The post Will Record Open Interest Spark A Bitcoin Price' Liquidity Flush?' appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key points: Bitcoin circles the $120,000 mark as traders boost liquidity on either side of the spot price. Analysis sees bulls addressing the "imbalance" to take the market higher. Long-term bearish divergences continue to cast doubt on the future of the Bitcoin bull market. Bitcoin (BTC) consolidated $120,000 support at Friday's Wall Street open as analysis prepared for a fresh short squeeze. BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView Trader eyes $123,000 BTC liquidity Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed a cooling of short-term BTC price volatility on the day. BTC/USD had hit new local highs into the daily close, with the level to beat now at $121,100. Commenting on the current market set-up, popular trader CrypNuevo eyed overhead ask liquidity as a likely target next. "Liquidations at $120k have been hit," he summarized in part of his latest analysis on X.  "Now we're in this Liquidity Pool (LP) which represents an imbalance in the chart and needs to be fully retraced ($123.2k)." BTC liquidation heatmap. Source: CrypNuevo/X Data from CoinGlass additionally showed bids massing around $118,500, representing potential support in the event of a market correction. BTC liquidation heatmap. Source: CoinGlass On the topic of a potential retracement, popular trader BitBull suggested that this could come thanks to a surge in open interest (OI) on derivatives markets. "In the next 1-2 weeks, BTC and alts will have a big leverage flush," he predicted in part of an X post.  "This'll force people to sell their coins as they think that Uptober is over. After that, Bitcoin and alts will rally again and hit new highs." Exchange Bitcoin futures open interest (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass CoinGlass data put total futures OI across exchanges at a record $88.7 billion on the day. Bearish divergences cause concern A further argument for trouble down…

Will Record Open Interest Spark A Bitcoin Price’ Liquidity Flush?’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 13:20
Key points:

  • Bitcoin circles the $120,000 mark as traders boost liquidity on either side of the spot price.

  • Analysis sees bulls addressing the “imbalance” to take the market higher.

  • Long-term bearish divergences continue to cast doubt on the future of the Bitcoin bull market.

Bitcoin (BTC) consolidated $120,000 support at Friday’s Wall Street open as analysis prepared for a fresh short squeeze.

BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Trader eyes $123,000 BTC liquidity

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed a cooling of short-term BTC price volatility on the day.

BTC/USD had hit new local highs into the daily close, with the level to beat now at $121,100.

Commenting on the current market set-up, popular trader CrypNuevo eyed overhead ask liquidity as a likely target next.

“Liquidations at $120k have been hit,” he summarized in part of his latest analysis on X. 

BTC liquidation heatmap. Source: CrypNuevo/X

Data from CoinGlass additionally showed bids massing around $118,500, representing potential support in the event of a market correction.

BTC liquidation heatmap. Source: CoinGlass

On the topic of a potential retracement, popular trader BitBull suggested that this could come thanks to a surge in open interest (OI) on derivatives markets.

“In the next 1-2 weeks, BTC and alts will have a big leverage flush,” he predicted in part of an X post. 

Exchange Bitcoin futures open interest (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass

CoinGlass data put total futures OI across exchanges at a record $88.7 billion on the day.

Bearish divergences cause concern

A further argument for trouble down the line came from fellow trader Roman, who eyed bearish relative strength index (RSI) divergences on daily and weekly timeframes. 

Related: What $110K gap? Bitcoin futures are ‘aggressively long’ as whales return

A bearish divergence occurs when RSI hits lower highs as price hits higher highs — something playing out around Bitcoin’s current $124,500 record.

“I wonder how long $BTC can ignore these bear divergences and lack of momentum on the 1W and 1M,” Roman queried Tuesday. 

BTC/USD one-day chart with RSI data. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

As Cointelegraph reported, four-hour RSI continues to sit in “overbought” territory, reinforcing expectations of low-timeframe price cooling.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision.

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/bitcoin-squeeze-record-88-billion-open-interest-flush-worries?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
