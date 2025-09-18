Will PEPE Rocket 78%? Analyst Predicts Major Move

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/18 16:07
TL;DR

  • PEPE forms a tightening triangle pattern, with analysts predicting a potential 78% breakout move.
  • A repeat wedge setup signals a possible 300% rally if resistance breaks, echoing late 2024 price action.
  • CoinGlass data shows heavy short exposure between $0.0000119 and $0.0000128, raising short squeeze breakout potential.

Price Holds Steady Near Breakout Zone

PEPE is trading at $0.00001135, up 4% over the past 24 hours and 7% weekly. Daily trading volume is close to $958 million, showing strong market participation.

On the chart, PEPE is forming a symmetrical triangle, a structure that often develops during periods of price compression. The asset has been making lower highs and higher lows over several months, tightening the range. The most recent level of $0.00001087 places the token close to the triangle’s apex.

Analyst Ali Martinez posted, “$PEPE readies for a 78% price move!” referring to the current chart setup. Symmetrical triangles typically precede sharp moves, but direction remains unclear until a breakout or breakdown is confirmed.

PEPE price chart
Source: Ali Martinez/X

Breaking above the triangle upper trendline could increase the momentum toward the $0.00001800-$0.00002000 range. Upon breakdown, the previous support near $0.00000630 could come into perspective. Until then, the market continues to trade within this narrowing range.

Familiar Pattern Reappears

According to CryptoLycus, PEPE is forming a pattern that looks similar to one seen in late 2024. At that time, the price broke out of a wedge and gained over 260%. Lycus commented,

A similar wedge has formed again in recent months. The asset is currently near $0.00001093, just under resistance. The projected move, based on previous behavior, could reach up to $0.00002837, or more than 300% from current levels, if confirmed.

Liquidation Pressure Builds on Shorts

According to data from CoinGlass, PEPE is trading at $0.00001138, close to a zone where short liquidations begin to build. The chart shows heavy clusters of leveraged short positions between $0.0000119 and $0.0000128. If the price pushes into this range, many short positions could be forced to close, creating conditions for a short squeeze.

PEPE liquidation mapSource: CoinGlass

On the downside, cumulative long liquidation levels appear more concentrated below $0.0000103, but the exposure tapers off as the price moves lower. This suggests fewer long positions are at risk compared to shorts above current levels. As a result, an upside breakout above resistance carries greater potential to trigger liquidations and add momentum to buying pressure.

The post Will PEPE Rocket 78%? Analyst Predicts Major Move appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
