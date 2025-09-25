The post Will monitor and adjust monetary policy as necessary appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Martin Schlegel is speaking at the post-policy meeting press conference on Thursday, explaining the reasons behind the interest rate hold decision. Key quotes Inflation pressure is virtually unchanged compared to previous quarter. Uncertainty about inflation and economic development still elevated.  inflation forecasts remain with price stability range over forecast horizon. Will monitor and adjust monetary policy as necessary. US tariffs present a major challenge, are likely to dampen economic activity. Remains willing to be active in forex markets as necessary. The bar to go into negative rates is higher than for a normal rate cut, but if necessary ready to use all tools. Switzerland has very high tariffs, for companies it can be very challenging. Large part of economy not affected by tariffs. Impact of tariffs on economy as a whole is limited. About 4% of Swiss exports directly hit by US tariffs. Monetary policy is currently expansive. We are not speaking about re-introducing a minimum exchange rate, situation is different to 2011. We would cut interest rates if inflation falls outside price stability range over the medium-term. In the meantime, we can have negative inflation prints in the short-term. But what is more important is how inflation will trend over the medium-term outlook. We do not give any forward guidance, will decide things quarter to quarter. Not limited in currency market interventions. When we think it is the correct action, we will do so. Market reaction to SNB Schlegel’s comments As of writing, USD/CHF is holding higher ground near 0.7965, adding 0.18% on the day. Swiss Franc FAQs The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s… The post Will monitor and adjust monetary policy as necessary appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Martin Schlegel is speaking at the post-policy meeting press conference on Thursday, explaining the reasons behind the interest rate hold decision. Key quotes Inflation pressure is virtually unchanged compared to previous quarter. Uncertainty about inflation and economic development still elevated.  inflation forecasts remain with price stability range over forecast horizon. Will monitor and adjust monetary policy as necessary. US tariffs present a major challenge, are likely to dampen economic activity. Remains willing to be active in forex markets as necessary. The bar to go into negative rates is higher than for a normal rate cut, but if necessary ready to use all tools. Switzerland has very high tariffs, for companies it can be very challenging. Large part of economy not affected by tariffs. Impact of tariffs on economy as a whole is limited. About 4% of Swiss exports directly hit by US tariffs. Monetary policy is currently expansive. We are not speaking about re-introducing a minimum exchange rate, situation is different to 2011. We would cut interest rates if inflation falls outside price stability range over the medium-term. In the meantime, we can have negative inflation prints in the short-term. But what is more important is how inflation will trend over the medium-term outlook. We do not give any forward guidance, will decide things quarter to quarter. Not limited in currency market interventions. When we think it is the correct action, we will do so. Market reaction to SNB Schlegel’s comments As of writing, USD/CHF is holding higher ground near 0.7965, adding 0.18% on the day. Swiss Franc FAQs The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s…

Will monitor and adjust monetary policy as necessary

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 18:46
BRC20.COM
COM$0,015966-6,12%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,07334-12,17%
Major
MAJOR$0,12872-6,81%
FC Barcelona FT
BAR$1,012-2,78%
READY
READY$0,01792+3,88%

Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Martin Schlegel is speaking at the post-policy meeting press conference on Thursday, explaining the reasons behind the interest rate hold decision.

Key quotes

Market reaction to SNB Schlegel’s comments

As of writing, USD/CHF is holding higher ground near 0.7965, adding 0.18% on the day.

Swiss Franc FAQs

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc’s value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn’t in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated with the Euro ones due to the high dependency of the Swiss economy on the neighboring Eurozone.

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is considered a safe-haven asset, or a currency that investors tend to buy in times of market stress. This is due to the perceived status of Switzerland in the world: a stable economy, a strong export sector, big central bank reserves or a longstanding political stance towards neutrality in global conflicts make the country’s currency a good choice for investors fleeing from risks. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen CHF value against other currencies that are seen as more risky to invest in.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) meets four times a year – once every quarter, less than other major central banks – to decide on monetary policy. The bank aims for an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.

Macroeconomic data releases in Switzerland are key to assessing the state of the economy and can impact the Swiss Franc’s (CHF) valuation. The Swiss economy is broadly stable, but any sudden change in economic growth, inflation, current account or the central bank’s currency reserves have the potential to trigger moves in CHF. Generally, high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence are good for CHF. Conversely, if economic data points to weakening momentum, CHF is likely to depreciate.

As a small and open economy, Switzerland is heavily dependent on the health of the neighboring Eurozone economies. The broader European Union is Switzerland’s main economic partner and a key political ally, so macroeconomic and monetary policy stability in the Eurozone is essential for Switzerland and, thus, for the Swiss Franc (CHF). With such dependency, some models suggest that the correlation between the fortunes of the Euro (EUR) and the CHF is more than 90%, or close to perfect.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/snbs-schlegel-will-monitor-and-adjust-monetary-policy-as-necessary-202509250804

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

PANews reported on September 25 that according to official news, Ethereum treasury company SharpLink Gaming announced that it is working with Superstate to issue tokenized stocks SBET directly on the Ethereum blockchain. It will realize the native tokenization of its equity on the chain through Superstate's Opening Bell platform and expand Superstate's multi-chain capital market infrastructure.
Multichain
MULTI$0,03688-0,32%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 20:22
Share
Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group has doubled its stake in Metaplanet, becoming the largest shareholder with an 11.45% holding worth nearly $500 million. The post Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/25 20:04
Share
Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen launched an AI agent that aims to redefine how traders interact with blockchain data. AI agents are increasingly redefining crypto trading. On Thursday, Sept. 25, Nansen launched its own agent, Nansen AI. The agent will analyze wallets, explain portfolio…
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1177-5,46%
SUN
SUN$0,026502-7,14%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/25 20:37
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Robinhood US to List WLFI

South Korea's ruling party establishes digital asset task force to draft stablecoin and cryptocurrency legislation