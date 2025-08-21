WIF, PENGU and BONK Continue To Sell Off, Could Layer Brett Be The Reason?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 23:01
SPONSORED POST*

In the world of Solana meme coin speculation, major players like BONK, PENGU, and WIF are experiencing a notable sell-off, raising questions about the next big opportunity for meme coin investors.

With the $LBRETT presale underway and analysts speculating that it could surpass the explosive performance of established tokens, excitement is building around this new contender. Layer Brett is not just another meme ecoin—it promises Ethereum Layer 2 scalability, ultra-low gas fees, and staking returns that dwarf the competition.

As the crypto market searches for the next 100x altcoin, could Layer Brett be the reason top Solana meme coins are stumbling?

Why Solana meme coin holders are watching Layer Brett

Recent price action shows that BONK, WIF, and PENGU have all seen downward pressure, as news of Layer Brett’s presale at $0.0042 per token spreads across the crypto community.

The appeal is clear. Unlike Solana meme coins, $LBRETT leverages Layer 2 scaling, making transactions cost just pennies. Based on Ethereum, it also carries the same secure smart contract ability, offering DeFi capabilities baked into the $LBRETT itself.

Layer Brett also offers explosive staking rewards, with the earliest buyers staking $LBRETT for over 25,000% APY. The APY falls as more coins are staked, currently at 6,000%, driving traders to join the presale before it falls further. Layer Brett is also running a $1 million giveaway, drawing users from major meme coin communities.

As a result, the Solana meme coin ecosystem is feeling pressure, with many speculating that liquidity is shifting to this promising Ethereum-based upstart.

Solana meme coin sell-off: Is Layer Brett the catalyst?

The sell-off of BONK, WIF, and PENGU is not occurring in isolation. BONK, once a top gainer crypto, has dropped well below its all-time high, something even its 500 billion token burn and new buyback mechanism have failed to recover. PENGU, despite a recent 10.9% monthly gain, faces bearish technical indicators and a predicted 23% drop in the coming days. WIF, whose price remains volatile and far from its all-time high, is also feeling the heat.

Analysts point to $LBRETT as a possible disruptor. Thanks to its Layer 2 crypto design, $LBRETT offers a blend of meme culture and real blockchain utility, something most traditional Solana meme coins lack.

As more investors seek staking crypto with higher APYs and decentralized governance, the appeal of Layer Brett grows.

What makes Layer Brett different from BONK, WIF, and PENGU?

Unlike BONK, WIF, and PENGU, Layer Brett is not just a meme coin. Its Ethereum Layer 2 foundation delivers faster transactions at lower costs, has no KYC and is fully transparent, and even has gamified staking and NFT integrations.

While BONK and PENGU maintain large market caps, their lack of next-generation tech leaves them vulnerable to disruption by projects like Layer Brett. The presale’s urgency—combined with best crypto presale buzz and the potential for 100x gains—has made Layer Brett a trending cryptocurrency and a top meme coin to watch.

Layer Brett: Eating Solana meme coin investments?

With Solana meme coin sell-offs and Ethereum Layer 2 excitement at a peak, Layer Brett== stands out as the best crypto to buy now for those chasing the next big crypto story. The project’s smaller market cap compared to BONK, WIF, and PENGU suggests more room for upside in the 2025 crypto bull run.

As the presale window narrows, the staking urgency and $1 million giveaway attract investors. Don’t miss the chance to stake early, earn massive rewards, and join a community where meme meets mechanism.

Layer Brett is in presale now, but it’s moving fast. Get in early, stake while rewards are high and don’t miss your shot at the next 100x crypto!

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/08/21/solana-meme-coin-price-predictions-wif-pengu-and-bonk-continue-to-sell-off-could-layer-brett-be-the-reason/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Fed Governor Lisa Cook Under Fire: DOJ Official Urges Powell to Act

Fed Governor Lisa Cook Under Fire: DOJ Official Urges Powell to Act

BitcoinWorld Fed Governor Lisa Cook Under Fire: DOJ Official Urges Powell to Act In a development that has captured significant attention, a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) official has reportedly urged Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to dismiss Fed Governor Lisa Cook. This isn’t the first time Governor Cook has faced scrutiny. The call comes amidst a backdrop of previous allegations and demands from the Trump administration. Why is Fed Governor Lisa Cook Facing This Demand? The recent demand for the dismissal of Fed Governor Lisa Cook stems from a report by the Walter Bloomberg economic news account on X. This report highlights that the Trump administration had previously called upon the DOJ to investigate alleged mortgage fraud involving Governor Cook. Furthermore, former President Trump had also publicly called for her resignation. These are serious accusations that bring the conduct of a high-ranking financial official into question. The Federal Reserve, as a pillar of economic stability, operates under intense public and governmental oversight. The Allegations Against Fed Governor Lisa Cook While specific details of the alleged mortgage fraud are not widely publicized in this particular report, the repeated calls for investigation and resignation suggest a persistent concern. Such allegations, regardless of their veracity, can cast a shadow over an official’s credibility and the institution they represent. The Trump administration initially sought a DOJ investigation into alleged mortgage fraud. Former President Trump explicitly called for Governor Cook’s resignation. The latest report indicates a current DOJ official is urging her dismissal by Chairman Powell. What Does This Mean for the Federal Reserve? The Federal Reserve operates with a significant degree of independence to ensure its monetary policy decisions are not swayed by political pressures. However, calls for the dismissal of a high-profile figure like Fed Governor Lisa Cook from within the government can create significant internal and external challenges. Chairman Powell now faces a delicate situation. He must balance the need for accountability with the imperative to protect the Fed’s autonomy and stability. Any decision regarding Governor Cook’s tenure would be closely watched by financial markets and the public alike. The Role of a Fed Governor A Federal Reserve Governor plays a crucial role in shaping the nation’s monetary policy. They participate in the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which sets interest rates and guides the economy. Their decisions impact everything from inflation and employment to borrowing costs for businesses and consumers. Therefore, questions about the integrity or conduct of a Fed Governor Lisa Cook are not merely political squabbles; they touch upon the very foundations of economic governance. What Happens Next for Fed Governor Lisa Cook? The immediate future regarding Fed Governor Lisa Cook remains uncertain. Chairman Powell’s response to this urgent call will be pivotal. He could choose to: Defend Governor Cook, citing a lack of substantiated evidence or the Fed’s independence. Initiate an internal review or cooperate with any ongoing external investigations. Take disciplinary action, including dismissal, if warranted by evidence. The situation highlights the complex interplay between government oversight, political demands, and the independent functioning of crucial financial institutions. Summary: A Critical Juncture for the Fed The renewed call from a U.S. DOJ official for Chairman Jerome Powell to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook injects a significant element of controversy into the Federal Reserve’s operations. Building on past allegations from the Trump administration, this situation underscores the intense scrutiny faced by top financial officials. The outcome will not only determine Governor Cook’s future but also test the Fed’s independence and its leadership’s ability to navigate high-stakes political pressure while maintaining public trust. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: Who is Fed Governor Lisa Cook? A1: Lisa Cook is a current member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, appointed to a 14-year term. She plays a key role in setting U.S. monetary policy. Q2: What are the allegations against Fed Governor Lisa Cook? A2: The allegations primarily involve claims of mortgage fraud, which were first raised by the Trump administration. The recent report indicates a DOJ official is urging her dismissal based on these past concerns. Q3: Can the DOJ force Jerome Powell to fire a Fed Governor? A3: No, the DOJ cannot directly force the Federal Reserve Chairman to fire a Governor. However, a DOJ investigation or official recommendation would put significant pressure on Chairman Powell to address the concerns. Q4: What is the role of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors? A4: The Board of Governors oversees the Federal Reserve System, guides monetary policy, supervises banks, and maintains financial stability. Governors participate in the FOMC, which makes decisions on interest rates and other monetary tools. Q5: How does this situation impact the Federal Reserve’s independence? A5: Such calls for dismissal, especially from government officials, can challenge the perception of the Fed’s independence. Chairman Powell’s handling of the situation will be crucial in demonstrating the Fed’s ability to make decisions free from undue political influence. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to keep others informed about the ongoing developments concerning Fed Governor Lisa Cook and the Federal Reserve! To learn more about the latest financial markets trends, explore our article on key developments shaping economic stability. This post Fed Governor Lisa Cook Under Fire: DOJ Official Urges Powell to Act first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
