Why the Latest SEC Rulings and Pro-Crypto Policies in the US Could Boost OZAK AI’s Presale Price Potential, Putting It Ahead of BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA, and Other Top Altcoins

Ozak AI ($OZ), a novel AI-powered crypto initiative, is gaining traction since it integrates predictive intelligence with a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN). Ozak AIis a robust solution to market analytics that integrates automated data systems, token-based operation, and cross-chain capabilities. The dynamics of the US crypto regulation might play into its advantage and propel it to achieve higher results than legacy altcoins by 2026, including XRP and ADA.

Presale Reaches Stage 5 with Strong Momentum

Ozak AI is at stage four of presale, selling tokens in the form of $OZ with a price of $0.01. Over 1,279,504.07 tokens have been sold, and the presale has raised more than $2.21 million. The next phase will double the token price to $0.01, a 400%+ increase from the initial entry price. The total amount of the token issue is 10 billion, out of which 30% are sold during the presale.

A listing price of $1 is targeted after launch, which places early buyers in a strong position if the roadmap is achieved. The growth rate of the first rounds is a mark of the increased interest in AI-based projects, especially those with remarkable functional usage in the DePIN and blockchain markets.

Core Features Make It Stand Out from Traditional Altcoins

Ozak AI is developed in many chains and offers cross-chain infrastructure where it supports real-time data processing. The DePIN model of the project provides it with a high fault tolerance decentralized backbone. Market data is fed to AI agents to process and trigger trade signals, portfolio analytics, and insights in real-time.

This ecosystem is run on the $OZ token. The token can be used to purchase services, stake, and vote. The main AI-powered elements are the autonomous trading bots, predictive dashboards, and the rewards based on performance. A CertiK audit is completed, and the smart contracts are reviewed internally, providing buyers with both transparency and security.

New Partnerships Add Functional Value

Ozak AIhas just announced multiple affiliations that will allow it to move forward in its long-term strategic objectives. One of the most powerful ones is that with SINT, a platform that offers one-click AI updates to Web3 tools. This integration enables Ozak AI signals to be used to auto-execute trades on blockchains that are supported by the platform.

In a second transaction, Hive Intel (HIVE) is providing Ozak AI data APIs friendly with agents, which provide access to NFT, tokens, and DeFi metrics. This will enhance the responsiveness and accuracy of the market insights provided by Ozak AI.

Moreover, the collaboration with Weblume, a no-code dApp builder, allows easy implementation of the Ozak AI market data into an actual live dashboard – creating AI-connected platforms supercharged, without needing developers.

Events Build Community and Global Reach

Ozak AI has been able to take part in some of the most significant crypto events in the region of Asia, which has helped it to further diversify. At GM Vietnam, the staff organized mixers and industry brunches, and they built some partnerships with such platforms as Manta Network and TCVN Community. These interactions helped to generate interest from the developers and retail users.

The project is currently under construction at Coinfest Asia 2025 in Bali, where they have invite-only sessions with builders, investors, and influencers. These are activities that have been perceived to lead to network growth and user adoption, particularly as the project enters a global rollout phase.

Conclusion



As principal regulators in the US move toward a more transparent and uniform approach toward crypto enforcement, investors are gaining trust in law-abiding, utility-centered projects. The combination of practical AI, DePIN architecture, and market momentum makes it a potential breakout player. With older altcoins struggling to gain momentum, Ozak AI is poised to potentially lead the pack by 2026 due to the innovative nature of its model and the speed of its presale in the current environment.

