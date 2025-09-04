Why This Will Be Crypto’s Longest Bull Run Ever (And What It Means For You)

Press enter or click to view image in full size

This Will Be Crypto’s Longest Bull Run Ever

I’ve been watching crypto markets for years now. Yesterday, I had a realization that completely changed my perspective. This crypto cycle won’t end in October like many predict.

Instead, we’re entering the longest bull run in crypto history. I’m talking about a cycle that could stretch another year, maybe two. Here’s why I believe this time really is different.

Why Previous Cycles Don’t Apply Anymore

Traditional crypto cycles followed Bitcoin’s halving schedule. The pattern was predictable. Markets would peak roughly 12–18 months after each halving.

But something fundamental has shifted this time.

In the last cycle, altcoins broke their all-time highs 355 days before the cycle ended. We’re already 1,035 days into this current cycle. The previous cycle lasted a total of…