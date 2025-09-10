Will Inflation Data Trigger a Crypto Surge?

By: Coinstats
2025/09/10 01:28
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.17+0.77%
The upcoming release of inflation data will be pivotal for cryptocurrencies, acting as the final test before potential interest rate reductions. The Producer Price Index (PPI) and Consumer Price Index (CPI) are set to be unveiled in the next two days.
Continue Reading:Will Inflation Data Trigger a Crypto Surge?
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$877.89-0.20%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1556+9.34%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002545-2.52%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; decentralized AI startup Nous Research completes $50 million Series A financing, led by Paradigm

Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; decentralized AI startup Nous Research completes $50 million Series A financing, led by Paradigm

7 financings totaled tens of millions of dollars; RockawayX completed the fundraising of its second early-stage fund of US$125 million, and will jointly launch the accelerator center "Solana City" in Dubai with the Solana Foundation and development company Helius Labs on May 1.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.046+2.49%
Startup
STARTUP$0.013844+27.97%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1556+9.34%
Share
PANews2025/04/28 10:39
Share
FindMining launches fully automated cloud mining platform

FindMining launches fully automated cloud mining platform

XRP’s rally on Fed rate-cut expectations coincides with FindMining’s launch of a fully automated cloud mining platform. #sponsored
XRP
XRP$2.9554-0.60%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08842+2.27%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/10 00:00
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; decentralized AI startup Nous Research completes $50 million Series A financing, led by Paradigm

FindMining launches fully automated cloud mining platform

Streamline Your Crypto Journey with CryptoAppsy’s Real-Time Solutions

Trump’s crypto footprint shapes Democrats’ blueprint for new rules