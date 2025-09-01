Will the U.S. Take Over Gaza? Trump’s $100B Blockchain Plan Explained

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/01 17:30
Trump-Backed American Bitcoin

A new postwar plan for Gaza is being floated inside the Trump administration, according to a report from The Washington Post.

The plan includes high-tech ideas like blockchain with promises of massive rebuilding projects. While it could attract investors, it has also raised concerns about stripping Palestinians of their land and rights.

A U.S.-Run Gaza for a Decade

The plan, called the GREAT Trust, (Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation), imagines turning Gaza into a global hub for technology, tourism, and manufacturing.

At the center of the proposal is a controversial relocation plan. Gaza’s 2 million residents would be encouraged to voluntarily move abroad or into tightly controlled secure zones during the rebuilding period.

Those who leave would be offered: 

  • $5,000 in cash
  • Four years of rent subsidies
  • One year of food aid

According to the trust, this approach would save $23,000 per person compared to housing them in secure areas, creating a strong financial incentive to relocate.

Turning Land into Blockchain Tokens 

Another key part of the proposal is the tokenization of Gaza’s land. 

 Instead of traditional property rights, residents would receive digital tokens recorded on a blockchain. These tokens could either be cashed out to help them start a new life abroad or later redeemed for property in AI-powered smart cities that the plan promises to build.

The land would be divided into fractional ownership shares that could be sold to global investors to raise funds for reconstruction. 

These tokens would also be tradeable on cryptocurrency markets, turning Palestinian land ownership into blockchain assets.

Mega-Projects and Futuristic Cities

The plan outlines 10 major projects, including ports, highways, a railway, an AI data center, luxury resort islands modeled on Dubai, and an “Elon Musk Smart Manufacturing Zone.”

The GREAT Trust claims these developments could attract $100 billion in investment and estimates the value could quadruple within ten years, creating ongoing profits for investors.

Trump reportedly discussed these proposals at a White House meeting on Wednesday, where he reiterated his vision of transforming Gaza into a “Riviera of the Middle East.” The plan emphasizes that it would not require U.S. government funding, relying instead on public and private investment.

Backlash Over Ethics and Human Impact

However, the proposal has also faced strong criticism, with Civil rights groups warning that tokenizing Palestinian land “would amount to a war crime of historic proportions.” Trump’s earlier remarks that the U.S. could take control of Gaza had also sparked outrage among Palestinians and humanitarian groups.

While supporters see this as a bold rebuild, critics warn it could violate international law. Many Gazans say that no offer of cash or housing could make them leave their homeland.

