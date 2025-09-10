The post Why You Should Buy This Top Altcoin As Trump-Linked WLFI Faces Accusations of Withholding Funds appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Trump-linked World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is facing rising criticism after several early backers accused the project of blocking withdrawals. Ethereum developer Bruno Skvorc revealed that his holdings were frozen when WLFI flagged his wallet as “high risk.”

Tron founder Justin Sun has also disclosed that his US$75 million stake is stuck, intensifying debate about governance and transparency. These accusations are leaving investors unsettled and searching for more reliable opportunities.

Against this backdrop, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as the top altcoin to buy, offering both strong fundamentals and measurable growth potential.

WLFI Allegations Stir Investor Anxiety

Concerns are mounting as more stories surface from WLFI backers unable to access their funds. Bruno Skvorc, known for his work on Ethereum 2.0, reported his tokens had been locked without recourse. He pointed to previous wallet activity involving Tornado Cash and Russian-linked exchanges as reasons for the restrictions.

Blockchain analyst ZachXBT has noted that automated systems often flag wallets for trivial or indirect links, showing how flawed these compliance filters can be.

In addition, Justin Sun’s frozen tokens have made headlines. Despite clarifying that his transfers were minor exchange deposits, his US$75 million position remains blocked. The situation has sparked debate about whether WLFI is prioritizing political ties over transparency.

Moreover, its value has already dropped by nearly half after early investors began trading. Even token burns have not stopped the decline, raising further doubts about its sustainability.

Consequently, investors are shifting attention toward alternatives that are demonstrating stability, security, and clearer roadmaps.

Mutuum Finance Presale Momentum

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is capturing strong momentum as its presale continues advancing. Phase 6 is currently underway at a price of $0.035, up 250% from the opening presale phase when tokens cost $0.01. This marks a 3.5x increase in value so far.

Phase 6 is selling out fast, and once it ends, Phase 7 will raise the price to $0.04, a 14.3% jump. Importantly, MUTM is set to launch at $0.06, which means current buyers are positioned for gains in the range of 300% to 500% after launch.

Since the presale began, $15,500,000 has been raised, and the project has already attracted 16,150 holders. The demand shows no signs of slowing, reinforcing confidence in its potential to become one of the best crypto to invest in this year.

Moreover, the team has launched a dashboard leaderboard, rewarding the top 50 holders with bonus tokens for maintaining their positions, strengthening long-term loyalty.

In addition, Mutuum Finance has rolled out its largest giveaway yet, offering $100,000 in MUTM split among ten winners. Each receives $10,000, provided they hold a minimum presale investment of $50. This initiative further fuels participation at a critical moment before higher phases lock in.

Building Trust Through Security

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is not just advancing on hype; it has been finalizing robust security steps. The team recently completed a CertiK audit with a 95.00 score. No vulnerabilities were found in the smart contract, and no incidents have occurred in the last 90 days.

To reinforce protection, the project has also launched a $50,000 Bug Bounty Program with CertiK, structured across four reward tiers. This ensures issues at any level are addressed promptly while rewarding researchers.

Furthermore, safeguards such as liquidation triggers, collateral requirements, and borrowing caps protect the system against market shocks. Investors tracking crypto prices today are paying attention to these safeguards, as they show why Mutuum Finance is designed for resilience. For those asking what crypto to buy now, MUTM is shaping up as one of the best options.

Strong Alternative To WLFI Troubles

The unfolding WLFI scandal is shaking confidence and reinforcing the need for projects with credibility. Investors are questioning why crypto is down today in projects tied to politics, while Mutuum Finance is standing out as a secure and transparent alternative. Consequently, those who are focused on long-term crypto investing are increasingly turning toward MUTM’s presale.

Now that Phase 6 is closing quickly, the window to purchase MUTM at $0.035 is narrowing. For those asking what crypto to invest in this year, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is proving itself as the top altcoin to consider over troubled projects like WLFI.

