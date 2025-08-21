Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

TLDR

Windtree’s shares fell 77% after Nasdaq announced it would be delisted for non-compliance.

The delisting concerns Windtree’s failure to maintain a minimum bid price for its stock.

Windtree’s BNB treasury strategy and cryptocurrency investments faced scrutiny after the delisting.

Despite the delisting, Windtree intends to continue its financial disclosures and operations.

Windtree Therapeutics, a biotech firm that recently adopted a BNB treasury strategy, has seen its stock price drop by 77% following a delisting notice from Nasdaq. On Wednesday, Nasdaq announced that Windtree would be removed from the stock exchange after failing to meet the compliance requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The rule mandates that a company’s stock must maintain a minimum bid price of $1 per share.

This compliance failure triggered a massive sell-off in Windtree’s stock, with shares plummeting to $0.11, a 77.2% decrease from their previous value. The company’s stock continued to fall by 4.7% in after-hours trading, as reported by Google Finance. This marks a sharp contrast to the brief rise in Windtree’s stock price when it unveiled its BNB treasury strategy in July.

Compliance Failure Leads to Delisting

Windtree’s delisting from Nasdaq comes after the company struggled to maintain a stock price above the $1 minimum requirement. The biotech firm informed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday that it had received the delisting notice from Nasdaq.

This move is part of the exchange’s ongoing effort to enforce compliance and ensure that listed companies meet specific financial standards.

Nasdaq’s decision to suspend Windtree’s trading highlights the challenges faced by companies that do not comply with listing rules. It also serves as a warning to other companies considering entering the cryptocurrency space with untested strategies, such as Windtree’s decision to allocate treasury funds to BNB tokens.

Windtree BNB Treasury Strategy and Market Reaction

Windtree announced its BNB treasury strategy on July 16, outlining a purchase agreement for $60 million worth of BNB tokens, with options for an additional $140 million. The announcement initially caused a 32.2% increase in the company’s stock price, but the excitement quickly faded. Despite this early surge, the stock has fallen more than 90% from its peak on July 18.

As part of its BNB treasury strategy, Windtree planned to hold and purchase BNB tokens, giving investors exposure to the cryptocurrency without directly holding it.

The firm also entered into a $500 million equity line of credit with an unnamed investor and another $20 million stock-purchase agreement to acquire more BNB tokens. However, the delisting notice has cast doubt on the future of the company’s cryptocurrency investment strategy.

Windtree Future Plans and Financial Disclosures

Despite the Nasdaq delisting, Windtree intends to continue its financial disclosures and reporting obligations, according to CEO Jed Latkin.

The company’s decision to proceed with these disclosures is crucial for maintaining transparency with investors and the public.

The biotech firm’s approach mirrors that of other cryptocurrency-related companies, such as Argo Blockchain, which were initially suspended from Nasdaq but later relisted after satisfying compliance requirements. Windtree’s continued focus on financial disclosures may help mitigate the impact of its delisting, but the future of its BNB treasury strategy remains uncertain.

The post Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News appeared first on CoinCentral.