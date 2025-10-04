ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Will Tariff and Fed Rulings Make or Break Bitcoin’s Bull Run? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin price has surged past $122,000, testing the upper Bollinger Band and breaking through a multi-week resistance. But this rally is colliding with a major macroeconomic wild card: the U.S. Supreme Court’s upcoming hearings on Trump’s tariff powers and control over the Federal Reserve. These cases could reshape monetary policy, trade flows, and investor sentiment. The question is whether BTC price benefits as a hedge against policy risk, or whether uncertainty drags it back into the $115K range. Bitcoin Price Prediction: How Do Tariff Rulings Affect BTC Price? The Court will decide whether Trump’s sweeping import tariffs, imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, are legal. If invalidated, global markets may breathe a sigh of relief—strengthening the dollar, which often puts downward pressure on Bitcoin. But if Trump secures tariff authority, we could see renewed trade wars. Higher tariffs weaken confidence in fiat systems, potentially sending more capital into hard assets like Bitcoin. On the chart, Bitcoin price has already priced in volatility: the breakout above $120K coincides with expectations of economic disruption. If tariffs stand, Bitcoin price could ride global trade uncertainty to test the $127K–$130K zone. Could Fed Control Trigger a Bitcoin Price Boom? The bigger risk is Trump’s bid to fire Fed Governor Cook. If the Court rules in his favor, presidential influence over the Fed would spike. That means artificially low interest rates could return, sparking inflation fears. Historically, Bitcoin thrives in inflationary environments as a hedge against currency debasement. The chart supports this scenario: Bitcoin price has broken above its 20-day moving average and is hugging the upper Bollinger Band. Momentum indicators hint that traders are positioning for inflation risk, which could fuel a run toward $130K in the coming weeks. What If the Court Blocks Trump? If the Court curtails Trump’s powers—on tariffs… The post Will Tariff and Fed Rulings Make or Break Bitcoin’s Bull Run? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin price has surged past $122,000, testing the upper Bollinger Band and breaking through a multi-week resistance. But this rally is colliding with a major macroeconomic wild card: the U.S. Supreme Court’s upcoming hearings on Trump’s tariff powers and control over the Federal Reserve. These cases could reshape monetary policy, trade flows, and investor sentiment. The question is whether BTC price benefits as a hedge against policy risk, or whether uncertainty drags it back into the $115K range. Bitcoin Price Prediction: How Do Tariff Rulings Affect BTC Price? The Court will decide whether Trump’s sweeping import tariffs, imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, are legal. If invalidated, global markets may breathe a sigh of relief—strengthening the dollar, which often puts downward pressure on Bitcoin. But if Trump secures tariff authority, we could see renewed trade wars. Higher tariffs weaken confidence in fiat systems, potentially sending more capital into hard assets like Bitcoin. On the chart, Bitcoin price has already priced in volatility: the breakout above $120K coincides with expectations of economic disruption. If tariffs stand, Bitcoin price could ride global trade uncertainty to test the $127K–$130K zone. Could Fed Control Trigger a Bitcoin Price Boom? The bigger risk is Trump’s bid to fire Fed Governor Cook. If the Court rules in his favor, presidential influence over the Fed would spike. That means artificially low interest rates could return, sparking inflation fears. Historically, Bitcoin thrives in inflationary environments as a hedge against currency debasement. The chart supports this scenario: Bitcoin price has broken above its 20-day moving average and is hugging the upper Bollinger Band. Momentum indicators hint that traders are positioning for inflation risk, which could fuel a run toward $130K in the coming weeks. What If the Court Blocks Trump? If the Court curtails Trump’s powers—on tariffs…

Will Tariff and Fed Rulings Make or Break Bitcoin’s Bull Run?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 14:39
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001159-12.85%
COM
COM$0.003975-22.34%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04546-6.38%
Major
MAJOR$0.09794-5.60%
WilderWorld
WILD$0.06484-27.37%

Bitcoin price has surged past $122,000, testing the upper Bollinger Band and breaking through a multi-week resistance. But this rally is colliding with a major macroeconomic wild card: the U.S. Supreme Court’s upcoming hearings on Trump’s tariff powers and control over the Federal Reserve. These cases could reshape monetary policy, trade flows, and investor sentiment. The question is whether BTC price benefits as a hedge against policy risk, or whether uncertainty drags it back into the $115K range.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: How Do Tariff Rulings Affect BTC Price?

The Court will decide whether Trump’s sweeping import tariffs, imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, are legal. If invalidated, global markets may breathe a sigh of relief—strengthening the dollar, which often puts downward pressure on Bitcoin. But if Trump secures tariff authority, we could see renewed trade wars. Higher tariffs weaken confidence in fiat systems, potentially sending more capital into hard assets like Bitcoin.

On the chart, Bitcoin price has already priced in volatility: the breakout above $120K coincides with expectations of economic disruption. If tariffs stand, Bitcoin price could ride global trade uncertainty to test the $127K–$130K zone.

Could Fed Control Trigger a Bitcoin Price Boom?

The bigger risk is Trump’s bid to fire Fed Governor Cook. If the Court rules in his favor, presidential influence over the Fed would spike. That means artificially low interest rates could return, sparking inflation fears. Historically, Bitcoin thrives in inflationary environments as a hedge against currency debasement.

The chart supports this scenario: Bitcoin price has broken above its 20-day moving average and is hugging the upper Bollinger Band. Momentum indicators hint that traders are positioning for inflation risk, which could fuel a run toward $130K in the coming weeks.

What If the Court Blocks Trump?

If the Court curtails Trump’s powers—on tariffs and the Fed—the narrative flips. Stability in monetary policy and reduced trade war risk strengthen the U.S. dollar. In that case, $BTC could see profit-taking. On the technical side, support sits around $118K–$115K. A close back below the mid-Bollinger Band would confirm a reversal, with downside pressure toward $110K.

Key Technical Levels to Watch

BTC/USD daily Chart- TradingView

 

  • Resistance: $125K, $127K, $130K
  • Support: $118K, $115K, $110K

Bollinger Bands: Bitcoin is testing the upper band, signaling overbought conditions but also strong breakout potential.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Inflation Hedge vs. Stability Trade

Bitcoin’s next major move hinges on how the Supreme Court tilts U.S. economic policy. If Trump wins expanded powers, expect Bitcoin to accelerate toward $130K as inflation hedging dominates. If the Court reins him in, a retrace to $115K is likely as stability returns and the dollar strengthens.

Conclusion

Bitcoin price sits at a crossroads between legal rulings and technical momentum. The Supreme Court may not just shape America’s economic future—it could decide whether $Bitcoin current rally extends into new highs or fades into another consolidation phase. For traders, the message is clear: watch the Court calendar as closely as the candlesticks.

Source: https://cryptoticker.io/en/will-tariff-and-fed-rulings-make-or-break-bitcoins-bull-run/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.005031-0.90%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Companies are massively implementing chatbots in support service and this drives already dissatisfied clients who faced a problem out of their minds. Why this forces clients to go to competitors
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05881-8.79%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002085-8.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 18:58
Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 09:24

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,000.00
$104,000.00$104,000.00

-1.65%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,513.35
$3,513.35$3,513.35

-2.10%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.62
$161.62$161.62

-3.07%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2650
$2.2650$2.2650

-2.66%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16307
$0.16307$0.16307

-2.32%