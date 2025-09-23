Ethereum is slipping again, with Fed uncertainty adding fuel to the selloff.Ethereum is slipping again, with Fed uncertainty adding fuel to the selloff.

Will ETH Price Crash to $500?

By: Crypto Ticker
2025/09/23 22:35
Fuel
FUEL$0.00565--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,169.78-0.21%

Ethereum price has been sliding in recent sessions, and the latest comments from Federal Reserve officials have only added to the uncertainty. While one Fed governor is calling for steep rate cuts, most policymakers remain cautious about inflation risks. This division has left markets guessing—and ETH traders are no exception. The real question: could Ethereum collapse all the way down to $500?

Ethereum Price Prediction: The Fed’s Reluctance to Cut Aggressively

The Federal Reserve’s mixed signals are creating turbulence across risk assets. Three policymakers stressed that inflation remains too high, citing tariffs and other pressures. Their reluctance to slash rates aggressively means borrowing costs could stay higher for longer. For Ethereum, which thrives in a low-rate, high-liquidity environment, this backdrop is bearish.

On the flip side, Stephen Miran’s call for steep cuts aligns with markets’ expectations of at least one more rate cut this year. That has kept ETH price from breaking down completely. Still, the chasm within the Fed creates a volatile setting where crypto assets swing sharply with every policy remark.

Chart Analysis: Breakdown From Range Support

Ethereum Price PredictionETH/USD Daily Chart- TradingView

Looking at the daily chart, ETH price has clearly lost momentum. The Heikin Ashi candles show a series of bearish closes, with the price currently hovering near 4,180. ETH has broken below the middle Bollinger Band (around 4,440), which was serving as dynamic support. This signals increased selling pressure.

The lower Bollinger Band sits near 4,169, and Ethereum price is testing this area right now. If it fails to hold, the next visible support levels appear around 3,800, 3,600, and 3,200—each marked by the horizontal dashed lines. Momentum indicators (not shown here but implied by the bearish candles and failed rallies) suggest sellers are in control.

For ETH price to regain strength, it would need to reclaim the 4,400–4,700 zone. Until then, every bounce looks more like relief than reversal.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Could ETH Price Really Drop to $500?

From a pure technical standpoint, a crash to $500 looks extreme. Ethereum price has multiple support layers before such a collapse could even be considered. To reach $500, Ethereum would have to break down through 3,000, 2,000, and 1,200—levels that historically attracted strong buying interest.

That said, black swan scenarios cannot be ruled out. If the Fed mismanages inflation and triggers a deep recession, liquidity could dry up, dragging all risk assets lower. Combine that with a crypto-specific shock—such as a major exchange failure or regulatory crackdown and ETH could face catastrophic downside. But barring such events, a slide to $500 seems unlikely in the near term.

What Traders Should Watch?

Screenshot 2025-09-23 at 19-59-19 FedWatch - CME Group.png

  • Fed’s October Meeting: Markets are pricing in a nearly 90% chance of another cut. If the Fed surprises by holding rates, ETH could take another leg down.
  • Support Zones: Immediate support lies at 4,169, followed by 3,800 and 3,600. A breakdown through 3,200 would signal deeper trouble.
  • Macro Data: Inflation prints and jobs data will drive Fed sentiment. Softer numbers could ease pressure on ETH.
  • Crypto-Specific Catalysts: Any SEC action, ETF news, or Ethereum upgrade delays could accelerate volatility.

Ethereum price is under pressure from both macro uncertainty and technical weakness. While talk of a crash to $500 makes for a dramatic headline, the chart does not support such a plunge unless an extraordinary event takes place. More realistically, $ETH could revisit the 3,200–3,600 range if the Fed holds back on rate cuts.

For now, traders should respect the bearish trend but recognize that calls for $500 are more fear-driven than chart-driven.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

The post Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Botanix Labs has launched stBTC, a liquid staking token designed to turn Bitcoin into a yield-bearing asset by redistributing network gas fees directly to users. The protocol will begin yield accrual later this week, with its Genesis Vault scheduled to open on Sept. 25, capped at 50 BTC. The initiative marks one of the first attempts to generate Bitcoin-native yield without relying on inflationary token models or centralized custodians. stBTC works by allowing users to deposit Bitcoin into Botanix’s permissionless smart contract, receiving stBTC tokens that represent their share of the staking vault. As transactions occur, 50% of Botanix network gas fees, paid in BTC, flow back to stBTC holders. Over time, the value of stBTC increases relative to BTC, enabling users to redeem their original deposit plus yield. Botanix estimates early returns could reach 20–50% annually before stabilizing around 6–8%, a level similar to Ethereum staking but fully denominated in Bitcoin. Botanix says that security audits have been completed by Spearbit and Sigma Prime, and the protocol is built on the EIP-4626 vault standard, which also underpins Ethereum-based staking products. The company’s Spiderchain architecture, operated by 16 independent entities including Galaxy, Alchemy, and Fireblocks, secures the network. If adoption grows, Botanix argues the system could make Bitcoin a productive, composable asset for decentralized finance, while reinforcing network consensus. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/botanix-launches-stbtc
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:37
Share
Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

The post Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors. Recently, the well-known crypto mining platform LgMining predicted that Ethereum may surpass its previous all-time high and surge past $5,000. In light of this rare market opportunity, choosing a high-efficiency, secure, and low-cost mining platform has become the top priority for many investors. With its cutting-edge hardware, intelligent technology, and low-cost renewable energy advantages, LgMining Cloud Mining is rapidly emerging as a leader in the cloud mining industry. Ethereum: The Driving Force of the Crypto Market Ethereum is not only the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but also the backbone of the blockchain smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and the broader Web3.0 infrastructure, most innovations are built on Ethereum. This widespread utility gives Ethereum tremendous growth potential. With the upcoming scalability upgrades, the Ethereum network is expected to offer improved performance and transaction speed—likely triggering a fresh wave of market enthusiasm. According to the LgMining research team, Ethereum’s share among institutional and retail investors continues to grow. Combined with shifting monetary policies and global economic uncertainties, Ethereum is expected to break past its previous high of over $4,000 and aim for $5,000 or more in the coming months. LgMining Cloud Mining: Unlocking a Low-Barrier Path to Wealth Traditional crypto mining often requires expensive mining rigs, stable electricity, and complex maintenance—making it inaccessible for the average person. LgMining Cloud Mining breaks down these barriers, allowing anyone to easily participate in mining Ethereum and Bitcoin without owning hardware. LgMining builds its robust and efficient mining infrastructure around three core advantages: 1. High-End Equipment LgMining uses top-tier mining hardware with exceptional computing power and reliability. The platform’s ASIC and GPU miners are carefully selected and tested to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08549+0.22%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4023-1.17%
Triathon
GROW$0.0261-47.80%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:04
Share
8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

Solana open interest rockets 6% on CME
Solana
SOL$218.05-1.22%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01761-10.42%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.73513-3.52%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:05
Share

Trending News

More

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September