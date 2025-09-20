Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has articulated an ambitious vision for the company’s future: transforming Coinbase into a comprehensive crypto “super app” that could fundamentally replace traditional banking services. During a recent interview with Fox Business, Armstrong confirmed that the platform aims to offer a full spectrum of financial services, including payments, credit cards, and rewards [...]Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has articulated an ambitious vision for the company’s future: transforming Coinbase into a comprehensive crypto “super app” that could fundamentally replace traditional banking services. During a recent interview with Fox Business, Armstrong confirmed that the platform aims to offer a full spectrum of financial services, including payments, credit cards, and rewards [...]

Why We Aim to Replace Banks with a Revolutionary Super App

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/20 19:51
FOX Token
FOX$0.02864+0.06%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0003078-4.08%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.161-19.90%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12128-0.32%
RWAX
APP$0.00245-1.56%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000348+6.97%
Why We Aim To Replace Banks With A Revolutionary Super App

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has articulated an ambitious vision for the company’s future: transforming Coinbase into a comprehensive crypto “super app” that could fundamentally replace traditional banking services. During a recent interview with Fox Business, Armstrong confirmed that the platform aims to offer a full spectrum of financial services, including payments, credit cards, and rewards — all leveraging blockchain and crypto rails.

“Yes, we do want to become a super app and provide all types of financial services,” Armstrong stated. “Our goal is for Coinbase to become people’s primary financial account, and I believe crypto is capable of fulfilling that role.”

He expressed skepticism about current banking practices, criticizing the system’s outdated and inefficient fee structures. “It amazes me — why are we paying two to three percent every time we swipe a credit card? It’s just data transfer over the internet, which should be near free,” he commented. This critique underscores Coinbase’s broader strategy to reshape financial interactions through blockchain technology.

Armstrong envisions Coinbase as the primary financial account. Source: Brian Armstrong

Plans for a 4% Bitcoin Rewards Card

Armstrong revealed that one of Coinbase’s long-term projects is launching a credit card offering 4% rewards in bitcoin, positioning it as a potential replacement for traditional banking. “Ultimately, we want to serve as a bank substitute for users,” he explained.

The push for a super app is occurring amidst a clearer regulatory environment in the U.S. Armstrong highlighted recent legislative milestones such as the GENIUS Act and advances in broader market structure legislation in the Senate, suggesting that regulatory clarity is gaining momentum.

“We’ve partnered with major banks like JPMorgan and PNC,” Armstrong noted, “but their policies sometimes seem on a different page. We believe fair competition should be available to all players on a level playing field.”

Coinbase Embraces DeFi to Enhance USDC Yields

Cointelegraph reported that Coinbase has integrated decentralized finance protocols such as Morpho into its platform, allowing users to lend USDC directly without third-party DeFi platforms. This feature can enable yields reaching up to 10.8%, offering an innovative alternative to traditional savings methods.

This development comes amid regulatory scrutiny around yield-bearing stablecoins. The GENIUS Act and similar measures have called for tightening rules, with industry groups urging regulators to close perceived loopholes involving third-party DeFi yield strategies.

Coinbase dismisses these concerns, emphasizing that stablecoins are not a threat to lending but instead represent a modern evolution of banking revenue models, leveraging blockchain’s efficiencies to offer innovative financial services.

This article was originally published as Why We Aim to Replace Banks with a Revolutionary Super App on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

Ozak AI is another innovative AI-based crypto project that is rocking the market with the combination of AI and a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network).
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1441+1.05%
ArchLoot
AL$0.0811-0.97%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000348+6.97%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/20 20:17
Share
Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

TLDR Coinbase plans to offer Bitcoin-backed credit cards with up to 4% rewards. The Crypto Clarity Act aims to clarify U.S. regulations for stablecoins and crypto. Coinbase is exploring stablecoin yield programs with returns up to 10%. Armstrong highlights the need for clear crypto laws to drive Coinbase’s growth. Coinbase’s CEO, Brian Armstrong, is optimistic [...] The post Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.013566-4.45%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03993+2.14%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1617-19.55%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/20 19:50
Share
Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

BlockchainFX presale surges past $7.5M at $0.024 per token with 500x ROI potential, staking rewards, and BLOCK30 bonus still live — top altcoin to hold before 2026.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005272+3.51%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01357-1.38%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:16
Share

Trending News

More

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Crypto whale loses $6M to sneaky phishing scheme targeting staked Ethereum

Bitdeer's total Bitcoin holdings are approaching 2,000, with 99.5 BTC mined this week.