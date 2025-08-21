The post Will XRP ETF Approval Arrive With Global Payments Upgrade This Year? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The excitement around crypto ETFs is building, but the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) keeps pushing back its deadlines. Most recently, the agency delayed decisions on five XRP ETF proposals. Some theories say the SEC may be waiting for the rollout of ISO 20022 before making a move.

XRP ETF Approves After ISO20022 Implementation?

The agency delayed its decision on Canary Capital, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, and 21Shares. It is reportedly taking cautionary measures before allowing new ETF products to exist in the market. Now, some crypto users expect the SEC to approve the XRP ETF when the full transition of ISO 20022 takes place.

ISO 20022 for the Fedwire Funds Service was implemented on July 14, 2025. But the international cross-border payment systems standard via SWIFT is to be implemented in November 2025. This closing time has coincided with the XRP ETFs deadline after the recent delay.

A crypto user wrote on X, “It’s no coincidence that XRP ETFs will be approved during Q4, when ISO20022 will be implemented. It’s likely that they are planning to inject liquidity into XRP to make it rise to certain levels to be used as a settlement mechanism.”

What is ISO 20022?

ISO 20022, an XML-based global financial messaging standard, brings more structured data for financial institutions. It provides better digital solutions, increased automation, and real-time end-to-end execution. It also improves transparency, efficiency, interoperability, and compliance in the financial platforms.

XRP ETF Decision Deadline

SEC’s new deadline for all XRP ETF proposals remains October 19, 2025. The regulator also extended the deadline for its review period for Truth Social’s Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF. Most of the cryptocurrencies are set for October for a final decision.

Now, major asset managers like Grayscale XRP, 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital, Wisdom Tree, Franklin Templeton, CoinShares, RexShares Rex-Osprey, and Volatility Shares are awaiting their XRP ETF approval, which is most likely to happen in Q4.

Current Outlook for XRP ETF

Currently, the market sentiments are optimistic, with odds rising around 78% for XRP ETF approval. However, the regulator’s recent delay in decision has caused a short-term dip in XRP price, which fell to $2.91.

Ripple’s expanding payment network methods, strategic partnership, and clarity after lawsuit dismissal have renewed confidence among the ETF users.