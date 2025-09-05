Why Tether Is Suddenly Pouring Millions Into the Gold Industry

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 18:23
Fintech

Instead of sticking purely to digital assets, Tether has begun channeling profits into gold, aiming to stake a claim across the entire industry- from the mines where it is pulled from the ground to the royalty firms that finance production.

The timing is no accident. Gold prices are hovering near historic highs, and Tether’s leadership sees an opportunity to broaden its reach.

Chief executive Paolo Ardoino has long described the metal as a natural counterpart to Bitcoin, arguing that one is the foundation of the earth while the other represents its digital evolution.

A Growing Portfolio of Gold Assets

Earlier this summer, Tether quietly bought into royalty company Elemental Altus with a $105 million deal. Weeks later, it added another $100 million as the firm merged with EMX, creating the newly branded Elemental Royalty Corp. The back-to-back investments show that Tether is not merely stockpiling bullion but intends to embed itself in the business models that sustain the global gold trade.

Skepticism and Support

Reaction in the gold world has been mixed. Some industry veterans welcome the cash injection from a crypto powerhouse, noting that new capital could reinvigorate a traditionally cautious sector. Others remain wary, questioning whether a company rooted in stablecoins has the experience to navigate the highly cyclical, capital-intensive mining business.

Ardoino, however, appears undeterred. He has framed gold as a complement to Bitcoin, not a competitor, suggesting that Tether’s long-term vision blends digital finance with tangible commodities.

A Hedge Across Two Worlds

The stablecoin issuer already holds billions of dollars’ worth of gold bars stored in Zurich. Adding direct stakes in miners, refiners, and royalty groups could turn Tether into a rare bridge between the crypto economy and the centuries-old trade in precious metals. If gold’s rally continues, the strategy may give Tether a new dimension—one that links the volatility of digital assets with the resilience of one of history’s oldest stores of value.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

