Wilder World & Samsung Launches Super Early Access FPS at Gamescom 2025 Alongside $100K Tournament

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 10:14
FUNToken
FUN$0.009499+0.41%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001879+2.06%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.6637+7.42%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26+7.41%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01407+1.66%
  • A $100,000 worldwide tournament will celebrate the debut, which will begin at Gamescom 2025, the biggest gaming expo in the world.
  • Gamers will experience Wilder World’s intense first-person shooter action for the first time on August 20 at Gamescom.

In collaboration with multinational tech behemoth Samsung, Wilder World, one of the most eagerly awaited projects in Web3 and gaming, is launching its next significant chapter: Super Early Access for its first-person shooter (FPS) mode. A $100,000 worldwide tournament will celebrate the debut, which will begin at Gamescom 2025, the biggest gaming expo in the world, and end with a live finale at a designated venue.

Beyond the very popular Wilder Wheels racing mode, which was introduced in 2024, this is Wilder World’s second game option. With the FPS launch, Wiami-Wilder World’s expansive open world metaverse enters a new era.

Gamers will experience Wilder World’s intense first-person shooter action for the first time on August 20 at Gamescom. The qualifications are from August 25 to September 9, the playoffs are from September 10 to 15, and the finals are held live on September 24 at a unique venue that has not yet been disclosed. The top five players will be flown in, and all costs will be covered. Anyone may participate. By tapping the on-site NFC towers, Gamescom participants may also claim a Samsung-branded playable POAP NFT that can be used anywhere in Wilder World.

The debut coincides with a breakthrough run in WILD, the native token of Wilder World, driven by a string of accomplishments. The Temerario collection sold out in four minutes thanks to the Lamborghini partnership. With the release of Wiami.fun, a UGC engine was made available, allowing anyone to produce tokenized skins and other materials for use in Wilder World. Operation Titan revealed a WILD buyback scheme worth millions of dollars. The Wilder World economy was explained in great detail by Metropolis. In order to access TradFi and finance ecosystem expansion, CYPHER created a new US Treasury entity.

Competing head-to-head with AAA web2 games, Wilder World has continuously been included in the Top 10 Most Anticipated Games on the Epic Games Store worldwide. The project is establishing itself as the link between conventional gaming and the blockchain future by introducing the first-person shooter genre, which is among the most viewed and played in the world, into the Wilder metaverse.

The futuristic city of Wiami is the setting for the immersive multiplayer metaverse experience Wilder World. It is based on Unreal Engine 5 and provides sophisticated social interactions, photorealistic visuals, and blockchain-based genuine player ownership. Wilder World is pushing the boundaries of gaming with its racing and first-person shooter game types and player-driven economy fueled by the WILD token.
Visit https://www.wilderworld.com/ to learn more.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/wilder-world-samsung-launches-super-early-access-fps-at-gamescom-2025-alongside-100k-tournament/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

“If we see data as the petroleum of the digital era, then BNB Greenfield is the Saudi Aramco, providing a series of upstream services including exploration, production, refining and transportation, and downstream companies can further utilize its product for sales or reproduction.”
Binance Coin
BNB$863.68+3.31%
ERA
ERA$0.867+2.95%
Share
PANews2023/02/10 12:00
Share
A-share and Hong Kong Crypto Stocks Surge Amid Trading Gains

A-share and Hong Kong Crypto Stocks Surge Amid Trading Gains

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/a-share-hong-kong-crypto-gains/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02227+1.59%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02675-0.96%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 10:08
Share
Wormhole to counter LayerZero’s $110M Stargate bid with its own

Wormhole to counter LayerZero’s $110M Stargate bid with its own

Wormhole will bid against LayerZero to acquire the crosschain transfer platform Stargate, which just launched an updated bid on Sunday to better reception. Cross-blockchain bridge Wormhole is looking to bid against LayerZero’s $110 million bid to acquire crypto protocol Stargate, arguing LayerZero’s bid doesn’t “create a compelling offer.” The Wormhole Foundation said in a post on Stargate’s forum on Wednesday that it deserves “a more competitive process” after the LayerZero Foundation’s initial $110 million bid earlier in August to buy the platform failed to resonate with the community. LayerZero updated its offer on Sunday to a greater reception. “It doesn’t create a compelling offer, which values Stargate’s ongoing business at an unreasonably low number,” Wormhole wrote of LayerZero’s bid. “We are prepared to submit a meaningfully higher bid.”Read more
Threshold
T$0.01618+1.69%
CreatorBid
BID$0.07186-1.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10424+3.84%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 10:24
Share

Trending News

More

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

A-share and Hong Kong Crypto Stocks Surge Amid Trading Gains

Wormhole to counter LayerZero’s $110M Stargate bid with its own

APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000