Why XRP Remains Strong Without Wall Street’s Full Embrace

By: Coincentral
2025/09/08 19:42
TLDR:

  • XRP is gaining adoption in retail remittances where fast and affordable cross-border payments are critical.
  • The freelance platform goLance uses XRP to pay global workers instantly and with lower fees.
  • Small and mid-sized businesses are using XRP to improve supplier payments and international payroll systems.
  • XRP is supporting micropayments in gaming, IoT, and digital services due to its low fees and fast processing.
  • The XRP Ledger is growing with stablecoins, tokenized assets, and decentralized exchanges that increase real utility.

XRP no longer relies on banking adoption to secure its future. While banks explore internal systems, XRP gains ground elsewhere. Retail remittances, SME payments, and micropayments are driving fresh demand across multiple global sectors.

XRP Supports Remittances Where Banks Don’t

XRP remains critical in regions where remittances support entire communities. Millions rely on these cross-border transfers for basic needs and livelihoods. Faster and cheaper options like XRP improve lives directly.

Platforms such as goLance already use XRP to pay freelancers in real-time across developing economies. CEO Michael Brooks stated, “Our workers need every dollar and every hour saved.” XRP solves delays and cuts fees.

By adopting RippleNet and the XRP Ledger, fintechs bypass traditional banking delays. This helps families in the Philippines, Nigeria, and India get vital payments instantly. XRP enables weekend transactions without penalties.

The global remittance market approaches $860 billion yearly. Migrant workers lose up to 10% through traditional systems. XRP reduces these costs and increases financial inclusion without needing Wall Street support.

SMEs Adopt XRP for Faster Cross-Border Payments

Small and medium-sized enterprises also find value in XRP for cross-border operations. They need cost-effective solutions, not entire banking infrastructure replacements. XRP fills this role with speed and low fees.

In Asia, supplier networks rely on fast settlements. XRP enables better payroll and payment systems across countries. This eliminates delays that hurt operations and cash flow.

SBI Japan confirmed XRP’s role in serving Southeast Asian corridors. Their system converts XRP to local currency, reaching accounts in Vietnam and Indonesia. This supports remittance and business activities in growing markets.

RippleNet users benefit from automation and transparency. SMEs access liquidity without depending on outdated SWIFT-based rails. XRP continues growing in volume through these practical use cases.

XRP also supports digital ecosystems where speed and micro-costs matter. It processes micropayments for gaming, IoT, and API services efficiently. These niches grow fast as digital interactions increase worldwide.

While other chains face congestion, XRP offers low-cost scalability. The XRP Ledger handles high transaction volumes without bottlenecks. This positions XRP for broader digital economy use.

The ecosystem includes tokenization, decentralized exchanges, and NFTs. Stablecoins already live on XRPL, boosting XRP’s utility as a bridge asset. This demand grows independently of bank adoption.

