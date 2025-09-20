This little quirk reminds us how much apps rely on strict adherence to HTTP standards. A missing or misconfigured header can completely change how the client interprets the response.This little quirk reminds us how much apps rely on strict adherence to HTTP standards. A missing or misconfigured header can completely change how the client interprets the response.

Why Your Mobile App Can Time Out on Responses With an Empty Body

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/20 08:30
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00184946-1.29%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003428+0.67%
RWAX
APP$0.00245-1.56%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003253-8.62%

While testing an Android app, one of our QA engineers noticed something odd: after stripping the response body from a request using a MITM proxy, the app didn’t just return an empty result. Instead, it kept waiting… and waiting… until finally throwing a timeout error. On the UI, the loader animation spun endlessly before failing.

At first glance, this looks like a bug. After all, the server sent back a 200 OK; shouldn’t the app consider that a valid response? The answer lies deep in how HTTP/1.1 handles response bodies.

The Core Issue

The problem is not that the app ignores the HTTP status code, but that it expects not only a response header, but also a properly defined body.

\ When the server says “I’ll send you a body”, the client (your app) trusts that promise. If the body never arrives, the client keeps waiting until a timeout occurs.

Why It Happens

1. Transfer-Encoding: chunked

\ In the failing case, the response contained this header: Transfer-Encoding: chunked

\ This header tells the client: “Don’t worry about the total size, I’ll send the body in chunks.”

\ Per RFC 7230:

\ Since the server promised chunks but sent none, the client keeps waiting for data that will never come. Eventually, it times out.

2. Missing Content-Length

If the server did not use Transfer-Encoding, the next expectation would be an explicit Content-Length.

\ RFC 7230 (HTTP/1.1) Content-Length

\ For a truly empty body, the correct header would be: Content-Length: 0

\ Without it, the client cannot know for sure that the body is absent.

Why the Example Was Wrong

In our test setup, the response was stripped incorrectly. To signal a deliberately empty body in compliance with HTTP/1.1, the response must:

  • Not include Transfer-Encoding: chunked
  • Include Content-Length: 0

\ Only then will the client immediately understand: “Nobody is coming, I can stop waiting.”

How to Reproduce the Correct Case in Charles Proxy

If you want to simulate this behavior correctly, here’s how to configure Charles Proxy:

\ On the request:

  • Replace the Accept-Encoding header with Identity. This disables compression (otherwise you’ll hit SSL errors).

\ On the response:

  • Remove the body entirely
  • Add Content-Length: 0
  • Remove the Transfer-Encoding header

\ Now, your app will immediately recognize the empty response and behave accordingly.

Example of proxy configuration

Takeaways

  • HTTP responses with Transfer-Encoding: chunked imply that a body is coming.
  • If the body is missing, clients will wait until a timeout.
  • To signal a truly empty response, use Content-Length: 0 and drop Transfer-Encoding.
  • When testing with tools like Charles Proxy, make sure you’re simulating the protocol correctly, not just stripping content.

👉 This little quirk reminds us how much apps rely on strict adherence to HTTP standards. A missing or misconfigured header can completely change how the client interprets the response.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

And the Big Day Has Arrived: The Anticipated News for XRP and Dogecoin Tomorrow

And the Big Day Has Arrived: The Anticipated News for XRP and Dogecoin Tomorrow

The first-ever ETFs for XRP and Dogecoin are expected to launch in the US tomorrow. Here's what you need to know. Continue Reading: And the Big Day Has Arrived: The Anticipated News for XRP and Dogecoin Tomorrow
XRP
XRP$2.9833-1.69%
SphereX
HERE$0.00023-11.53%
Everscale
EVER$0.01875+3.99%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:33
Share
Coinbase CEO: We will build a financial super application to replace traditional banks

Coinbase CEO: We will build a financial super application to replace traditional banks

PANews reported on September 20th that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed in an interview with Fox Business that the company's vision is to build Coinbase into a full-service crypto "super app" that replaces traditional banks. The company plans to offer a full suite of financial services, from payments to credit cards and rewards, all powered by crypto. He stated: "Yes, we do want to be a super app that offers a variety of financial services, and I believe cryptocurrencies have the power to do that."
FOX Token
FOX$0.02831-1.18%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0003056-4.76%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1627-19.25%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 19:04
Share
Javier Milei not counting on Trump as Argentina faces $9.5 billion debt in 2026

Javier Milei not counting on Trump as Argentina faces $9.5 billion debt in 2026

Argentine President Javier Milei announced on Friday that his government is working on ways to meet $9.5 billion in debt payments due in 2026, but made it clear he’s not relying on U.S. President Donald Trump to fix the crisis. When asked directly if the U.S. Treasury might intervene to help stabilize Argentina’s fragile economy, […]
Union
U$0.013766-2.22%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.447-0.62%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0012153-10.04%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 18:55
Share

Trending News

More

And the Big Day Has Arrived: The Anticipated News for XRP and Dogecoin Tomorrow

Coinbase CEO: We will build a financial super application to replace traditional banks

Javier Milei not counting on Trump as Argentina faces $9.5 billion debt in 2026

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA & Remittix Top The Crypto Trending Charts This Week

Justice and Efficiency: A Non-Parametric Model for a Free and Fair Economy