders are asking where the next big opportunity will come from. A new presale called Pepeto (PEPETO) is gaining momentum, bringing together meme culture and real utility. The question is simple: how does Pepeto compare to Shiba Inu, and which is the best crypto to buy now?

Shiba Inu Price Prediction

Shiba Inu is still one of the leading names in meme coins. It has a large community and sits firmly among the top meme tokens. Analysts predict SHIB could rise to between $0.00003 and $0.00005 during this bull run. That would bring some gains, but not the same 100x explosion it had in 2021.

The reason is its size. Shiba Inu is already valued in the billions. The larger a token grows, the harder it is to deliver extreme returns. Because of this, many investors are turning to smaller, newer meme coins like Pepeto that still have room for major upside.

Pepeto’s Presale Strength and Early Growth

Pepeto is a new meme coin that combines hype with real products. It is still in presale, priced at just $0.000000150. This lets early buyers secure billions of tokens for a small entry. So far, the presale has raised over $6.4 million and attracted more than 100,000 community members across Telegram, Instagram, and X.

What makes Pepeto stand out is its focus on delivering tools. PepetoSwap offers zero fee trading, while PepetoBridge allows safe cross chain transfers. These features give traders reasons to use Pepeto beyond hype and speculation.

Pepeto has also focused on fairness and safety. There are no team wallets, no trading taxes, and contracts have been fully audited by SolidProof and Coinsult. This makes Pepeto more secure than most presales and builds trust with investors.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction vs Pepeto Potential

The difference between the two is clear. Shiba Inu could still grow, but its huge market cap makes another 100x move unlikely. Pepeto, however, is still at presale levels. At today’s price of $0.000000150, a $2,500 entry secures around 16.6 billion tokens.

If Pepeto were to reach the same peak levels Shiba Inu hit at $0.00008, that $2,500 could be worth more than $1.3 million. Shiba Inu already delivered that type of return in 2021. Now Pepeto, with meme power and working products, could follow a similar path in 2025.

Pepeto also offers staking rewards of 234% APY, giving holders passive income while waiting for price growth. Whales are already buying in during presale, knowing that every stage increases the price and reduces supply.

How to Buy Pepeto

Buying Pepeto is simple and quick.

1.Download a wallet like MetaMask or Trust Wallet
2.Add ETH, USDT, or BNB to your wallet
3.Go to the official website at pepeto.io
4.Connect your wallet and buy Pepeto tokens at $0.000000150

This easy process allows anyone to join before Pepeto lists on major exchanges.

Conclusion

Shiba Inu will always have a place in the meme coin story, but its large market cap means the chance for massive growth is behind it. Pepeto is different. It is affordable, audited, and already launching real tools like PepetoSwap and PepetoBridge. That makes it stand out from typical presale projects.

With over $6.4 million raised and 234% APY staking live, Pepeto is gaining momentum quickly. Each presale stage pushes the price higher, giving the best positions to early buyers. For those who missed Shiba Inu’s breakout in 2021, Pepeto could be the second chance, but only for those who act before the wider market catches on.

Always buy Pepeto only from the official website: https://pepeto.io. Watch out for scams that copy the project name.

Official Links

Website: https://pepeto.io

Whitepaper: https://pepeto.io/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf?v2=true

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/shiba-inu-price-prediction-2025-why-smaller-meme-coins-like-pepeto-may-deliver-bigger-gain/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

PANews June 20 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the global market remains on the sidelines, and investors are assessing the possibility of geopolitical
MAY
MAY$0.04214-1.70%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1047-30.75%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 17:06
Share
Bitcoin vs. Berkshire Hathaway: A Tale of Two Titans

Bitcoin vs. Berkshire Hathaway: A Tale of Two Titans

Bitcoin vs Berkshire Hathaway One could argue that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) is the Bitcoin of traditional investing. With the stock price closing at $755,280 as of the writing of this article, credit is certainly due to Mr. Buffett and the late Charlie Munger for their Einsteinian understanding of business and&nbsp;finance. Buffett acquires straightforward and simple businesses like Jordan’s Furniture, which was founded in 1918. He recently purchased Bell Laboratories, a private rodent control&nbsp;company. Many of these companies are not well known. Berkshire Hathaway acquires companies based on fundamentals, not popularity. Although Buffett owns shares of recognizable brands like Apple (AAPL), the list of companies owned by Berkshire Hathaway is&nbsp;vanilla. Bitcoin is not vanilla. Bitcoin does not sell furniture or candy, nor does it make rat poison. It is an exotic financial digital asset that does not depend on a board of directors to decide if the Bitcoin halving will occur. The halving simply happens, driven by code. How fitting — Buffett once described Bitcoin as rat poison, yet he ended up buying a company that makes rat poison. Crypto is too exotic for&nbsp;Buffett.Buffet on&nbsp;Bitcoin How is Bitcoin and Berkshire Hathaway&nbsp;Alike? The most obvious similarity between them is their price. Both assets are high-priced. There is anticipation and excitement about when Bitcoin’s (BTC) price will reach one million, but Berkshire Hathaway’s Class A shares (BRK.A) are about $300,000 away from that milestone. Although both assets are currently high-priced, they were inexpensive in their early days. Fool.com: Bitcoin did not exist in 1964, but in 2009, it was priced at less than a penny. Bitcoinmagazine.com: Let’s have a little fun based on this transaction. The following prices are based on the previous day’s close as of September 1, 2025. Let’s compare 5,050 (BTC) against 5,050&nbsp;(BRK.A). Asset Performance Comparison: BRK-A vs&nbsp;BTC Both assets performed beautifully, and the results are impressive. Bitcoin wins in terms of percentage gains, but Berkshire Hathaway takes the lead in dollar gains. Either way, investors would be pleased with both returns. For perspective, at a price of $11.375, just $22.75 (two shares) invested in Berkshire Hathaway would now be worth $1.5 million based on the current price shown in the table&nbsp;above. For the past five years, both titans have convincingly outperformed the S&amp;P 500. Let’s look at Berkshire Hathaway&nbsp;first.StockCharts.com: BRK.A vs&nbsp;S&amp;P500 Let’s take a look at Bitcoin vs. the S&amp;P&nbsp;500.StockCharts.com: BTC vs.&nbsp;S&amp;P500 Now, let’s see how BTC has performed against BRK.A over the past five&nbsp;years.StockCharts.com: BRK.A vs.&nbsp;BTC In terms of percentage gains, Bitcoin has outperformed Berkshire Hathaway and the S&amp;P&nbsp;500. The unicorn feat of those dollar-value and percentage price gains is driven by another commonality between the assets: scarcity. Both assets have a limited supply; most of Bitcoin’s supply has already been mined. Cointelegraph.com: As of the most recent data, Berkshire Hathaway has approximately 1.44 million Class A shares outstanding, with earnings per share of $43,760.15 over the past 12 months. Absolutely mind-blowing! With a forward P/E ratio of 23, that implies a stock price estimate of over a million&nbsp;dollars. With such scarce supply and strong demand from investors, the prices of Berkshire Hathaway and Bitcoin behave according to the basic economics of supply and demand. When there is strong demand for a rare asset, its price will likely appreciate. Although Bitcoin has its share of doubters, both assets are highly regarded by investors. Bitcoin currently has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, while Berkshire Hathaway’s market cap stands at $1.09 trillion. A significant amount of money has been invested in both. Berkshire Hathaway's institutional ownership is&nbsp;54.15%. As of August 2025, institutional investors collectively hold approximately 30.9% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply, equating to about 6.1 million BTC. This includes holdings by public companies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and government entities. Notably, MicroStrategy (now known as Strategy) remains the largest corporate holder, owning around 597,000&nbsp;BTC. And finally, let’s have some more fun and see who is richer: Satoshi Nakamoto or Warren&nbsp;Buffett?As of&nbsp;9/4/2025 The Oracle of Omaha wins for now, but as Bitcoin's supply continues to diminish through the halving, and with sustained demand, the value of Nakamoto’s holdings will likely appreciate. Learn more about Sunlight Jade: Social Media, White&nbsp;Paper. Bitcoin vs. Berkshire Hathaway: A Tale of Two Titans was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
PrompTale AI
TALE$0.002956-13.49%
Share
Medium2025/09/05 12:53
Share
Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 44,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $5.34 million.

Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 44,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $5.34 million.

PANews reported on September 5th that Chainlink released a reserve update on the X platform, revealing that the Chainlink Reserve increased its holdings by 43,937.57 LINK tokens on September 4th. As of September 4th, the Chainlink Reserve held a total of 237,014.07 LINK tokens (currently worth approximately $5.3375 million). The Chainlink Reserve aims to accumulate LINK tokens by leveraging off-chain revenue from large enterprises adopting Chainlink, as well as on-chain revenue generated from service usage, to support the long-term development and sustainability of the Chainlink network.
Chainlink
LINK$22.89-1.67%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002639-4.90%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 13:11
Share

Trending News

More

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Bitcoin vs. Berkshire Hathaway: A Tale of Two Titans

Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 44,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $5.34 million.

Unlocking Trust and Security in Web3 Smart Contracts: Audit Wizard

Bitcoin Steady as Traders Look to Friday's Upcoming Jobs Data