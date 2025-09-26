Why This Penny Crypto Might Produce More Gains Than ADA Did in 2021

The crypto market is once again at a turning point. With ETF approvals accelerating and fresh liquidity entering the space, attention has returned to Cardano (ADA) and its potential run into Q4. However, while ADA is grabbing headlines, a new penny crypto, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), is being quietly positioned by analysts as a token that could outperform ADA’s legendary 2021 rally.

Cardano Latest News: ETF Approval Drives Momentum

The latest Cardano news is centered on its ETF catalyst. The U.S. SEC has set October 22nd as the deadline for approving the Grayscale ADA ETF, and betting markets, such as Polymarket, place the approval odds at a remarkable 87%. That hope comes from ADA’s excellent fundamentals. Cardano is a proof-of-stake blockchain that is often likened to Ethereum. With a market valuation of $33 billion and a liquidity profile, it is a good choice for ETF flows.

Cardano Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

However, while approval will likely drive ADA higher by the deadline, history suggests the rally may fade afterward. In fact, Cardano has failed to decisively overcome the $1 barrier. As we’ve seen with similar ETF launches, institutional inflows often take time to build, leaving ADA’s near-term upside limited compared to what smaller, emerging tokens can offer.

Little Pepe: The Penny Crypto Breaking Out

While ADA eyes steady gains, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is in a different growth phase. It’s a penny crypto with meme coin energy and real-world infrastructure utility, designed to capture the same viral wave Pepe rode in 2023, but with more lasting foundations. At its core, Little Pepe is building a Layer 2 blockchain specifically for meme tokens. This is a game-changer because it transforms meme trading from pure speculation into a structured ecosystem. Traders, creators, and communities will all have a dedicated chain to launch and scale their tokens. Unlike many meme projects, LILPEPE is audited, transparent, and already showing strong traction. Its presale has raised $25.9 million, with 15.9 billion tokens sold. Each token now costs $0.0022, a 120% climb from its starting point.

Why Little Pepe Could Outperform ADA’s 2021 Gains

Cardano’s 2021 run saw it climb over 3,000%, cementing its place in the top tier of crypto. But penny cryptos like Little Pepe are where exponential gains are made, and its setup positions it for even bigger upside:

Certik-audited smart contracts build confidence for institutional investors.

Vesting schedule prevents pump-and-dump behavior, ensuring staying power.

Upcoming CEX listings, wider exposure, and liquidity boost.

Community-driven campaigns, such as the 15 ETH giveaway, are fueling viral adoption.

These factors give LILPEPE a unique mix of meme virality and structural longevity. Unlike ADA, which is now a mature asset, Little Pepe still sits in its early, asymmetric growth phase. That means its potential upside could mirror or even exceed the wild run that ADA enjoyed in 2021. For investors seeking the next breakout penny crypto, Little Pepe isn’t just another meme token; it’s a project built to lead the sector into its next era of growth.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken