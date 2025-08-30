William Byron Enters Nascar Playoffs As A Championship-Caliber Racer

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 01:45
William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Liberty University Chevrolet, looks on during driver introductions prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 23, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron is fresh off capturing the Nascar Cup Series’ regular season championship, locking in 15 extra playoff points before his seventh straight postseason run.

“It’s a testament to our consistency throughout the year and how we could evolve as a team,” Byron said. “In the past, it was hard to be consistent throughout the year.”

Byron believes this is his best chance yet to capture a Nascar Cup Series championship. However, he is taking a different approach compared to his competitors.

“It’s one step at a time,” Byron said. “We need momentum as we get going. We’ve been building good notes throughout the year and perfecting the little details.

“The perspective of previous years helps. But at the same time, nothing is guaranteed.”

Byron kicked off the 2025 season with his second consecutive Daytona 500 victory. He went winless through Iowa in early August.

But unlike seasons’ past, Byron is a model for consistency in 2025. His 13.9 average finish with nine top fives and 13 top 10s is near the top of the series. But most of all, he leads the Cup Series with 915 laps led, including a record 243 straight laps led at Darlington in May. That helps boost his confidence, as Darlington hosts the playoff opener this weekend.

“[The Iowa win] is recent enough where it still feels fresh,” Byron said. “It’s a recent win we can draw back on and be proud of.”

Byron believes his greatest competition this year has been narrowed down to a handful of drivers, including Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney. He’s also wary of drivers like Joey Logano, who have a habit of heating up during the playoffs.

And to kick off the postseason, Byron was revealed as one of the cover stars for “Nascar 25,” which comes out in October.

“It’s a full-circle moment, playing iRacing and video games, and to be on a cover is pretty awesome,” he said.

The Nascar playoffs begin on Sunday with the Cook Out Southern 500 on USA at 6 p.m. ET.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/josephwolkin/2025/08/29/william-byron-enters-nascar-playoffs-as-a-championship-caliber-racer/

