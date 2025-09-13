Why Wall Street is ‘out of step’ with the real economy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:14
Financial markets keep rallying, but a look beneath the surface paints a much riskier picture for the months ahead. Many investors now warn that Wall Street is ignoring growing cracks in the U.S. job market and real economy, a disconnect that has led to major trouble before.

Why Wall Street is so out of step

History shows a persistent pattern. As EndGame Macro pointed out, when job openings decline and unemployment ticks up, the stock market often keeps climbing, until reality hits.

In 2001, 2008, and again in 2020, stocks stayed buoyant on hopes of a Fed rescue or “new era” narratives, only to drop hard when weaker jobs data started to hit company earnings. Typically, this “catch-down” arrived within 6-12 months and:

We’re seeing the same setup today. August’s jobs data was much softer than expected, with only 22,000 new jobs added and the unemployment rate rising to 4.3%.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 remains near record highs. Wall Street optimism is built on expectations of imminent Fed rate cuts, easy liquidity, and relentless momentum from tech stocks.

Markets are “buying time” on the belief that central bankers will solve everything, but the labor market is already losing ground.

Companies are slowing hiring, and long-term unemployment is rising. Once weaker labor figures hit corporate earnings, Wall Street typically adjusts quickly, and that adjustment tends to be sharp.

This gap between Wall Street optimism and Main Street reality isn’t sustainable. When Fed rate cuts arrive, they might cushion the landing or even spark short-lived rallies.

Yet history shows that deteriorating jobs data wins out before long, dragging stock prices lower as analysts slash profit forecasts.

The risk: a sudden correction

Wall Street’s current rally is fueled by liquidity expectations, not strong fundamentals. In previous cycles, these disconnects have led to a painful correction when markets finally “catch down” to economic reality.

Looking beyond equities, Bitcoin and the broader crypto markets have responded briskly to these macro signals. In early September, as weak jobs numbers lit up rate cut hopes, Bitcoin surged past $113,000.

With PPI data and CPI data confirming expectations this week, the odds of a rate cut at the next Federal Reserve meeting are over 90%, and the markets are pricing in the expectation of more liquidity in the system, with the Bitcoin price hitting over $116,000 at the time of writing and Ethereum over $4,700.

Digital assets trade the macro narrative; when the real economy slows and central banks ease, traders lean into risk and inflation hedges like Bitcoin.

If history repeats, a sudden equity correction could push more investors toward Bitcoin and crypto, both as a hedge and as speculative plays on monetary easing.

Weakening labor markets, more Fed stimulus, and persistent dollar risk provide a backdrop where digital assets become appealing alternatives to stocks.

Investor focus may shift from chasing tech stocks to seeking refuge in “hard money” like Bitcoin and gold if recession risks get real.

One thing is certain: Wall Street and Main Street are drifting apart. Stocks may stay aloft for a few more months, but softer job numbers and weak employment trends have a history of reversing market euphoria.

Traders betting on Fed support may not see trouble right away, but when the disconnect closes, it can happen fast.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/why-wall-street-is-out-of-step-with-the-real-economy/

