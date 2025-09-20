The post Why XRP Price Is Down Today? Ripple Lawyer Bill Morgan Reveals the Truth appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP’s recent dip has left many traders scratching their heads. However, according to lawyer and XRP advocate Bill Morgan, the explanation is straightforward: XRP remains in sync with Bitcoin. In a post on X, Morgan wrote that “the overwhelming factor behind XRP’s price movement is its strong correlation with Bitcoin’s ups and downs.”  He added …The post Why XRP Price Is Down Today? Ripple Lawyer Bill Morgan Reveals the Truth appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP’s recent dip has left many traders scratching their heads. However, according to lawyer and XRP advocate Bill Morgan, the explanation is straightforward: XRP remains in sync with Bitcoin. In a post on X, Morgan wrote that “the overwhelming factor behind XRP’s price movement is its strong correlation with Bitcoin’s ups and downs.”  He added …

Why XRP Price Is Down Today? Ripple Lawyer Bill Morgan Reveals the Truth

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/20 18:30
XRP
XRP$2.9834-1.73%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003253-8.62%
Why XRP Price Is Down Today

The post Why XRP Price Is Down Today? Ripple Lawyer Bill Morgan Reveals the Truth appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

XRP’s recent dip has left many traders scratching their heads. However, according to lawyer and XRP advocate Bill Morgan, the explanation is straightforward: XRP remains in sync with Bitcoin.

He added that Ripple’s own expert evidence in its lawsuit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) supports this correlation.

XRP Follows Bitcoin’s Lead

Morgan dismissed the idea that positive news about Ripple or XRP had any significant impact on the price. 

The statement triggered playful replies from the community. When one user asked if XRP could “carry Bitcoin on its back,” Morgan’s blunt answer was: “No.”

Can XRP Break Free From Bitcoin’s Shadow?

The discussion soon shifted to a bigger question: can XRP ever decouple from Bitcoin’s influence? Some suggested creative ideas, like tokenizing Bitcoin on the XRP Ledger. 

Morgan didn’t entertain these theories, instead doubling down on his point that XRP’s price patterns are “well-documented” and even used in Ripple’s defense against the SEC.

Others compared Bitcoin’s dominance to Apple’s role in the stock market, arguing it doesn’t make sense for one asset to dictate the fate of so many others.

  • Also Read :
  •   Top Altcoins To Buy: DOGE and XRP Join BNB in Top Trends
  •   ,

The Market’s Bitcoin Dependence

The frustration is clear among altcoin investors. Even those who avoid Bitcoin find their portfolios rising and falling in line with it. 

One user asked why the majority of investors still allocate “90% to Bitcoin and just 10% to everything else.”

Morgan’s answer was straightforward: like it or not, Bitcoin continues to lead the market. Until that changes, XRP and most altcoins will keep “playing follow the leader.”

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

FAQs

Can XRP’s price ever break free from Bitcoin’s influence?

While some believe XRP can decouple, historical data and Ripple’s own expert evidence in its SEC lawsuit show a well-documented strong correlation between XRP and Bitcoin’s price patterns.

Does positive news about Ripple impact the XRP price?

According to lawyer Bill Morgan, positive news about Ripple or XRP does not significantly change the token’s price direction, as it continues to primarily follow Bitcoin’s lead.

What is the correlation between XRP and Bitcoin?

The correlation between XRP and Bitcoin is strong, meaning their prices tend to move in the same direction. When Bitcoin’s price falls, XRP and most other altcoins typically follow suit.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

And the Big Day Has Arrived: The Anticipated News for XRP and Dogecoin Tomorrow

And the Big Day Has Arrived: The Anticipated News for XRP and Dogecoin Tomorrow

The first-ever ETFs for XRP and Dogecoin are expected to launch in the US tomorrow. Here's what you need to know. Continue Reading: And the Big Day Has Arrived: The Anticipated News for XRP and Dogecoin Tomorrow
XRP
XRP$2.9833-1.69%
SphereX
HERE$0.00023-11.53%
Everscale
EVER$0.01875+3.99%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:33
Share
Coinbase CEO: We will build a financial super application to replace traditional banks

Coinbase CEO: We will build a financial super application to replace traditional banks

PANews reported on September 20th that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed in an interview with Fox Business that the company's vision is to build Coinbase into a full-service crypto "super app" that replaces traditional banks. The company plans to offer a full suite of financial services, from payments to credit cards and rewards, all powered by crypto. He stated: "Yes, we do want to be a super app that offers a variety of financial services, and I believe cryptocurrencies have the power to do that."
FOX Token
FOX$0.02831-1.18%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0003056-4.76%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1627-19.25%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 19:04
Share
Javier Milei not counting on Trump as Argentina faces $9.5 billion debt in 2026

Javier Milei not counting on Trump as Argentina faces $9.5 billion debt in 2026

Argentine President Javier Milei announced on Friday that his government is working on ways to meet $9.5 billion in debt payments due in 2026, but made it clear he’s not relying on U.S. President Donald Trump to fix the crisis. When asked directly if the U.S. Treasury might intervene to help stabilize Argentina’s fragile economy, […]
Union
U$0.013766-2.22%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.447-0.62%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0012153-10.04%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 18:55
Share

Trending News

More

And the Big Day Has Arrived: The Anticipated News for XRP and Dogecoin Tomorrow

Coinbase CEO: We will build a financial super application to replace traditional banks

Javier Milei not counting on Trump as Argentina faces $9.5 billion debt in 2026

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA & Remittix Top The Crypto Trending Charts This Week

Justice and Efficiency: A Non-Parametric Model for a Free and Fair Economy