Winklevoss Brothers Support Treasury BV to Complete $147 Million Funding and Promote European Bitcoin Listing

PANews reported on September 3rd that, according to CoinDesk, Treasury BV announced the completion of a $147 million funding round led by Winklevoss Capital and Nakamoto Holdings, which will be used to acquire over 1,000 bitcoins and the European Bitcoin Conference, Bitcoin Amsterdam. The company has also reached an agreement with MKB Nedsense to list on Euronext Amsterdam through a reverse merger. Upon completion of the transaction, the company is expected to trade under the ticker symbol TRSR. MKBN's stock price rose over 30% after opening.

