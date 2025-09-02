Will XRP Survive If the Market Crashes Like 1929?

By: Crypto Ticker
2025/09/02 20:33
NEAR
NEAR$2.399+1.13%
XRP
XRP$2.8301+2.53%
Wink
LIKE$0.011001-4.18%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001788+2.52%

The US stock market is flashing red lights. Valuations across multiple metrics have surged to levels not seen since the Great Depression, the 1965 crash, and the Dot-com bubble of 1999. Despite these warnings, the S&P 500 just marked a fresh all-time high, leaving investors uneasy about how long the rally can last. For cryptocurrencies like XRP, which often move in tandem with risk assets, the stakes are high. If Wall Street cracks, XRP price could face heavy selling pressure. If optimism holds, it may find a base to recover. The chart right now tells us XRP is sitting on a knife’s edge.

XRP Price Prediction:Is a Stock Market Crash About to Impact XRP Price?

Global markets are showing worrying signals. US equity valuations are now higher than during some of history’s biggest downturns, including 1929, 1965, and 1999. Bloomberg’s data puts stocks in their most extreme percentile range ever, right before events that triggered the Great Depression, a prolonged bear market, and the Dot-com collapse. With Wall Street brushing off recession fears earlier this year, investors now face a serious question: if equities tumble, what happens to cryptocurrencies like XRP?

Stock Market Valuations and Why They Matter for XRP Price?

SPX_2025-09-02_17-55-27.png

The current equity metrics—P/E ratios, price-to-book, market cap-to-GDP, Tobin’s Q—are all stretched to historic highs. If a correction or crash comes, liquidity will shrink across risk assets. Historically, crypto has not been immune to sharp equity downturns, as seen during the COVID-19 crash in March 2020. A liquidity crunch forces investors to sell both stocks and digital assets, creating correlation even in markets designed to be alternative.

For XRP, the risk is clear. If the S&P 500 finally breaks down, capital outflows from speculative assets could drag XRP lower before it finds new buyers at value levels.

XRP Price Prediction: Bearish Pressure Mounting

XRP Price PredictionXRP/USD Daily Chart- TradingView

Looking at the chart, XRP recently fell out of its strong July rally and has been trending lower through August into early September. Price is now around $2.78, below the middle Bollinger Band ($2.96), indicating bearish momentum. The candles are compressing near the lower band ($2.73), which often signals either a continuation to the downside or the setup for a reversal bounce.

Key support levels are marked near $2.60 and $2.40, while resistance is stacked at $3.00 and $3.20. Breaking under $2.60 could accelerate selling toward $2.20, especially if broader markets correct.

Macro Sentiment Meets Technical Weakness

XRP’s chart is already weak, showing a series of lower highs since early August. Now, combine that with looming macro risks from overheated equity valuations. If panic grips Wall Street, XRP could quickly revisit its lower Fibonacci zones. On the other hand, if markets avoid a crash and risk appetite stays intact, XRP may consolidate around $2.70–$2.80 and attempt another push above $3.

What Could Happen Next?

If US equities crack in September, expect $XRP to drop toward $2.40 and possibly test $2.20 as traders rush to safe havens like USD and gold. But if the S&P 500 keeps grinding higher, $XRP could hold current support and aim for recovery, retesting $3.00 resistance. The next two weeks are crucial—watch for how equities behave after their all-time highs. Crypto investors will take their cue from there.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

LD Capital founder responds to NEIRO's high control question: Buy at the bottom, never sell

LD Capital founder responds to NEIRO's high control question: Buy at the bottom, never sell

PANews reported on June 20 that in response to a post by on-chain analyst Yu Jin that " Trend Research controls 64.25% of the total NEIRO (uppercase) tokens ", LD
Neiro
NEIRO$0.00093+14.12%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.088+28.27%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 23:27
Share
Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

Revenue performance fell short of expectations, with net profit plummeting 94%, trading volume falling 10%, retail trading revenue falling 19% month-on-month, and institutional trading revenue falling 30% month-on-month.
LayerNet
NET$0.00009784-0.07%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 14:13
Share
BitMine releases holdings data: Total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reach $8.98 billion, including approximately 1.867 million ETH

BitMine releases holdings data: Total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reach $8.98 billion, including approximately 1.867 million ETH

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to PR Newswire, BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) announced the release of its August investor presentation and a video featuring Chairman Tom Lee, revealing that as of August 31st, its total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reached $8.98 billion, including 1,866,974 ETH (at $4,458 per coin), 192 BTC, and $635 million in cash. BitMine holds the world's largest ETH vault and the second-largest crypto asset vault, second only to Strategy Inc. (MSTR). BitMine's institutional investors include ARK, Founders Fund, and Pantera. The company emphasized that the GENIUS Act and SEC Project Crypto will drive the long-term development of Ethereum. The presentation and video are now available on its official website.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,237.63+1.96%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000285+5.55%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.563+0.77%
Share
PANews2025/09/02 19:48
Share

Trending News

More

LD Capital founder responds to NEIRO's high control question: Buy at the bottom, never sell

Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

BitMine releases holdings data: Total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reach $8.98 billion, including approximately 1.867 million ETH

Kite secures $18 million in funding led by PayPal and General Catalyst

BNC's BNB holdings increased to 388,888, aiming to reach 1% of the supply by the end of the year