Will XRP ETF Approval Arrive With Global Payments Upgrade This Year?

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/21 16:17
MOVE
MOVE$0.1278+0.15%
XRP
XRP$2.8958-0.10%
MAY
MAY$0.04742-1.47%
XRP ETF News: Tidal Trust Files Leveraged Long XRP ETF, Wall Street Bets Big

The post Will XRP ETF Approval Arrive With Global Payments Upgrade This Year? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The excitement around crypto ETFs is building, but the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) keeps pushing back its deadlines. Most recently, the agency delayed decisions on five XRP ETF proposals. Some theories say the SEC may be waiting for the rollout of ISO 20022 before making a move.

XRP ETF Approves After ISO20022 Implementation?

The agency delayed its decision on Canary Capital, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, and 21Shares. It is reportedly taking cautionary measures before allowing new ETF products to exist in the market. Now, some crypto users expect the SEC to approve the XRP ETF when the full transition of ISO 20022 takes place. 

ISO 20022 for the Fedwire Funds Service was implemented on July 14, 2025. But the international cross-border payment systems standard via SWIFT is to be implemented in November 2025. This closing time has coincided with the XRP ETFs deadline after the recent delay.  

A crypto user wrote on X, “It’s no coincidence that XRP ETFs will be approved during Q4, when ISO20022 will be implemented. It’s likely that they are planning to inject liquidity into XRP to make it rise to certain levels to be used as a settlement mechanism.” 

What is ISO 20022?

ISO 20022, an XML-based global financial messaging standard, brings more structured data for financial institutions. It provides better digital solutions, increased automation, and real-time end-to-end execution. It also improves transparency, efficiency, interoperability, and compliance in the financial platforms. 

XRP ETF Decision Deadline 

SEC’s new deadline for all XRP ETF proposals remains October 19, 2025. The regulator also extended the deadline for its review period for Truth Social’s Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF. Most of the cryptocurrencies are set for October for a final decision. 

Now, major asset managers like Grayscale XRP, 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital, Wisdom Tree, Franklin Templeton, CoinShares, RexShares Rex-Osprey, and Volatility Shares are awaiting their XRP ETF approval, which is most likely to happen in Q4.  

Current Outlook for XRP ETF 

Currently, the market sentiments are optimistic, with odds rising around 78% for XRP ETF approval. However, the regulator’s recent delay in decision has caused a short-term dip in XRP price, which fell to $2.91. 

Ripple’s expanding payment network methods, strategic partnership, and clarity after lawsuit dismissal have renewed confidence among the ETF users. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

TLDR Scammer impersonated a senior UK officer to steal $2.8M worth of Bitcoin. Victim was tricked into revealing their cold wallet’s seed phrase on a fake website. Police stress that law enforcement would never ask for access to crypto wallets. The scam targets long-term crypto holders and is part of a growing trend. A sophisticated [...] The post Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim appeared first on CoinCentral.
SEED
SEED$0.001032-0.38%
PART
PART$0.1814-1.46%
SCAM
SCAM$0.000004--%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/21 16:14
Share
Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

China lijkt een opvallende draai te maken in zijn beleid rond digitale valuta en stablecoins. Volgens bronnen dicht bij de zaak werkt het land aan een plan om stablecoins te introduceren die gekoppeld zijn aan de Chinese yuan. Daarmee wil Peking de wereldwijde adoptie van zijn valuta versnellen en een... Het bericht Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
LAND
LAND$0.000537+7.40%
OM
OM$0.2372-1.04%
OP
OP$0.717+1.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 15:35
Share
Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

TLDR Windtree’s shares fell 77% after Nasdaq announced it would be delisted for non-compliance. The delisting concerns Windtree’s failure to maintain a minimum bid price for its stock. Windtree’s BNB treasury strategy and cryptocurrency investments faced scrutiny after the delisting. Despite the delisting, Windtree intends to continue its financial disclosures and operations. Windtree Therapeutics, a [...] The post Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News appeared first on CoinCentral.
BID
BID$0.06986-2.01%
BNB
BNB$851.8+2.58%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/21 16:19
Share

Trending News

More

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle