Trading experts observe that XRP is inching closer to a crucial juncture, as it approaches the tip of a symmetrical triangle pattern on its charts. Having been priced near $2.95, XRP is on the verge of a decisive movement, which could set the tone for its short-term trajectory. Continue Reading:Will XRP Prices Breeze Through the Resistance?

