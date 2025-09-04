Why Solana And XRP Holders Are Betting Big On $RTX Tipped As The Best Crypto To Buy Now

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/04 17:40
XRP
XRP$2.8427-0.39%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00733-2.26%
WHY
WHY$0.000000026-5.62%

SPONSORED POST*

XRP, Solana, and Remottix have been caught in a comparison triangle to find the best crypto to buy now.

XRP’s recent ETF hype, increasing adoption of cross-border payment services, and legal clarity have revived investor interest. This momentum has attracted institutional flows into XRP, and spot ETF optimism is swirling, with hopes of a major surge.

Solana’s DeFi and NFT ecosystem is also regaining momentum, backing up discussions of a breakout. 

Behind these headlines, a lean, utility-driven contender is gaining traction. Innovative, practical, and quietly building, Remittix is fast becoming the next PayFi sensation.

Ripple ETF Hype and Regulatory Impact

The Ripple (XRP) price is around $2.83, supported by whale buying actions and news of restored ETF optimism from big firms. Ali-charts on X (Twitter) confirm that whales have accumulated 340 million XRP in the last two weeks.

For market analysts, a breakout to $3.50 could occur if optimism persists, though near-term sideways movement could still pose a barrier.

Source: X (Twitter)

Should U.S. ETF clarity happen soon, Ripple could surge. Still, the path to being the best crypto to buy now may remain bumpy near the current range.

Solana Ecosystem Growth and Technical Analysis

Solana is regaining traction. Its DEX volume is around $4.5 billion daily, showing how whales are piling in, and technical analysis reveals signs of a potential surge toward $250–$300. Latest market data indicates that investors received nearly $1 billion in gains after the Solana price soared above $210.

Source: ali_charts on X

Is SOL the best crypto to buy now? Analysts believe Solana may deliver regular, ecosystem-based profits, but they’re likely to be moderate compared to lean, utility-focused tokens like Remittix.

Remittix Set to Outperform Solana and XRP as Best Crypto to Buy Now

Remittix is already gaining traction as a low-cap crypto gem. This utility-driven token doesn’t rely on hype while delivering real-world impact. As we look forward to its wallet beta launch this September, two CEX listings have been confirmed, and an ongoing $250,000 giveaway is raising the momentum significantly.

Remittix enables direct crypto-to-bank transfers across 30+ countries, all at a flat and low gas fee, with a PayFi model that stresses utility. So far, this project has raised over $23.5 million, with more than 642 million of its RTX tokens sold.

Remittix Growth Catalysts

  • Utility-based token with real transaction volume increase
  • Low entry point available before listings and adoption triggers parabolic growth
  • Anticipation is increasing momentum ahead of wallet launch
  • Security First, as its smart contracts have been audited by CertiK, one of the top blockchain security firms

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/   

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix   $250,000

Giveaway:https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

 *This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

PANews reported on September 4th that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT Projects are now available to free users. New features include an increase in the number of files that can be uploaded per project (up to 5 for free users, 25 for Plus users, and 40 for Pro/Business/Enterprise users), support for custom colors and icons, and project-specific memory controls. The update is now available on the web and Android platforms, with iOS coming soon.
Propy
PRO$0.6835-1.75%
SOON
SOON$0.2851+3.78%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011884-1.07%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 18:34
Share
A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Ai Yi’s monitoring, a certain Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC during the BTC decline, earning a profit of $ 449,000 . Currently,
Bitcoin
BTC$110,863.07-0.38%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1203-3.06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.132-24.61%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:22
Share
Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Experts predict crypto bull market could extend for 1-2 years. Global liquidity, not halving, driving crypto’s longer bull cycle ahead. Delayed altcoin breakouts signal major crypto rally yet to peak. Top analysts are now predicting that the current crypto bull market will extend for another one to two years, defying the typical four-year cycle timelines that have dominated the market in the past. According to experts, the ongoing rally is driven by a significant shift in market dynamics, where global liquidity, rather than Bitcoin’s halving cycles, is becoming the primary driver. Global Liquidity Steers the Crypto Market to New Heights Bitcoin’s correlation with global liquidity is stronger than ever, with data showing that the cryptocurrency tracks global liquidity 83% of the time over 12 months. This is greater than most other asset classes, which emphasizes the extent to which the crypto market has become aligned with other financial trends. Also Read: XRP Ledger’s Game-Changing Update: Major Credentials Amendment Set to Launch It is thought that the bull market is being pushed further away into the future by liquidity cycles, which take longer to complete than the halving cycles of Bitcoin. With Bitcoin’s volatility declining, many view this as an indicator of a more gradual, extended rally. Institutional investors have now taken centre stage and are bringing slower yet much bigger investments to the market. This direction is building longer and more consistent cycles compared to past cycles that were characterized by sudden bursts in price due to retail-driven bull runs. Delayed Altcoin Breakouts Suggest a Lengthened Bull Cycle In the previous crypto cycle, altcoins like Ethereum broke through their all-time highs relatively early, with Ethereum maintaining an uptrend for several months afterward. Nonetheless, the altcoin index and Ethereum have not managed to reach their previous highs in the current cycle, despite the fact that the market is already over 1,000 days into this cycle. The fact that it has taken so long to see altcoin breakouts is a powerful indicator that the bull market is still in its infancy. Source: @CristiWeb3 Although Bitcoin has faced opposition at critical price points, there is still significant growth potential in the altcoin market, and it is not a sign that the cycle has finished. Experts believe this lag in altcoin performance indicates that the market will continue its rally for much longer than expected, with potential for substantial gains ahead. A Shift from Retail to Institutional Money The market’s transformation from retail-driven to institutional-driven is another factor that suggests the bull market could last much longer than in previous cycles. Institutions tend to move more slowly but with much larger sums, leading to more gradual but sustained price growth. The institutions follow the same pattern, but the movement is slower and with higher amounts, which results in a slower but continuous increase in prices. The role of traditional financial intermediaries, the emergence of ETFs, and stablecoin regulations are all changing the crypto market environment. Source: Tradingview Bitcoin is currently met with short-run resistance at around the $114,000 level, but the data show that the trend is positive. As global liquidity continues to drive the market and institutions lead the charge, experts believe the crypto market is poised for another significant surge, extending the current bull run for one to two more years. Also Read: Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin The post Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0987-2.26%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005523-8.27%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.9454-1.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 19:10
Share

Trending News

More

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 4, 2025

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose