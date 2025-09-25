The post Why Solana, XRP and Layer Brett Present Greater Upside Into October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 19:42 Ethereum may dominate headlines, but analysts say the real alpha heading into October could come from Solana (SOL), XRP, and Layer Brett ($LBRETT). With ETH consolidating near $4,100, traders are rotating into projects with higher growth potential, faster transaction speeds, and bigger room for upside. These three assets are at the top of watchlists for investors chasing the next explosive rally. Solana: Fast, scalable and ready to rally Solana continues to be one of the most active Layer 1 blockchains, powering NFTs, gaming projects and DeFi protocols with near-instant transactions and ultra low fees. Analysts say SOL could retest $290 in Q4 if network activity remains strong and BTC holds its range. In addition, Solana’s on-chain activity remains near ATH, with daily transactions consistently outpacing Ethereum. Several major GameFi launches are scheduled for October, which could draw fresh retail users into the Solana ecosystem and put upward pressure on price. XRP: Legal clarity and institutional adoption After years of uncertainty, XRP is finally benefiting from regulatory clarity following Ripple’s partial court victories. Analysts project that XRP could rally toward $4.50 if momentum continues, driven by growing adoption in cross-border payments and renewed institutional interest. Its low-cost, high-speed settlement layer makes it a favorite for enterprise use cases — a factor that could propel it higher in the next leg of the bull market. XRP’s partnership network is also expanding, with more banks and fintechs exploring RippleNet for settlement services. This kind of adoption provides a steady demand driver, which is why many traders view XRP as a relatively lower-risk way to gain exposure to the payments sector. Layer Brett: The high-growth Ethereum Layer 2 While Ethereum continues to battle high gas fees during peak usage, Layer Brett is offering near-instant, ultra-cheap transactions on… The post Why Solana, XRP and Layer Brett Present Greater Upside Into October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 19:42 Ethereum may dominate headlines, but analysts say the real alpha heading into October could come from Solana (SOL), XRP, and Layer Brett ($LBRETT). With ETH consolidating near $4,100, traders are rotating into projects with higher growth potential, faster transaction speeds, and bigger room for upside. These three assets are at the top of watchlists for investors chasing the next explosive rally. Solana: Fast, scalable and ready to rally Solana continues to be one of the most active Layer 1 blockchains, powering NFTs, gaming projects and DeFi protocols with near-instant transactions and ultra low fees. Analysts say SOL could retest $290 in Q4 if network activity remains strong and BTC holds its range. In addition, Solana’s on-chain activity remains near ATH, with daily transactions consistently outpacing Ethereum. Several major GameFi launches are scheduled for October, which could draw fresh retail users into the Solana ecosystem and put upward pressure on price. XRP: Legal clarity and institutional adoption After years of uncertainty, XRP is finally benefiting from regulatory clarity following Ripple’s partial court victories. Analysts project that XRP could rally toward $4.50 if momentum continues, driven by growing adoption in cross-border payments and renewed institutional interest. Its low-cost, high-speed settlement layer makes it a favorite for enterprise use cases — a factor that could propel it higher in the next leg of the bull market. XRP’s partnership network is also expanding, with more banks and fintechs exploring RippleNet for settlement services. This kind of adoption provides a steady demand driver, which is why many traders view XRP as a relatively lower-risk way to gain exposure to the payments sector. Layer Brett: The high-growth Ethereum Layer 2 While Ethereum continues to battle high gas fees during peak usage, Layer Brett is offering near-instant, ultra-cheap transactions on…

Why Solana, XRP and Layer Brett Present Greater Upside Into October

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 02:16
NEAR
NEAR$3.057+3.34%
1
1$0.014748+10.19%
Solana
SOL$212.16-1.17%
RealLink
REAL$0.0642+6.76%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,521.37+1.37%
XRP
XRP$2.9691+4.42%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4482-1.19%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003139+4.98%
Crypto News
  • 24 September 2025
  • |
  • 19:42

Ethereum may dominate headlines, but analysts say the real alpha heading into October could come from Solana (SOL), XRP, and Layer Brett ($LBRETT).

With ETH consolidating near $4,100, traders are rotating into projects with higher growth potential, faster transaction speeds, and bigger room for upside. These three assets are at the top of watchlists for investors chasing the next explosive rally.

Solana: Fast, scalable and ready to rally

Solana continues to be one of the most active Layer 1 blockchains, powering NFTs, gaming projects and DeFi protocols with near-instant transactions and ultra low fees. Analysts say SOL could retest $290 in Q4 if network activity remains strong and BTC holds its range.

In addition, Solana’s on-chain activity remains near ATH, with daily transactions consistently outpacing Ethereum. Several major GameFi launches are scheduled for October, which could draw fresh retail users into the Solana ecosystem and put upward pressure on price.

XRP: Legal clarity and institutional adoption

After years of uncertainty, XRP is finally benefiting from regulatory clarity following Ripple’s partial court victories. Analysts project that XRP could rally toward $4.50 if momentum continues, driven by growing adoption in cross-border payments and renewed institutional interest. Its low-cost, high-speed settlement layer makes it a favorite for enterprise use cases — a factor that could propel it higher in the next leg of the bull market.

XRP’s partnership network is also expanding, with more banks and fintechs exploring RippleNet for settlement services. This kind of adoption provides a steady demand driver, which is why many traders view XRP as a relatively lower-risk way to gain exposure to the payments sector.

Layer Brett: The high-growth Ethereum Layer 2

While Ethereum continues to battle high gas fees during peak usage, Layer Brett is offering near-instant, ultra-cheap transactions on Layer 2 — giving users the security of Ethereum without the congestion. Its meme-powered community and real utility are why analysts are calling it the dark horse of 2025 with the potential for 50x–100x returns.

Key reasons traders are rotating into $LBRETT:

  • Ethereum Layer 2 scalability – cheap, fast, and secure transactions
  • 630% staking APY – massive passive rewards still live
  • $1M community giveaway – fueling social momentum
  • Viral growth – thousands of holders joining every week
  • Presale price – just $0.0058 before next stage hike
  • Analyst projections – tipped as one of the best meme + utility plays in 2025

Why this rotation matters

Traders who captured big gains in Ethereum are now looking for asymmetric plays that could multiply faster. Solana offers high throughput, XRP provides regulatory clarity, but Layer Brett combines meme culture with a thriving Layer 2 infrastructure — a combination that could outperform both as new capital enters the market. Social mentions of $LBRETT are surging, with influencers calling it the “next big rotation trade” before October. Historical data shows that meme + utility plays often see their biggest price appreciation early, making this rotation even more urgent.

Conclusion: Don’t sleep on this trio

Ethereum will remain a market leader, but Solana, XRP, and Layer Brett present a unique blend of speed, adoption, and explosive upside potential. Missing early entries in these three projects could mean watching from the sidelines as they lead the next leg higher. The best risk-reward setups rarely stay available for long.

The Layer Brett presale is live — grab your $LBRETT now before the next price hike and APY reduction.Website: https://layerbrett.com
Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett
X: https://x.com/LayerBrett

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/beyond-ethereum-why-solana-xrp-and-layer-brett-present-greater-upside-into-october/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

China Launches Cross-Border QR Code Payment Trial

China Launches Cross-Border QR Code Payment Trial

The post China Launches Cross-Border QR Code Payment Trial appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Main event involves China initiating a cross-border QR code payment trial. Alipay and Ant International are key participants. Impact on financial security and regulatory focus on illicit finance. China’s central bank, led by Deputy Governor Lu Lei, initiated a trial of a unified cross-border QR code payment gateway with Alipay and Ant International as participants. This pilot addresses cross-border fund risks, aiming to enhance financial security amid rising money laundering through digital channels, despite muted crypto market reactions. China’s Cross-Border Payment Gateway Trial with Alipay The trial operation of a unified cross-border QR code payment gateway marks a milestone in China’s financial landscape. Prominent entities such as Alipay and Ant International are at the forefront, participating as the initial institutions in this venture. Lu Lei, Deputy Governor of the People’s Bank of China, highlighted the systemic risks posed by increased cross-border fund flows. Changes are expected in the dynamics of digital transactions, potentially enhancing transaction efficiency while tightening regulations around illicit finance. The initiative underscores China’s commitment to bolstering financial security amidst growing global fund movements. “The scale of cross-border fund flows is expanding, and the frequency is accelerating, providing opportunities for risks such as cross-border money laundering and terrorist financing. Some overseas illegal platforms transfer funds through channels such as virtual currencies and underground banks, creating a ‘resonance’ of risks at home and abroad, posing a challenge to China’s foreign exchange management and financial security.” — Lu Lei, Deputy Governor, People’s Bank of China Bitcoin and Impact of China’s Financial Initiatives Did you know? China’s latest initiative echoes the Payment Connect project of June 2025, furthering real-time cross-boundary remittances and expanding its influence on global financial systems. As of September 17, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) stands at $115,748.72 with a market cap of $2.31 trillion, showing a 0.97%…
RealLink
REAL$0.06422+6.92%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,534.66+1.46%
Capverse
CAP$0.11638-0.50%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:28
Share
Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Rekt Brands Inc. has sold over one million drinks, primarily through its own website, a milestone that challenges the notion that crypto-native communities cannot support massive, tangible product ventures beyond digital collectibles. According to a press release shared with crypto.news…
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/20 04:14
Share
Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

If you’re exploring how to streamline value flows on TRON, platforms like https://tronex.energy/ can help you get oriented while you design automation that’s safe, scalable, and cost-effective. Automation is the quiet engine behind modern crypto operations. On TRON—known for high throughput, low latency, and a thriving stablecoin footprint—it reduces manual work, speeds up settlement, and […]
GET
GET$0.005446-3.79%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.3863+0.80%
Wink
LIKE$0.007967-2.10%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/25 03:30
Share

Trending News

More

China Launches Cross-Border QR Code Payment Trial

Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

AAVE Gains Momentum With Strategic Upgrades and Targets $1000 Growth Soon

TOSHI price soars 40% in a day – Will the rally hold?