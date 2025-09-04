Why This Will Be Crypto’s Longest Bull Run Ever (And What It Means For You)

By: Medium
2025/09/04 22:52
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002791+3.67%
Everscale
EVER$0.01053+4.15%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002612-5.19%
Press enter or click to view image in full size
This Will Be Crypto’s Longest Bull Run Ever

I’ve been watching crypto markets for years now. Yesterday, I had a realization that completely changed my perspective. This crypto cycle won’t end in October like many predict.

Instead, we’re entering the longest bull run in crypto history. I’m talking about a cycle that could stretch another year, maybe two. Here’s why I believe this time really is different.

Why Previous Cycles Don’t Apply Anymore

Traditional crypto cycles followed Bitcoin’s halving schedule. The pattern was predictable. Markets would peak roughly 12–18 months after each halving.

But something fundamental has shifted this time.

In the last cycle, altcoins broke their all-time highs 355 days before the cycle ended. We’re already 1,035 days into this current cycle. The previous cycle lasted a total of…

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001576-2.05%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072-25.00%
AaveToken
AAVE$308.82-5.57%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Share
Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin

Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin

PANews reported on June 24 that according to CoinDesk, Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently signed Senate Bill 21, making the state the first state in the United States to establish
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.105-34.45%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 08:38
Share
Stablecoin ecosystem explodes: from Circle IPO to global digital currency landscape transformation

Stablecoin ecosystem explodes: from Circle IPO to global digital currency landscape transformation

introduction In 2025, the digital asset market ushered in a new milestone - Circle successfully landed on the New York Stock Exchange, officially becoming one of the first listed financial
Share
PANews2025/06/21 07:30
Share

Trending News

More

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin

Stablecoin ecosystem explodes: from Circle IPO to global digital currency landscape transformation

Waves Protocol’s Units.Network Raises $10M as AI-Blockchain Market Heats Up

BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund