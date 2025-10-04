Will Record Open Interest Spark A Bitcoin Price’ Liquidity Flush?’

Key points:

Bitcoin circles the $120,000 mark as traders boost liquidity on either side of the spot price.

Analysis sees bulls addressing the “imbalance” to take the market higher.

Long-term bearish divergences continue to cast doubt on the future of the Bitcoin bull market.

Bitcoin (BTC) consolidated $120,000 support at Friday’s Wall Street open as analysis prepared for a fresh short squeeze.

Trader eyes $123,000 BTC liquidity

BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed a cooling of short-term BTC price volatility on the day.

BTC/USD had hit new local highs into the daily close, with the level to beat now at $121,100.

Commenting on the current market set-up, popular trader CrypNuevo eyed overhead ask liquidity as a likely target next.

“Liquidations at $120k have been hit,” he summarized in part of his latest analysis on X.

BTC liquidation heatmap. Source: CrypNuevo/X

Data from CoinGlass additionally showed bids massing around $118,500, representing potential support in the event of a market correction.

BTC liquidation heatmap. Source: CoinGlass

On the topic of a potential retracement, popular trader BitBull suggested that this could come thanks to a surge in open interest (OI) on derivatives markets.

“In the next 1-2 weeks, BTC and alts will have a big leverage flush,” he predicted in part of an X post.

Exchange Bitcoin futures open interest (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass

CoinGlass data put total futures OI across exchanges at a record $88.7 billion on the day.

Bearish divergences cause concern

A further argument for trouble down the line came from fellow trader Roman, who eyed bearish relative strength index (RSI) divergences on daily and weekly timeframes.

A bearish divergence occurs when RSI hits lower highs as price hits higher highs — something playing out around Bitcoin’s current $124,500 record.

“I wonder how long $BTC can ignore these bear divergences and lack of momentum on the 1W and 1M,” Roman queried Tuesday.

BTC/USD one-day chart with RSI data. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

As Cointelegraph reported, four-hour RSI continues to sit in “overbought” territory, reinforcing expectations of low-timeframe price cooling.

