Will Cardano’s Price Crash With Stocks or Rally as a Hedge?

By: Crypto Ticker
2025/09/03 21:30
Cardano
ADA$0.839+3.08%

Cardano investors are entering September with a mix of caution and curiosity. A surprise US court ruling against President Trump’s sweeping tariffs has rattled markets, raising questions about the direction of global trade policy and the health of the American economy. With equities already showing signs of stress and businesses delaying investment, uncertainty is creeping into every corner of the market. For ADA price, the question is whether this turbulence acts as a tailwind, drawing capital into crypto as a hedge, or a headwind that drags the price lower alongside traditional risk assets.

Cardano Price Prediction: The Tariff Shock and Market Sentiment

The recent US court ruling against President Trump’s tariffs has reintroduced serious uncertainty into global trade policy. Roughly 75% of the sweeping import taxes could be invalidated if the Supreme Court upholds the decision. 

president-trump-s-imposed-and-threatened-tariffs-topline-preliminary-estimates.png

The Tax Foundation’s preliminary estimates show that President Trump’s imposed and threatened tariffs may generate over $2.3 trillion in federal revenue from 2025 to 2034, but the broader economic impact looks negative. 

GDP is projected to shrink by 0.9 percent, capital stock by 0.8 percent, and the labor market could lose the equivalent of 831,000 full-time jobs. Pre-tax wages are expected to remain flat, signaling no meaningful income growth despite higher government revenues. In short, while tariffs boost the Treasury’s balance sheet, they risk dragging down economic growth, private investment, and job creation over the next decade.

Businesses are hesitating on investment, economists are warning of recession risks, and the Federal Reserve remains on pause with rates. Stocks have already dipped, showing that uncertainty is bleeding into broader markets. For crypto investors, the key question is how Cardano price and crypto market react to this mix of policy instability and economic slowdown fears.

Why This Matters for ADA Price?

Cardano sits in an asset class that often benefits from macroeconomic disarray. When equities wobble under trade-war tensions and central banks hesitate on monetary easing, investors sometimes rotate into alternative assets like crypto. ADA price could see fresh demand as traders seek hedges outside traditional markets. At the same time, a true economic downturn tends to reduce liquidity across risk assets, and Cardano price could also feel that pressure if broader market fear escalates.

Cardano Price Prediction: Where ADA Price Stands Now?

Cardano Price PredictionADA/USD Daily Chart- TradingView

Looking at the daily chart, ADA price is trading around 0.83, hugging the lower half of its Bollinger Bands. The coin recently slipped below the midline (20-day SMA at ~0.87), which now acts as near-term resistance. Support sits near 0.78, marked by the lower Bollinger Band. The candles show signs of consolidation after August’s sharp correction, with Heikin Ashi candles flattening, signaling fading bearish momentum.

If ADA holds above 0.80, the next test is regaining the mid-band at 0.87. A decisive close above that level could open the door to 0.95–1.00, where the upper band currently lies. On the downside, losing 0.78 exposes ADA to deeper retracements toward 0.70 and possibly 0.60 if panic selling takes over.

Macro Meets Technicals: The September Scenario

The tariff ruling’s timing matters. The current pause until October 14 leaves weeks of ambiguity. Markets hate uncertainty, and ADA could remain range-bound between 0.78 and 0.90 until clarity emerges. If equities sell off sharply in response to recession fears, ADA could break down to 0.70. But if investors treat crypto as a hedge against political and trade chaos, ADA could benefit from inflows and challenge 1.00 resistance again.

The Bottom Line

The $ADA chart shows consolidation with downside risk capped near 0.78 and upside capped near 0.90 in the short term. The US tariff court battle adds a layer of volatility that could accelerate a breakout in either direction. Traders should watch two key signals: ADA’s ability to reclaim the 0.87 mid-band, and whether global markets continue to slide on trade policy uncertainty.

For now, $Cardano price is in a waiting game. September could either mark the start of a recovery toward 1.00 or a slide back toward 0.70 depending on how trade policy and macroeconomic sentiment unfold.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
