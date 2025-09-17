Why This $0.023 Presale With 30% Bonus Could Outperform BNB And Ethereum

Crypto News

BNB and Ethereum remain dominant names in the altcoin market, but as the sector matures, investors are increasingly looking for projects that blend early-stage growth potential with real-world utility.

BlockchainFX ($BFX), currently in presale at $0.023 with a limited 30% bonus on tokens via the BLOCK30 code, has already raised over $7m. This combination of rapid sales, innovative tokenomics and multi-asset functionality is positioning it as one of the best cryptos to buy today and a potential rival to established giants.

Presale Pricing Structure Gives Early Buyers A Built-In Advantage

BlockchainFX’s presale has been engineered to reward early participants. The token price rises incrementally with each stage, meaning buyers at $0.023 lock in a cost basis far below the projected $0.05 launch price. That equates to more than 100% potential upside before any post-launch rally.

With $7m in sales already secured, each new tranche of tokens automatically increases in price. Combined with the time-limited 30% bonus on $BFX tokens using the BLOCK30 code, investors currently have a window to secure a larger allocation at a discounted rate – an increasingly rare opportunity among the best presales to buy now.

High-Yield Staking Model Distributes Trading Fees To Holders

One of the main reasons BlockchainFX stands out in the best crypto price predictions for you is its high-yield staking engine. Every time someone trades on the platform, 70% of all trading fees flow back into the $BFX ecosystem:

50% of collected fees are automatically distributed to BFX holders who stake their coins, in both BFX and USDT.

20% is used for daily buybacks of $BFX, which boosts demand and supports the price.

Half of the tokens bought back are permanently burned, gradually reducing the circulating supply.

Rewards are based on the size of each member’s BFX holdings and are capped at $25,000 USDT per day to keep returns sustainable. This model gives token holders a tangible share of platform revenue, creating both an income stream and potential capital gains.

Multi-Asset Decentralised Super App At The Core Of The BFX

BlockchainFX is aiming to deliver tradable asset classes within one decentralised super app. Users will be able to trade crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs and more from a single interface.

Because it’s fully decentralised, users retain control of their assets without relying on centralised intermediaries. This breadth of coverage not only increases potential trading volumes but also drives more fees back into the staking pool, reinforcing BlockchainFX’s “crypto with high ROI” credentials and making it one of the best cryptos to buy for diversification.

Presale-Exclusive BFX Visa Card Brings Real-World Utility

Another unique feature boosting BlockchainFX’s appeal is its presale-only BFX Visa Card. Available in Metal or 18 Karat Gold, the card allows top-ups with BFX and over 20 other cryptocurrencies.

It supports up to $100,000 per transaction and up to $10,000 in monthly ATM withdrawals. Holders can even spend their BFX and USDT staking rewards directly through the card, which is accepted worldwide online and in stores. This real-world spending option is available only to presale participants and adds a practical dimension rarely found in early-stage tokens.

Why BlockchainFX Could Outperform BNB And Ethereum

BNB and Ethereum have proven track records and strong ecosystems, but both can experience price volatility that challenges short-term investors. BlockchainFX’s stepped presale pricing, revenue-sharing staking model, 10x asset coverage and presale-exclusive Visa Card combine to create a diversified and income-generating ecosystem.

Its decentralised super app approach even positions it as a better version of Hyperliquid, with multiple revenue streams feeding directly into tokenholder rewards. For investors scanning the market for the best crypto to buy today or the best presales to buy now, this combination offers a rare early-stage opportunity.

Price Outlook: $0.023 Today, $0.05 At Launch And Potential Beyond

With $7m already raised and momentum accelerating, BlockchainFX’s presale at $0.023 represents a compelling entry point. If it launches at $0.05 as planned, early buyers could more than double their investment.

The time-limited 30% bonus on $BFX tokens using the BLOCK30 code enhances this upside even further, allowing participants to accumulate more tokens at a discount. Longer term, the combination of fee distribution, token burns, multi-asset coverage and real-world utility could sustain appreciation beyond initial targets, making it one of the best cryptos to buy with high ROI potential.

Final Thoughts On The BFX Presale

The next wave of crypto growth will likely favour projects that combine decentralisation, diversification and direct user rewards. BlockchainFX’s presale at $0.023 – with its stepped pricing, 30% bonus, high-yield staking model, multi-asset decentralised platform and presale-only Visa Card – positions it as a standout among new launches.

For investors accustomed to BNB, Ethereum and other established altcoins, BlockchainFX offers an early entry into a platform designed for both growth and income. With $7m already raised and a $0.05 launch price on the horizon, it’s emerging as one of the best cryptos to buy today and among the most exciting presales to buy now before broader market attention drives prices higher.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

