ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Digitap ($TAP) is drawing serious attention from whale investors as a live omni bank that blends fiat and crypto services. […] The post Why “Smart Money” is Backing Digitap’s ($TAP) Omni-Banking Over BlockDAG’s Mining App appeared first on Coindoo.Digitap ($TAP) is drawing serious attention from whale investors as a live omni bank that blends fiat and crypto services. […] The post Why “Smart Money” is Backing Digitap’s ($TAP) Omni-Banking Over BlockDAG’s Mining App appeared first on Coindoo.

Why “Smart Money” is Backing Digitap’s ($TAP) Omni-Banking Over BlockDAG’s Mining App

By: Coindoo
2025/11/04 00:00
WHY
WHY$0.00000002282+0.35%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003375-0.14%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.323-1.52%
RWAX
APP$0.000909+11.90%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.001386-6.35%

Digitap ($TAP) is drawing serious attention from whale investors as a live omni bank that blends fiat and crypto services. The presale has already raised $1.3M with 90M tokens sold, currently trading 80% below its $0.14 launch price.

Unlike mining-based projects that rely on hype, Digitap delivers real utility through payments, multi-currency balances, and staking rewards. Platforms like this are capturing interest from investors seeking crypto presale opportunities with measurable value.

For smart money investors looking for altcoins to buy, Digitap stands out. It is also appealing for people evaluating the top crypto to buy now based on adoption. In contrast, BlockDAG’s claimed $434M raise and overall utility has been marked as suspicious by market analysts.

Blockdag And The Decline Of Mining Tokens

Mining-based cryptocurrencies were once the symbol of decentralization and fair token distribution. Over time, the costs of hardware and electricity centralized mining under a few large operators. Smaller participants now face high barriers, and profitability often depends on energy prices. There’s also the question of transparency. BlockDAG claims a $434M raise —  this figure borders on ludicrous and remains unsubstantiated.

Moreover, mobile mining apps, such as BlockDAG’s, claim accessibility but rarely produce meaningful on-chain value. The end result is that speculative mining tokens are struggling as investors shift toward projects that provide real revenue and use. Platforms with active crypto presale campaigns and tangible adoption are gaining more attention.

For those searching for altcoins to buy, projects offering live applications and real-world utility are safer. Mining tokens continue to lose momentum because they rely on hype rather than sustained usage. Investors are now making decisions based on practical adoption and measurable performance rather than marketing claims. This trend shows that mining-focused projects face growing challenges while finance-oriented ecosystems attract serious capital.

Digitap Successfully Bridges Banking And Crypto

Crypto investors are turning toward projects that merge digital banking with practical blockchain solutions. Platforms offering payments, fiat integration, and staking rewards demonstrate real value for retail and institutional users. Digitap achieves all of this through a unified account bridging Web2 and Web3 finance, with full user ownership. It also has a more realistic $1.3M raise with a 50% temporary discount and 80% price reduction as compared to launch.

In the next stage, $TAP will jump from $0.0268 to $0.0297, an 11% increase. Its app supports multi-currency balances, crypto and fiat transfers, card payments, and staking yields. Investors seeking the best crypto to buy now see Digitap’s combination of utility and presale growth as compelling. Active crypto presale rounds show where serious money is moving.

Its product is available right now from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. This is a huge advantage over speculative projects like BlockDAG, as investors can actually download the app and use it today for payments, invoices, swaps, transfers, and more. Digitap presents a practical alternative to speculative mining projects, offering measurable adoption, real financial use, and scalability.

$TAP: The Best Crypto To Buy This November?

Digitap grows from real user engagement rather than hype. Its omni bank model allows instant transfers, card payments, multi-currency balances, and staking yields up to 124% APY. 50% of all platform profits go to token burns and staking rewards, creating sustainable long-term value for participants, and users can gain cashback for  everyday purchases.

This is why whale investors have been reallocating capital to Digitap, which has a real use case to disrupt the trillion dollar payments industry. Unlike mining projects, growth is driven by adoption. Analysts highlight Digitap as among altcoins to buy because it combines blockchain scalability with traditional financial tools. Its ongoing crypto presale is attracting huge whale interest.

Investors looking for the best crypto to buy now see Digitap as a strong option because it has a live app, practical adoption, and predictable rewards. The platform bridges DeFi features with everyday banking use, creating real demand and investor confidence that mining apps cannot match. There’s also a huge 1.4 billion globally unbanked along with a growing remote work demographic that want access to quick, low cost, zero-KYC payments.

Banking Utility Leads The Next Investment Cycle

Investors entering crypto markets now look for stable, revenue-generating ecosystems. Mining-focused tokens struggle to maintain attention, while omni bank platforms like Digitap show practical adoption. $TAP could be the best crypto to buy today.

Its integrated model — covering payments, staking, and fiat-crypto management — offers a working bridge between centralized and decentralized systems. Mining tokens like BlockDAG, meanwhile, rely heavily on unrealistic staking APY which is unsustainable, along with non-verified raise claims.

Digitap’s live app and ongoing crypto presale demonstrate how sustainable design can turn confidence into long-term value. Based on research, analysts recommend it as one of the most promising altcoins to buy and a clear example of the best crypto presale available.

Discover how Digitap is unifying cash and crypto by checking out their project here:

Presale: https://presale.digitap.app

Website: https://digitap.app 

Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app 

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Why “Smart Money” is Backing Digitap’s ($TAP) Omni-Banking Over BlockDAG’s Mining App appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Will the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 fuel another leg higher for Bitcoin and equities, or does September’s history point to caution? First rate cut of 2025 set against a fragile backdrop The Federal Reserve is widely expected to…
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001226+6.60%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00261-3.69%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007725-0.45%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 00:27
Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

The post Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Meta Description: Discover which of the leading crypto presales, Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, or Bitcoin Hyper, offers the best 100x potential with innovative technologies. In a market filled with opportunities, could the next 100x crypto presale be lying in plain sight? Among the hottest tokens right now are Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper, each targeting various pain points in the crypto and traditional finance sectors. Digitap, the world’s first omni-bank, has already raised almost $1.7 million in its ongoing presale, giving investors a chance to buy $TAP tokens at just $0.0297, with a launch price of $0.14. Digitap could just be the best crypto to buy now in 2025. However, read on to find out why Digitap, BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper are emerging as top altcoins to buy this Q4. BlockchainFX: The Bridge Between Crypto and TradFi? BlockchainFX is aiming to enhance the trading environment with its all-in-one, crypto-native platform, which enables users to trade over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, and bonds, all in one location. As one of the promising altcoins to buy in 2025, the $BFX token offers holders a unique option to earn daily rewards in USDT from up to 70% of the trading costs on the platform. With more than $10 million raised in the ongoing presale, $BFX has made good progress. However, Digitap ($TAP) shows stronger potential when comparing technological depth and real-world utility. Unlike BlockchainFX, Digitap integrates AI-enhanced routing for faster, borderless transactions and operates on a three-layer protocol. This advanced design gives Digitap a broader, more scalable edge, making it a more future-ready contender in the race for financial innovation. Bitcoin Hyper: Scaling Bitcoin for the Future? Bitcoin Hyper is targeting Bitcoin’s key limitations, which include slow transactions, high fees, and lack of programmability, by offering…
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.324-1.51%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17517-2.80%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00228+10.14%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 02:01
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15087+9.36%
MemeCore
M$2.43657+1.44%
Threshold
T$0.01288-0.54%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40

Trending News

More

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$106,023.60
$106,023.60$106,023.60

+0.92%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,566.40
$3,566.40$3,566.40

+1.33%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5460
$2.5460$2.5460

+0.66%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167.48
$167.48$167.48

+0.71%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18054
$0.18054$0.18054

+0.73%