Why This New ETH L2 Could Soar Over 20,000% In 2025 To Take ADA’s Top 10 Spot

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 23:48
Cardano has been a steady force in crypto for years, but the spotlight is shifting. A new Ethereum Layer 2 project, called Layer Brett (LBRETT), is gaining traction. Built on the foundation of meme culture and blockchain technology, it is already capturing attention with its speed, rewards, and early entry price.

Analysts suggest this coin could soar over 20,000% in 2025, pushing its way toward the top 10—possibly taking Cardano’s place. Here’s why.

Layer Brett: new ETH L2 could soar over 20,000% in 2025

Layer Brett is not like other meme coins. It is a Layer 2 built on Ethereum, which means it runs faster and with lower costs compared to Ethereum Layer 1. Transactions that typically cost $10–$20 on Ethereum drop to pennies on Layer Brett. This is a big reason why people are calling it one of the best projects to watch in 2025.

Another key point is staking. Early buyers of LBRETT can stake their tokens for rewards as high as a 20,000% APY, although this figure will decrease as more people join. This reward system is attracting both meme enthusiasts and serious traders. Crypto analysts on X and Telegram say Layer Brett combines fun and function in a way that feels new.

Layer Brett is currently in presale for a low price of $0.005, offering early access at a low entry point. The project has a total supply of 10 billion tokens, with 25% allocated for staking rewards, 15% for partnerships and developer grants, and 10% for liquidity.

Unlike projects with no clear plan, Layer Brett has a roadmap that includes NFT integrations, gamified staking, and bridging with other chains. Experts highlight that Ethereum Layer 2s could process more than $10 trillion annually by 2027, and projects like Layer Brett are set to benefit most from that trend.

Cardano price action shows strength but faces headwinds

Cardano has seen a rollercoaster year. ADA shot up to $0.986, breaking past long resistance at $0.85 with high volume. This gave hope that the token could finally push above $1. Some analysts have set short-term targets of $1.05 and $1.10, while others have even discussed $1.50 if conditions improve.

But Cardano’s rally is not without risk. ADA recently slipped into a descending channel after a 10% weekly drop, with support around $0.84. If that level breaks, downside targets of $0.77 or even $0.67 could open.

Long-term fans of Cardano argue that its peer-reviewed approach and steady upgrades will pay off. They even forecast a future price above $3 by 2030. Yet, traders seeking rapid gains are shifting to coins that already offer quick rewards and strong community traction.

Why Layer Brett is predicted to eclipse Cardano

The reason many traders believe Layer Brett will outperform Cardano is simple: speed, rewards, and energy. Cardano moves carefully and builds slowly, which works well for long-term research but misses out on short-term hype cycles.

Meanwhile, meme culture combined with utility is a recipe that drives liquidity quickly, and Layer Brett has both. Unlike meme tokens stuck on slow chains, it offers near-instant transactions and low gas costs.

Cardano will always have a place, but it is fighting to hold interest while waiting for adoption. Layer Brett does not need to wait. Its presale is live, its staking is open, and the buzz around it is growing daily. Analysts are already calling it one of the rare chances for 100x or even higher returns in 2025.

Conclusion

Cardano remains a respected project, but it is experiencing a loss of momentum in the short term. Layer Brett is stepping in with speed, rewards, and a roadmap that could carry it into the top 10. This is not just another meme coin—it’s a movement with purpose.

Layer Brett is still in its presale stages—but not for long. Don’t miss the opportunity to get in early on the most scalable meme project to ever launch on Ethereum.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/cardano-vs-layer-brett-why-this-new-eth-l2-could-soar-over-20000-in-2025-to-take-adas-top-10-spot/

